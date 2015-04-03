Together - Yolanda Kondonassis and Jason Vieaux

Together —Yolanda Kondonassis, harp & Jason Vieaux, guitar (Azica 71297)

Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and guitarist Jason Vieaux have come Together to create a recording featuring two world premieres: Gary Schocker’s Hypnotized and Keith Fitch’s Knock on Wood. All five works here show off the unique character of the harp/guitar combination through the engaging personalities and communicative skills of these great artist/teachers (they are both CIM faculty members). Jason Vieaux and the Azica label are still basking in the glow of a well-deserved Grammy award last year; might they make it two-in-a-row? If so, Step One of the process is complete: become a WCLV Choice CD (as Grammy-winner Play was last year)!

Featured Thu 4/2, Mon 4/13, Wed 4/22