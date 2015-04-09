Brahms, Debussy, Beethoven— Alexander Schimpf, piano (Oehms 1820)

Here’s the latest from the Gold Medalist of the 2011 Cleveland International Piano Competition, a collection of pieces Mr. Schimpf has played in recitals around the world. The four Piano Pieces Op 119 by Brahms come first, and Beethoven’s final Sonata— No. 32 in C Minor—fittingly concludes the program, but in between, music that could not be more different in expression and form, Images Book 2 and L’isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy. A splendidly diverse and challenging disc from an artist Cleveland helped the world discover!

Featured Wed 4/8, Fri 4/17, Tue 4/28