Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci

Gina Vernaci, Executive Producer for Playhouse Square, stopped by to talk about the just-announced 2015-2016 KeyBank Broadway Series.

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

OCT 6-18, 2015

CONNOR PALACE

Hailed by Time Magazine as, “Musical Theatre Gold!”, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY is the hilarious musical comedy about the making of a Broadway show.

Written by Woody Allen, with direction and choreography by Susan Stroman and based upon the screenplay of the acclaimed film by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY is the story of a young playwright who, in desperate need of financial backing for his next show, accepts an offer he can’t refuse from a mobster looking to please his showgirl girlfriend.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

NOV 3-15, 2015

CONNOR PALACE

Getting away with murder can be so much fun… and there’s no better proof than the knock-‘em-dead hit show that’s earned unanimous raves and won the 2014 Tony Award® for BEST MUSICAL—A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER!

Coming direct from New York, where a most gentlemanly NPR critic said he’d “NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD AT A BROADWAY MUSICAL," GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. All the while, he’s got to juggle his mistress (she’s after more than just love), his fiancée (she’s his cousin but who’s keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea. The Hollywood Reporter raves, “GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE RESTORES OUR FAITH IN MUSICAL COMEDY” and The New York Times cheers, “IT WILL LIFT THE HEARTS OF ALL THOSE WHO’VE BEEN PINING FOR WHAT SOMETIMES SEEMS A LOST ART FORM.” Kindly get your tickets now for the new musical that will have you dying with laughter!

IF/THEN

FEB 9-21, 2016

CONNOR PALACE

IF/THEN is a contemporary Broadway musical about living in New York today – and all the possibilities of tomorrow.

With unforgettable songs and a deeply moving story by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal, this “fascinating, ambitious, and original new musical (New York Post)” simultaneously follows one woman’s two possible life paths, painting a deeply moving portrait of the lives we lead, as well as the lives we might have led.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

APR 5-17, 2016

CONNOR PALACE

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

MAY 3-22, 2016

STATE THEATRE

"REJOICE. It is even more glorious than promised.” - New York Times

“WELCOME TO THE DELIRIOUSLY AMUSING, HEARTWARMING, HEADSPINNING WORLD OF MATILDA THE MUSICAL. YOU WON’T WANT TO LEAVE.” – Bloomberg News

TIME Magazine’s #1 Show of the Year! Winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards®, MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, MATILDA continues to thrill soldout audiences of all ages on Broadway and in London’s West End. The Wall Street Journal says, “The makers of MATILDA have done the impossible – triumphantly! It is smart, sweet, zany and stupendous fun.”

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

MAY 21 – AUG 21, 2016

ALLEN THEATRE

Honey. It’s the 1980s. In Louisiana. At Truvy’s beauty shop – motto: “There is no such thing as natural beauty” – the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

Produced by Cleveland Play House.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

JUN 15 – JUL 10, 2016

STATE THEATRE

Following an acclaimed sold-out tour of the United Kingdom, Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenal musical success, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, is now on tour across North America. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before.” This PHANTOM features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and a new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score - with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” - is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.