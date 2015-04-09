© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

Summit Choral Society: Karen Prasser, Executive Director

Published April 9, 2015 at 10:07 PM EDT

Summit Choral Society: Masterworks Chorale Celebrates 25 Years 
Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. 
Historic Greystone Hall
103 S. High Street in Downtown Akron
(Free parking garage directly across High Street)

--Featuring--
G.F. Handel: The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
G.F. Handel: With Ravish'd Ears
G.F. Handel: Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened (Coronation Anthem)
Joseph Haydn: Lord Nelson Mass

Dr. Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Guest Conductor
Kerrie Caldwell, soprano
Olga Perez Flora, mezzo-soprano
James Flora, tenor
Brian Keith Johnson, baritone
Members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra

Bicentennial Recognition of the Handel and Haydn Society

Tags
WCLV