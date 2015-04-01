Intermission interview: Giancarlo Guerrero

Saturday, March 28, 2015 8:00 PM

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA MIAMI

Knight Concert Hall

Arsht Center — Miami, Florida

The Cleveland Orchestra

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nadine Sierra, soprano

Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor

Stephen Powell, baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

At a Glance

BERNSTEIN - Chichester Psalms

ORFF - Carmina Burana

This Cleveland Orchestra Miami concert is presented by the Miami Music Association in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

www.clevelandorchestramiami.com