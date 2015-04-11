Program Guide 04-11-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne

Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

00:45:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

01:25:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

01:52:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

02:41:00 00:40:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat Op 97

Gryphon Trio Analekta 9858

03:23:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A

Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:07:00 00:34:27 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 50

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

04:43:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

05:37:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat Op 47

Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

06:08:00 00:23:01 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G Op 55

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

06:33:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

06:49:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:47 Emilio Pujol Tango espagnol

Julian Bream, guitar RCA 60429

07:04:32 Joan Albert Amargés Tango Catale

Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 226900

07:09:50 Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon

Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

07:15:32 Carlos Espinoza di los Monteros Blue Night (Noche azul)

Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:20:42 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23

Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181

08:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Songs of Spain (Cantos de España) Op 232 (arr. by Tilmann Koster)

Southwest German Chamber Orch Sebastian Tewinkel Profil 7073

08:27:45 Luigi Boccherini Sinfonia, for Baroque Guitar & Orch.

Richard Savino, baroque guitar; Portland Baroque Orch Monica Huggett Koch 7448

08:50:18 Astor Piazzolla Soledad (Solitude)

Emanuel Ax, Pablo Ziegler, pianos Sony 62728

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance

of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique"Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney, Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Jarrod Hartzler of Tuesday Musical Akron

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto no. 1: Allegro – Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 3:22

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Schumann & Milone): Gavotte en Rondeau from Partita in E Major – Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 2:49

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Quartet No. 1: Movt. 2 - Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 4:22

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No.3: Allegretto gracisoso – Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello (ArtistLed 11201 CD) 6:29

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute sonata in C major, BWV 1033: Allegro – Maria Piccinini, flute; Brasil Guitar Duo (Avie 2196) 2:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor, BWV 1013: Allemande – Maria Piccinini, flute (Avie 2196) 3:43

Gregg Kallor: Yeats Songs: “He wishes for the cloths” & “A Drunken Man’s Praise of Sobriety” – Adriana Zabala, soprano; Gregg Kallor, piano (Gregg Kalor Music 50020 CD) 2:40; 2:08

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No.7: 3rd movement – Conrad Tao, piano (NY Times video PD) 3:35



11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: The Bassoon - Its warm, dark, lush sound is often compared to that of a baritone. The bassoon is often thought of as a comical instrument, even though it makes a vital contribution to the sound of an orchestra. We’ll explore the beauty of the instrument’s voice with John Clouser, Head of the bassoon department at CIM and the principal bassoonist of the Cleveland Orchestra.

Sergei Prokofiev: Grandfather from Peter and the Wolf Op 67

Philharmonia Orchestra/Efrem Kurtz EMI 49918

Garrison Keillor: The Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra

Minnesota Orchestra/Philip Brunelle Virgin 59583

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Berceuse

Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (recorded 1961) Sony 47664

Bernard H. Garfield: Soliloquy

John Clouser, bassoon; Elizabeth DeMio, piano Azica 71254

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto B flat K 191: III. Tempo di Menuetto

Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph Von Dohnanyi; David McGill, bassoon Decca 443-176

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4: Excerpt from II. Andantino in modo di canzona

Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Most MAA 70901

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

12:04:00 00:04:54 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & a Brief History of Italian Opera

12:15:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile

Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

12:20:00 00:14:15 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

12:36:00 00:13:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

12:53:00 00:06:25 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Finale Chorus

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 425498

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff



Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo (1866)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s sweeping historical tragedy Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the dynamic maestro who led the 2010 Met premiere of Nicholas Hytner’s production. Yonghoon Lee portrays the conflicted title hero, with Barbara Frittoli as Elisabeth de Valois, the woman he loves; Ferruccio Furlanetto as his father and rival, the imposing King Philip II; Ekaterina Gubanova as the jealous Princess Eboli; Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Rodrigo, Don Carlo’s friend and ally; and James Morris as the menacing Grand Inquisitor.

The intermissions will include interviews with the artists, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Singers' Roundtable, featuring soprano Patricia Racette, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and tenor Piotr Beczala.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:33:00 00:07:47 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:42:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wake-Up Calls - An hour of "eleven o'clock numbers" … and even if you've never heard the term, you've been thrilled by them for years.



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:01:06 Cole Porter Friendship

Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr Ethel Merman: You're the Top Proarte CDD473

18:02:17 00:04:25 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp

Erin Dilly Babes in Arms -- City Center Encores DRG DRG94769

18:06:51 00:03:54 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life

Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:11:09 00:03:21 Burton Lane-Yp Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love

David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Originl B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:15:23 00:02:15 Frank Loesser Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat

Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:18:10 00:03:42 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green I'm Goin' Back

Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:21:58 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Love Paris

Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664-2

18:25:15 00:03:03 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do

Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 Cast RCA 1124-2-RC

18:28:51 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper

R.Luker, Sarah Berry, Debbie Gravitte The Boys From Syracuse -- City Center Encores DRG DRG94767

18:33:05 00:02:14 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Rose's Turn

Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- 2003 Revival Angel 72435-83858-2

18:35:53 00:04:31 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch

Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:41:02 00:03:56 Jonathan Larson What You Own

Adam Pascal, Anthony Rent Rent -- Original B'wy Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:45:28 00:05:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance?

Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 Cast RCA AB1-2610

18:50:51 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:00 Cole Porter Filler: Brush Up Your Shakespeare

Lee Wilkof, Michael Mulheren Kiss Me Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

19:18:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

20:41:00 00:23:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

21:08:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

21:45:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Myron Cohen presents a String of Yarns and tells what goes on at the La Scala Opera House...Chapter 3 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Jan C. Snow is a Trendsetter....This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

23:07:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:20:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:28:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:44:00 00:03:41 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Wheat Dance

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:47:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 10 in E minor Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

23:56:00 00:02:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Springtime of the Year

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601



