Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-11-2015

Published April 11, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne

                        Manuel Rosenthal          Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

 

00:45:00            00:38:07            Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major  Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

01:25:00            00:24:45            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin

                                    Alexander Schimpf, piano          Oehms  867

 

01:52:00            00:46:50            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

            English Chamber Orchestra        Raymond Leppard         Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers     EMI      65732

 

02:41:00            00:40:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat Op 97

                                    Gryphon Trio     Analekta           9858

 

03:23:00            00:42:08            Franz Schmidt   Symphony No.  3 in A

                        Neeme Järvi      Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Chandos           9000

 

04:07:00            00:34:27            Alberto Ginastera          Cello Concerto No.  2 Op 50

            Bamberg Symphony      Lothar Zagrosek            Mark Kosower, cello      Naxos   572372

 

04:43:00            00:52:06            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  2 in A Op 26

            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello       Sony    45846

 

05:37:00            00:29:04            Edward Burlingame Hill  Symphony No. 4 in E flat Op 47

            Peter Bay          Austin Symphony          Bridge  9443

 

06:08:00            00:23:01            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  5 in G Op 55

            BBC Philharmonic         Gianandrea Noseda       Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10802

 

06:33:00            00:06:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      The Apothecary: Overture

            Giuseppe Sinopoli         Dresden State Orchestra            EMI      56535

 

06:49:00            00:09:25            Mikhail Glinka    Waltz Fantasy

                        Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony Orchestra      Chandos           9227

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:47 Emilio Pujol  Tango espagnol

Julian Bream, guitar  RCA 60429     

 

07:04:32 Joan Albert Amargés  Tango Catale 

Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar  Dacapo 226900 

 

07:09:50 Paquito D'Rivera  Invitacion al danzon

Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

 

07:15:32 Carlos Espinoza di los Monteros Blue Night (Noche azul)

Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224     

 

07:20:42 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky  Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23

Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra  Charles Dutoit         Decca  421181

 

08:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Songs of Spain (Cantos de España) Op 232 (arr. by Tilmann Koster)

Southwest German Chamber Orch Sebastian Tewinkel Profil 7073

 

08:27:45 Luigi Boccherini   Sinfonia, for Baroque Guitar & Orch.

Richard Savino, baroque guitar; Portland Baroque Orch  Monica Huggett Koch 7448      

 

08:50:18 Astor Piazzolla  Soledad (Solitude)

Emanuel Ax, Pablo Ziegler, pianos  Sony 62728

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance

of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida  ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

 

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique"Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

 

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera

 

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

 

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

 

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

 

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney, Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Jarrod Hartzler of Tuesday Musical Akron

 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto no. 1: Allegro – Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 3:22

 

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Schumann & Milone): Gavotte en Rondeau from Partita in E Major – Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 2:49

 

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Quartet No. 1: Movt. 2 - Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 4:22

 

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No.3: Allegretto gracisoso – Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello (ArtistLed 11201 CD) 6:29

 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute sonata in C major, BWV 1033: Allegro – Maria Piccinini, flute; Brasil Guitar Duo (Avie 2196) 2:13

 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor, BWV 1013: Allemande – Maria Piccinini, flute (Avie 2196) 3:43

 

Gregg Kallor: Yeats Songs: “He wishes for the cloths” & “A Drunken Man’s Praise of Sobriety” – Adriana Zabala, soprano; Gregg Kallor, piano (Gregg Kalor Music 50020 CD) 2:40; 2:08

 

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No.7: 3rd movement – Conrad Tao, piano (NY Times video PD) 3:35
 

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: The Bassoon - Its warm, dark, lush sound is often compared to that of a baritone.  The bassoon is often thought of as a comical instrument, even though it makes a vital contribution to the sound of an orchestra.  We’ll explore the beauty of the instrument’s voice with John Clouser, Head of the bassoon department at CIM and the principal bassoonist of the Cleveland Orchestra.

 

Sergei Prokofiev: Grandfather from Peter and the Wolf Op 67

            Philharmonia Orchestra/Efrem Kurtz EMI 49918

 

Garrison Keillor: The Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra

            Minnesota Orchestra/Philip Brunelle Virgin 59583

 

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Berceuse

            Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (recorded 1961) Sony 47664

 

Bernard H. Garfield: Soliloquy

            John Clouser, bassoon; Elizabeth DeMio, piano  Azica 71254

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto B flat K 191: III. Tempo di Menuetto

            Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph Von Dohnanyi; David McGill, bassoon Decca 443-176

 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4: Excerpt from II. Andantino in modo di canzona

            Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Most  MAA 70901

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

 

12:04:00            00:04:54            Henry Purcell     Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament

            Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini         Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA     63509

 

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & a Brief History of Italian Opera

 

 

12:15:00            00:02:15            Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile

            Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi     Jonas Kaufmann, tenor  Sony    549204

 

12:20:00            00:14:15            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Suite Op 8     

            Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   570999

 

12:36:00            00:13:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97      

                        Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro           80001

 

12:53:00            00:06:25            Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Finale Chorus

            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Chorus       Decca   425498

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
 

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo (1866)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s sweeping historical tragedy Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the dynamic maestro who led the 2010 Met premiere of Nicholas Hytner’s production. Yonghoon Lee portrays the conflicted title hero, with Barbara Frittoli as Elisabeth de Valois, the woman he loves; Ferruccio Furlanetto as his father and rival, the imposing King Philip II; Ekaterina Gubanova as the jealous Princess Eboli; Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Rodrigo, Don Carlo’s friend and ally; and James Morris as the menacing Grand Inquisitor.

The intermissions will include interviews with the artists, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Singers' Roundtable, featuring soprano Patricia Racette, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and tenor Piotr Beczala.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:33:00            00:07:47            Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Spring     

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

17:42:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin           

            Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2121

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wake-Up Calls - An hour of “eleven o’clock numbers” … and even if you’ve never heard the term, you’ve been thrilled by them for years.
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:01:11            00:01:06            Cole Porter       Friendship

            Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr Ethel Merman: You're the Top    Proarte CDD473

 

18:02:17            00:04:25            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     The Lady Is a Tramp

            Erin Dilly           Babes in Arms -- City Center Encores     DRG     DRG94769

 

18:06:51            00:03:54            Jerry Herman     If He Walked Into My Life

            Angela Lansbury           Mame -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60959

 

18:11:09            00:03:21            Burton Lane-Yp Harburg            When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love

            David Wayne    Finian's Rainbow -- Originl B'way Cast    Sony    SK89208

 

18:15:23            00:02:15            Frank Loesser   Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat

            Stubby Kaye     Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159-112-2

 

18:18:10            00:03:42            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       I'm Goin' Back

            Judy Holiday     Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK89545

 

18:21:58            00:02:28            Cole Porter       I Love Paris

            Lilo       Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast   Angel    7777-64664-2

 

18:25:15            00:03:03            Irving Berlin       Anything You Can Do

            Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell      Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 Cast            RCA     1124-2-RC

 

18:28:51            00:03:44            R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Sing for Your Supper

            R.Luker, Sarah Berry, Debbie Gravitte    The Boys From Syracuse -- City Center Encores DRG     DRG94767

 

18:33:05            00:02:14            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Rose's Turn

            Bernadette Peters          Gypsy -- 2003 Revival    Angel    72435-83858-2

 

18:35:53            00:04:31            Stephen Sondheim        The Ladies Who Lunch

            Elaine Stritch     Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK65283

 

18:41:02            00:03:56            Jonathan Larson            What You Own

            Adam Pascal, Anthony Rent      Rent -- Original B'wy Cast          Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

 

18:45:28            00:05:05            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?

            Yul Brynner, Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 Cast        RCA     AB1-2610

 

18:50:51            00:00:00            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:03            00:00:00            Cole Porter       Filler: Brush Up Your Shakespeare

            Lee Wilkof, Michael Mulheren     Kiss Me Kate -- 2000 Revival      DRG     DRG12988

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81   

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         203

 

19:18:00            00:36:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D

                        Claudio Abbado            Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:32:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  9 in E flat

 

20:41:00            00:23:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat      

 

21:08:00            00:29:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

 

21:45:00            00:12:35            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

                        Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414422

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Myron Cohen presents a String of Yarns and tells what goes on at the La Scala Opera House...Chapter 3 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Jan C. Snow is a Trendsetter....This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:05:34            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

                                    Alexander Schimpf, piano          Oehms  867

 

23:07:00            00:11:04            Jean Sibelius    Rakastava Op 14          

            Mario Bernardi   CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC     5157

 

23:20:00            00:08:43            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 43

                        Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5530

 

23:28:00            00:13:00            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

23:44:00            00:03:41            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Wheat Dance 

            Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4777457

 

23:47:00            00:06:15            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  10 in E minor  Op 72

                        Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

23:56:00            00:02:45            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Springtime of the Year       

            John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium         120

 

23:57:00            00:01:25            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

                        Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80601

 


 