2015 OMEA High School Instrumental and Vocal All Stars of Northeast Ohio

WCLV and the Ohio Music Education Association are pleased to salute the following high school students in Districts IV and VII who received Superior ratings at a recent OMEA adjudicated event.

Amherst Steele High School – Christopher Barbaro, band director

Senior Chad Johnson, flute

Avon High School – Aaron Jacobs, marching band director

Senior Scott Little, oboe

Senior Christian Hieronymus, trumpet

Avon Lake High School – Michael Lisi, director of choirs

Senior Sandra Crago, alto

Junior Sarah Higley, soprano

Senior Michaella Frank, soprano

Junior Katie Hamilton, alto

Senior Casey O’Connor, soprano

Junior Emily Cline, soprano

Junior Elise Duvall, soprano

Junior Sarah Scott, alto

Junior Ben McComas, tenor

Senior Sophia O’Shea, soprano

Senior Kelly Dunn, alto

Senior Zac Van Scyoc, bass

Bay High School – Darren Allen, instrumental music director

Junior Matt Szekely, snare drum

Beachwood High School – David Luddington, band director

Junior Veronica Ruiz-Petraitis, clarinet

Senior Adam Moses, alto saxophone

Junior Henry Grasso, piano

Junior Benjamin Roter, piano

Beaumont School – Dr. Lisa Litteral, head of music and director of vocal studies

Senior Erin Burton, soprano

Senior Rachel Graf, oboe

Senior Mia Saracusa, soprano

Senior Kathryn Zorman, piano

Berea-Midpark High School – Jeff Fudale, band director, Deb Wesoloski, orchestra director, and Catherine Robison-Ranney, choir director

Junior Carlee Kime, flute

Junior Gavin Dorsey, clarinet

Senior Freddie Assmus, tenor and trumpet

Junior Cheyenne Halderman, horn

Junior Raelyn Baker, cello

Senior Madeline Silver Riskin, soprano

Junior Ava Wentzel, soprano

Junior Matt Radel, tenor

Chagrin Falls High School – Kathleen Shoenfelt, director of bands

Junior Katie Innis, clarinet

Cleveland Heights High School – Ben Ammon, orchestra director

Senior Celia van den Bogert, harp and flute

Junior Isabel McGaugh, flute

Cuyahoga Heights High School – Jane Pitman, director of orchestras

Senior Elizabeth Schwartz, viola

Junior Arika Quinones, violin

Eastlake North High School – Tim Niederkorn, chair of music department

Senior Michael Forney, trumpet

Senior Felicia Rosin, clarinet

Senior Justin Robinson, snare drum

Kenston High School – Julia Green, choir director

Junior Cameron Oakes, mezzo-soprano

Madison High School – Jennifer Calhoun, choir director

Junior Victoria Larrabee, soprano

Junior Kassie Cudnik, soprano

Junior Miranda Faudree, mezzo-soprano

Midview High School – Lisa Manning, choir director and Joshua Brunger, band director

Senior Hailey Kunath, soprano

Junior Shanelle McIntyre, soprano

Senior Joshua Cleland, snare drum

Senior Adam Hamrick, trombone

Orange High School – Rebecca Ellsworth, orchestra director and Dr. Craig Kepner, band director

Senior Leah Hazen, violin

Junior Mi Row, cello

Senior Sean Steiner, clarinet

Padua Franciscan High School – Mark A. Wozniak, director of instrumental music and Tamara Plasterer, choir director

Senior Kevin Hamzik, tenor saxophone

Junior Mary Pat Hamzik, flute

Senior Shannon Tefft, violin

Junior Kaitlin Conner, piano

Junior Christine George, clarinet

Senior Emily Szabo, cello

Senior Dan Madden, alto saxophone

Junior Kyle Szaniszlo, alto saxophone

Senior Nathan Bokros, tenor saxophone

Senior Tyler Dosen, piano

Junior Ethan Kazubski, alto saxophone

Junior Kathleen Halle, clarinet

Senior Hannah Goldberg, soprano

Junior Alexander Bokatch, baritone

Parma Senior High School – Jared Plasterer, choir director

Junior Emma Havranek, mezzo-soprano

Senior Fred Mieser, tenor

Perry High School – Brad Hruska, band director

Senior Ben Jenson, trombone

Senior Elle Bonnema, trumpet

Junior Abby Hollowell, horn

Junior Matt Siegel, trombone

Senior Bianca Fatica, horn

Rocky River High School – Allison Paetz, choir director

Junior Rachel Fagerhaug, soprano

St. Edward High School –Angelo Kortyka, band director and Robert Burns, orchestra director and men’s chorus director

Senior Ryan Homcy, trombone

Senior Andrew Henthorn, tenor

Junior Christian Howard, baritone

Senior Hassan Sayed, piano

Senior Joseph Unger, cello

St. Ignatius High School – Dan Hamlin, band director

Junior James Visconti III, percussion

St. Joseph Academy – Kathleen Cooper, choir director and David E. Mumford, orchestra director

Junior Amalie Bø, soprano

Senior Emily Tabar, soprano

Junior Rose Sullivan, mezzo-soprano

Junior Miranda Greenhill, soprano

Senior Sydney Rexing, soprano

Senior Cari Milowicki, piano and alto saxophone

Junior Kristen Deering, bass

Shaker Heights High School – Dr. Robert Schneider, choir director

Junior Ruth Geye, alto

Junior Donald Goins, tenor

Wickliffe High School - Pamela Graves, instrumental and vocal music director

Senior Chantrell Lewis, soprano

Senior Chloe Tennant, baritone horn

Junior Joseph Sarjeant, trumpet