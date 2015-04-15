Program Guide 04-15-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra

David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

00:42:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

01:20:00 00:56:18 Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's "Une symphonie

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

02:23:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

02:38:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

03:18:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

03:44:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858

04:14:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338

04:41:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

05:21:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

05:38:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

05:52:00 00:05:47 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 in C minor Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

06:07:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices

Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

06:15:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

06:26:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

06:30:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

06:40:00 00:08:54 Virgil Thomson Autumn Concertina

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Ann Mason Stockton, harp EMI 6612

06:51:00 00:02:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Hornpipe from Suite in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "King Cotton"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

07:10:00 00:08:09 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

07:20:00 00:03:19 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's "My Joys"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

07:25:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

07:29:00 00:06:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Rondò from Idillio Concertino Op 15

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921

07:40:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

07:51:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 31827

07:55:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

07:56:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

08:07:00 00:06:00 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: A Ball

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

08:15:00 00:04:26 Johann Joachim Quantz Finale from Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

08:20:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

08:30:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim 73295

08:40:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

08:52:00 00:08:47 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 442425

09:05:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

09:25:00 00:05:46 John Williams Lincoln: Freedom's Call

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:35:00 00:03:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

09:55:00 00:03:10 Pietro Castrucci Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from "The Chinese Garden"

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

10:05:00 00:02:13 Wilhelm Peterson-Berger Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553115

10:09:00 00:06:56 Paul Hindemith Neues vom Tage: Overture

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony VirginClas 91086

10:17:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

10:23:00 00:04:01 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

10:28:00 00:11:27 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture

Otto Klemperer Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64143

10:41:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303

10:51:00 00:26:07 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo

Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Victoria de los Angeles, sop. EMI 64746

11:20:00 00:09:16 Michel Corrette Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

11:32:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

11:42:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

11:53:00 00:04:23 Scott Joplin The Chrysanthemum

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

12:18:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:29:00 00:05:41 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo

Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

12:37:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

12:49:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:57:00 00:01:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:49:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; Keith Lewis, tenor; Sir Willard White, baritone; London Philharmonic Choir EMI 74746

13:54:00 00:03:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Ave verum corpus"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

14:03:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

14:09:00 00:09:59 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

14:23:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

14:43:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

14:58:00 00:01:43 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop

André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:

A look at this week’s concerts at Severance Hall

15:02:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

15:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

15:10:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

15:11:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

15:38:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

15:52:00 00:03:31 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

15:54:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

16:06:00 00:02:46 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo "Ombra mai fu"

Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Stephanie Blythe, mezzo VirginClas 45475

16:12:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

16:29:00 00:01:58 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: It Had Better Be

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:30:00 00:03:02 Henry Mancini Two for the Road: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:37:00 00:02:31 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 4

Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Antonio De Secondi, violin Naïve 30301

16:41:00 00:02:14 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: Their land brought

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor Philips 432110

16:43:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

16:45:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

16:47:00 00:02:17 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He smote all the

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

16:52:00 00:02:52 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

16:57:00 00:01:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau

Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Christopher Krueger, flute Telarc 80619

17:05:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

17:13:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

17:27:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

17:40:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

17:46:00 00:01:22 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Canción del amor dolido

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

17:51:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

17:56:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from "Young Person's Guide" Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

18:30:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

18:37:00 00:02:25 Sir William Walton Façade: Popular Song

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420155

18:41:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

18:55:00 00:03:03 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

19:22:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live from Mixon Hall -

Sergei Babayan, piano; Zsolt Bognár, piano, guest artista; Jeanelle Brierley, violin, student artist;

Aaron Mossburg, viola, student artist; Julian Müller, cello, student artista; Christian Standridge, cello, student artist;

Antonio Escobedo, double bass, student artista; Connor Monday, horn, student artist

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Victor Babin): Trio Sonata No. 5 in F BWV 529 (1727)

Robert Schumann: Andante and Variations in B-Flat Op 46 (1843)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 "Trout" (1819)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves



23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

23:09:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:21:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

23:38:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor

Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:47:00 00:06:57 Carl Maria von Weber Romanza from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

23:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578