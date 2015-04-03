Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano & Violin Concerto #2

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano & Violin Concerto No. 2 “The Prophets” —SWR Symphony Orchestra/Pieter-Jelle de Boer; Tianwa Yang, violin (Naxos 573135)

Rising star Tianwa Yang solos in what looks like the world premiere recording of Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Concerto Italiano. Written in 1924, the concerto is considered Italian expatriate’s first truly symphonic venture. It is tuneful, fresh and transparently scored. The Concerto No. 2 ‘I Profeti’ (The Prophets) is an impassioned work of biblical character and inspiration with an almost cinematic sweep. Pieter-Jelle de Boar conducts the SWR Symphony Orchestra of Baden-Baden and Freiburg.

Featured Tue 4/7, Thu 4/16, Mon 4/27