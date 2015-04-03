Carl Nielsen: Songs for Choir —Ars Nova Copenhagen/Michael Bojesen (DaCapo 220569)

2015 marks the 150 th anniversary of the birth of composer Carl Nielsen, who was devoted to renewing the Danish song tradition. “It is strange that when I write these simple melodies, “Nielsen said, “it is as if I am not the composer – it is people from my childhood or the Danish people who want something through me.” His melodies—still almost unknown outside of Denmark—are at the heart of Danish community song today. This CD presents 20 of these gems, lyrical celebrations of flowers, the seas and islands of Denmark, and even singing itself.

