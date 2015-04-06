Cleveland Orchestra Broadway Slavic Village Residency: James Feddeck

The Cleveland Orchestra's third annual At Home neighborhood residency takes place in Broadway Slavic Village. This year, the residency spans the months of March, April, and May with free performances and activities by musicians from The Cleveland Orchestra, members of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, and Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra ensembles. All events are free, however tickets may be required to some events; click here for a complete listing.

The centerpiece of the residency is a free public concert by The Cleveland Orchestra at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Friday, April 10, conducted by James Feddeck. Mr. Feddeck stopped by WCLV to chat with Mark Satola about the concert.

Tickets to this concert have already been distributed, but any unclaimed seats will be released fifteen minutes prior to concert time. The performance will be broadcast WVIZ/PBS ideastream on Friday, April 17 at 10 pm and Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 pm. The concert will be broadcast live on WCLV 104.9.

Any seats not claimed by ticket holders will be released to non-ticket holders at 7:15 pm.

"At Home" in Broadway Slavic Village

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

3395 East 53rd Street

Broadway Slavic Village

Cleveland, Ohio

The Cleveland Orchestra

James Feddeck, conductor

Daniel McKelway, clarinet

TCHAIKOVSKY - Polonaise from Eugene Onegin

SMETANA - The Moldau, No. 2 from Má Vlast

DVOŘÁK - Slavonic Dance in C minor, Op. 46 No. 7

ROSSINI - Introduction and Variations

WAGNER - Overture to Tannhäuser

DVOŘÁK - Slavonic Dance in C major, Opus 46 No. 1