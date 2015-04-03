The Salzburg Recital—Grigory Sokolov, piano (DeutGram 4794342)

Jed Distler on the ArkivMusic website: “Deutsche Grammophon has a history of signing exclusive contracts with pianists who cultivate enigmatic and awesome reputations, such as Martha Argerich, Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, and Vladimir Horowitz, and now Grigory Sokolov. It’s quite a catch, to say the least, because for years Sokolov has refused to affiliate himself with a record company, enter a recording studio, or play a concerto. For their first project, Sokolov sanctioned the release of his July 30, 2008 Salzburg Festival recital, and it reveals the pianist’s extraordinary finesse, concentration, and individuality in full fettle.”

