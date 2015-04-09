Summit Choral Society: Karen Prasser, Executive Director

Summit Choral Society: Masterworks Chorale Celebrates 25 Years

Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Historic Greystone Hall

103 S. High Street in Downtown Akron

(Free parking garage directly across High Street)

--Featuring--

G.F. Handel: The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

G.F. Handel: With Ravish'd Ears

G.F. Handel: Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened (Coronation Anthem)

Joseph Haydn: Lord Nelson Mass

Dr. Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Guest Conductor

Kerrie Caldwell, soprano

Olga Perez Flora, mezzo-soprano

James Flora, tenor

Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

Members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra

Bicentennial Recognition of the Handel and Haydn Society