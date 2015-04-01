FiveOne Experimental Orchestra at NEOSonicFest: John HC Thompson and Jeremy Allen

NEOSonicFest is a festival of new music focused on recent compositions from Northeast Ohio and beyond.

FiveOne Experimental Orchestra

Saturday March 28, 2015, 8:00pm

Zygote Press 1410 E. 30th Street, Cleveland

Program

Machine V (2001) – Marc Mellits

Waiting in the Rain for Snow (2011) – David Crowell

Like a Machine (World Premiere, commissioned by 51XO) – David Crowell

Furtive Movements (2012) Ted Hearne

51XO – Zygote Jam

FiveOne Experimental Orchestra is a Cleveland-based music collective of nine composers and performers with a ‘no-boundaries’ approach to music. FiveOne often positions players around or within the audience, blends art music with rock, digital sounds or world music, and collaborates with other artists to produce innovative multimedia performances. ClassicalCleveland described their performances in NEOSonicFest last year as, “outdid themselves during their performance – And once again, it was a happening.”