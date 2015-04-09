Youth Chamber Music Competition: Rich Fried and Lisa Goldman

Youth Chamber Music Competition

2:00 p.m. Saturday, 11 April 2015

Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church (5312 Mayfield Rd.)

Cleveland Chamber Music Society is pleased to present Northeast Ohio’s first annual Youth Chamber Music Competition on Saturday, April 11, 2015 at 2:00 pm, at the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church (5312 Mayfield Road, just east of Richmond Road).

Five ensembles from four area high schools will compete for cash prizes in a “battle of the bands” that promises to be a delightful presentation of chamber music from some of the finest young musicians in the region.

Ensembles from Cleveland School of the Arts, St. Joseph Academy, Beachwood High School, and Lyndhurst/South Euclid’s Charles F. Brush High School will be participating.

All of these schools are well known for their commitment to music and the arts. Charles F. Brush High School and Beachwood High School are both listed in “The Top 100 in Music Education” by the American Music Conference.

The Youth Chamber Music Competition concert is free, open to the public, and a wonderful opportunity to hear chamber music performed by some of the best young artists from across Cuyahoga County.

The Youth Chamber Music Competition is the newest offering from Cleveland Chamber Music Society, which has been a fixture on the local musical scene for sixty-five years, presenting seven concerts by world famous international artists annually and producing free concerts by exceptional young local musicians.

For more information, contact: Dr. Melvin Arnoff, 440-349-0660, m_arnoff@yahoo.com

David A. Richardson, 216-212-7133, davidrichardson2012@yahoo.com

Cleveland Chamber Music Society

2532 Lafayette Drive

University Heights, Ohio 44118

Telephone: 216-291-2777

Fax: 216-291-9135

www.clevelandchambermusic.org

ticketsales@clevelandchambermusic.org

https://www.facebook.com/ClevelandChamberMusicSociety