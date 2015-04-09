Summit Choral Society: Karen Prasser, Executive Director
Summit Choral Society: Masterworks Chorale Celebrates 25 Years
Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m.
Historic Greystone Hall
103 S. High Street in Downtown Akron
(Free parking garage directly across High Street)
--Featuring--
G.F. Handel: The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
G.F. Handel: With Ravish'd Ears
G.F. Handel: Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened (Coronation Anthem)
Joseph Haydn: Lord Nelson Mass
Dr. Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Guest Conductor
Kerrie Caldwell, soprano
Olga Perez Flora, mezzo-soprano
James Flora, tenor
Brian Keith Johnson, baritone
Members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra
Bicentennial Recognition of the Handel and Haydn Society