Cleveland Ballet: Gladisa Guadalupe and Alexandra Preucil

Classic. Elegant. Timeless.

April 17, 2015 - 7:00 PM

Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Join the Cleveland Ballet for an unforgettable evening of dance with the Cleveland Ballet Youth Company and featured guest artists:

• Carlos Lopez - principal guest artist and American Ballet Theater Studio Company Ballet Master

• Adiarys Almeida - principal guest artist

• William Preucil - Cleveland Orchestra Concertmaster

The evening will be accompanied by the Cleveland Ballet Orchestra, including members of the world renowned Cleveland Orchestra and led by Alexandra Preucil, Assistant Concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra.

