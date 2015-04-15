Program Guide 04-15-2015

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra 
David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI  57563

00:42:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No.  1 in D minor  Op 43  
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio  10227

01:20:00 00:56:18 Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's "Une symphonie  
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv  4478

02:23:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

02:38:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2  
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1003

03:18:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos  572303

03:44:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations  
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  54858

04:14:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13   
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  444338

04:41:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major   
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  412176

05:21:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies  
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA  61699

05:38:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117  
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  429762

05:52:00 00:05:47 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 in C minor  Op 39  
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos  557273

06:07:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116   
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie  2131

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices  
Debra Nagy, oboe Délices  2009

06:15:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past  
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  63056

06:26:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32  
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos  5086

06:30:00 00:07:01 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2   
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge  9376

06:40:00 00:08:54 Virgil Thomson Autumn Concertina 
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Ann Mason Stockton, harp EMI  6612

06:51:00 00:02:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Hornpipe from Suite in A minor    
Tempesta di Mare Chandos  783

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "King Cotton"  
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI  54130

07:05:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante  
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572698

07:10:00 00:08:09 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25   
Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram  463700

07:20:00 00:03:19 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's "My Joys"   
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  16421

07:25:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60  
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA  1032

07:29:00 00:06:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Rondò from Idillio Concertino Op 15 
Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos  572921

07:40:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28  
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  70904

07:51:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Overture  
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc  31827

07:55:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden  
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80601

07:56:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday 
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos  559313

08:07:00 00:06:00 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: A Ball  
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  453432

08:15:00 00:04:26 Johann Joachim Quantz Finale from Flute Concerto in G major  
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  439895

08:20:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93  
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo  721

08:30:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Roses from the South" Op 388  
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra Seraphim  73295

08:40:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70   
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque  6669

08:52:00 00:08:47 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene  
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips  442425

09:05:00 00:16:56 Zdenek Fibich Othello Op 6  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

09:25:00 00:05:46 John Williams Lincoln: Freedom's Call   
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1398

09:35:00 00:03:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem 
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999

09:55:00 00:03:10 Pietro Castrucci Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso Op 3  
Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC  201

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from "The Chinese Garden"   
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI  6322

10:05:00 00:02:13 Wilhelm Peterson-Berger Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer  
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos  553115

10:09:00 00:06:56 Paul Hindemith Neues vom Tage: Overture  
Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony VirginClas  91086

10:17:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320  
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2003

10:23:00 00:04:01 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza 
Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA  63509

10:28:00 00:11:27 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture  
Otto Klemperer Philharmonia Orchestra EMI  64143

10:41:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor    
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67303

10:51:00 00:26:07 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo 
Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Victoria de los Angeles, sop. EMI  64746

11:20:00 00:09:16 Michel Corrette Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor    
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus  7768

11:32:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI  54438

11:42:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse  
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  79

11:53:00 00:04:23 Scott Joplin The Chrysanthemum   
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur  3340

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80183

12:18:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79  
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  463185

12:29:00 00:05:41 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo   
Burning River Brass Dorian  90316

12:37:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite  
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc  80099

12:49:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916

12:57:00 00:01:35 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33   
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA  300350

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:49:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor  
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Dame Felicity Lott, soprano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; Keith Lewis, tenor; Sir Willard White, baritone; London Philharmonic Choir EMI  74746

13:54:00 00:03:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Ave verum corpus" 
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato  10705

 

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude   
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC  96523

14:03:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air  
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366

14:09:00 00:09:59 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17  
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS  42093

14:23:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

14:43:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor  
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus  356

14:58:00 00:01:43 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop  
André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony  62642

 

 

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:
A look at this week’s concerts at Severance Hall
15:02:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude  
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

15:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet  
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

15:10:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon  
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

15:11:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor  Op 33 
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca  410019

15:38:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50  
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma  2647

15:52:00 00:03:31 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the  
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma  2647

15:54:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle   
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI  54576

 

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:51 Hugo Alfvén The Mountain King: Dance of the  
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony  46668

16:06:00 00:02:46 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo "Ombra mai fu" 
Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Stephanie Blythe, mezzo VirginClas  45475

16:12:00 00:12:59 Zdenek Fibich Spring Op 13  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

16:29:00 00:01:58 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: It Had Better Be  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80183

16:30:00 00:03:02 Henry Mancini Two for the Road: Theme  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80183

16:37:00 00:02:31 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 4 
Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Antonio De Secondi, violin Naïve  30301

16:41:00 00:02:14 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: Their land brought 
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor Philips  432110

16:43:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word 
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips  432110

16:45:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones 
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips  432110

16:47:00 00:02:17 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He smote all the 
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips  432110

16:52:00 00:02:52 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign 
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie  2270

16:57:00 00:01:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2: Rondeau 
Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Christopher Krueger, flute Telarc  80619

17:05:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past 
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca  4782564

17:13:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  442427

17:27:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916

17:40:00 00:04:45 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime  
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA  25887

17:46:00 00:01:22 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Canción del amor dolido 
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram  14777

17:51:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale  
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI  6612

17:56:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from "Young Person's Guide" Op 34  
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80660

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major    
Tempesta di Mare Chandos  783

18:30:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio  10569

18:37:00 00:02:25 Sir William Walton Façade: Popular Song  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  420155

18:41:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

18:55:00 00:03:03 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio  10569

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:50 Zdenek Fibich Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37  
Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

19:22:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53 
Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone  5186353

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live from Mixon Hall -
Sergei Babayan, piano; Zsolt Bognár, piano, guest artista; Jeanelle Brierley, violin, student artist;
Aaron Mossburg, viola, student artist; Julian Müller, cello, student artista; Christian Standridge, cello, student artist;
Antonio Escobedo, double bass, student artista; Connor Monday, horn, student artist

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Victor Babin): Trio Sonata No. 5 in F BWV 529 (1727)

Robert Schumann: Andante and Variations in B-Flat Op 46 (1843)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 "Trout" (1819)

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves
 

 

23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past   
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram  437532

23:09:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie  2317

23:21:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca  414595

23:38:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor   
Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio  10218

23:47:00 00:06:57 Carl Maria von Weber Romanza from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74 
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips  432146

23:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman  
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  90578

 

 

 

 

 

 