Duo Amaral: Jorge Amaral

Duo Amaral

Sunday, April 19, 2015 at 5 pm

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St, Hudson, OH 44236



Music from The Western Reserve presents Duo Amaral, guitar, April 19

Internationally acclaimed Duo Amaral described as “one of the premier classical guitar duos performing today,” takes the stage in Music from The Western Reserve's concert series April 19.

Jorge Amaral and Mia Pomerantz-Amaral formed Duo Amaral in 2008 and were soon established in the international guitar scene, garnering high accolades from the media and from devoted audiences. During a tour in Italy, their performance was described as “masterful, with poetic virtuosity and intensity of expression”.

Their debut album 'Súplica' released in 2011, featured the world-premier composition written by Mr. Amaral's father, Victor Manuel Amaral Ramirez. The CD has been describes as a sublime album of classical music for two guitars...”

Their Second album 'Textura', released in 2013, includes several of their own arrangements. Al Kunze of Soundboard Magazine describes: “Duo Amaral’s 'Textura' is a superb disc, featuring beautiful music, exquisite playing, and exemplary recording. Mia Pomerantz-Amaral and Jorge Amaral play with extraordinary precision allied with delicacy, nuance, and virtuosity in equal measures.”

The Amarals completed their studies at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland where they both were awarded Master of Music and Graduate Performance Degrees. They have toured in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, Poland, Panama, Mexico, Israel, Cyprus and the US.

Duo Amaral has founded and are current artistic directors of the Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival. Their contribution to the guitar duo repertoire includes transcriptions and commissioning of new compositions, to be performed and incorporated into the classical guitar canon.

Mr. Amaral is the Director of Guitar Studies at the Conservatory of Baldwin Wallace University . Ms. Pomerantz - Amaral serves on the faculty of the Levine School of Music and the International School of Music in the Washington DC area.

The concert is presented at 5:00 pm at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street, Hudson. Meet-the-artist reception immediately after the concert.

Tickets may be purchased at the Learned Owl or at the door concert night. Adult tickets, $18, students, free. Tickets can also be purchased at www.MFTWR.org,