2015 OMEA High School Instrumental and Vocal All Stars of Northeast Ohio
WCLV and the Ohio Music Education Association are pleased to salute the following high school students in Districts IV and VII who received Superior ratings at a recent OMEA adjudicated event.
Amherst Steele High School – Christopher Barbaro, band director
Senior Chad Johnson, flute
Avon High School – Aaron Jacobs, marching band director
Senior Scott Little, oboe
Senior Christian Hieronymus, trumpet
Avon Lake High School – Michael Lisi, director of choirs
Senior Sandra Crago, alto
Junior Sarah Higley, soprano
Senior Michaella Frank, soprano
Junior Katie Hamilton, alto
Senior Casey O’Connor, soprano
Junior Emily Cline, soprano
Junior Elise Duvall, soprano
Junior Sarah Scott, alto
Junior Ben McComas, tenor
Senior Sophia O’Shea, soprano
Senior Kelly Dunn, alto
Senior Zac Van Scyoc, bass
Bay High School – Darren Allen, instrumental music director
Junior Matt Szekely, snare drum
Beachwood High School – David Luddington, band director
Junior Veronica Ruiz-Petraitis, clarinet
Senior Adam Moses, alto saxophone
Junior Henry Grasso, piano
Junior Benjamin Roter, piano
Beaumont School – Dr. Lisa Litteral, head of music and director of vocal studies
Senior Erin Burton, soprano
Senior Rachel Graf, oboe
Senior Mia Saracusa, soprano
Senior Kathryn Zorman, piano
Berea-Midpark High School – Jeff Fudale, band director, Deb Wesoloski, orchestra director, and Catherine Robison-Ranney, choir director
Junior Carlee Kime, flute
Junior Gavin Dorsey, clarinet
Senior Freddie Assmus, tenor and trumpet
Junior Cheyenne Halderman, horn
Junior Raelyn Baker, cello
Senior Madeline Silver Riskin, soprano
Junior Ava Wentzel, soprano
Junior Matt Radel, tenor
Chagrin Falls High School – Kathleen Shoenfelt, director of bands
Junior Katie Innis, clarinet
Cleveland Heights High School – Ben Ammon, orchestra director
Senior Celia van den Bogert, harp and flute
Junior Isabel McGaugh, flute
Cuyahoga Heights High School – Jane Pitman, director of orchestras
Senior Elizabeth Schwartz, viola
Junior Arika Quinones, violin
Eastlake North High School – Tim Niederkorn, chair of music department
Senior Michael Forney, trumpet
Senior Felicia Rosin, clarinet
Senior Justin Robinson, snare drum
Kenston High School – Julia Green, choir director
Junior Cameron Oakes, mezzo-soprano
Madison High School – Jennifer Calhoun, choir director
Junior Victoria Larrabee, soprano
Junior Kassie Cudnik, soprano
Junior Miranda Faudree, mezzo-soprano
Midview High School – Lisa Manning, choir director and Joshua Brunger, band director
Senior Hailey Kunath, soprano
Junior Shanelle McIntyre, soprano
Senior Joshua Cleland, snare drum
Senior Adam Hamrick, trombone
Orange High School – Rebecca Ellsworth, orchestra director and Dr. Craig Kepner, band director
Senior Leah Hazen, violin
Junior Mi Row, cello
Senior Sean Steiner, clarinet
Padua Franciscan High School – Mark A. Wozniak, director of instrumental music and Tamara Plasterer, choir director
Senior Kevin Hamzik, tenor saxophone
Junior Mary Pat Hamzik, flute
Senior Shannon Tefft, violin
Junior Kaitlin Conner, piano
Junior Christine George, clarinet
Senior Emily Szabo, cello
Senior Dan Madden, alto saxophone
Junior Kyle Szaniszlo, alto saxophone
Senior Nathan Bokros, tenor saxophone
Senior Tyler Dosen, piano
Junior Ethan Kazubski, alto saxophone
Junior Kathleen Halle, clarinet
Senior Hannah Goldberg, soprano
Junior Alexander Bokatch, baritone
Parma Senior High School – Jared Plasterer, choir director
Junior Emma Havranek, mezzo-soprano
Senior Fred Mieser, tenor
Perry High School – Brad Hruska, band director
Senior Ben Jenson, trombone
Senior Elle Bonnema, trumpet
Junior Abby Hollowell, horn
Junior Matt Siegel, trombone
Senior Bianca Fatica, horn
Rocky River High School – Allison Paetz, choir director
Junior Rachel Fagerhaug, soprano
St. Edward High School –Angelo Kortyka, band director and Robert Burns, orchestra director and men’s chorus director
Senior Ryan Homcy, trombone
Senior Andrew Henthorn, tenor
Junior Christian Howard, baritone
Senior Hassan Sayed, piano
Senior Joseph Unger, cello
St. Ignatius High School – Dan Hamlin, band director
Junior James Visconti III, percussion
St. Joseph Academy – Kathleen Cooper, choir director and David E. Mumford, orchestra director
Junior Amalie Bø, soprano
Senior Emily Tabar, soprano
Junior Rose Sullivan, mezzo-soprano
Junior Miranda Greenhill, soprano
Senior Sydney Rexing, soprano
Senior Cari Milowicki, piano and alto saxophone
Junior Kristen Deering, bass
Shaker Heights High School – Dr. Robert Schneider, choir director
Junior Ruth Geye, alto
Junior Donald Goins, tenor
Wickliffe High School - Pamela Graves, instrumental and vocal music director
Senior Chantrell Lewis, soprano
Senior Chloe Tennant, baritone horn
Junior Joseph Sarjeant, trumpet