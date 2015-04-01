FiveOne Experimental Orchestra at NEOSonicFest: John HC Thompson and Jeremy Allen
NEOSonicFest is a festival of new music focused on recent compositions from Northeast Ohio and beyond.
FiveOne Experimental Orchestra
Saturday March 28, 2015, 8:00pm
Zygote Press 1410 E. 30th Street, Cleveland
Program
Machine V (2001) – Marc Mellits
Waiting in the Rain for Snow (2011) – David Crowell
Like a Machine (World Premiere, commissioned by 51XO) – David Crowell
Furtive Movements (2012) Ted Hearne
51XO – Zygote Jam
FiveOne Experimental Orchestra is a Cleveland-based music collective of nine composers and performers with a ‘no-boundaries’ approach to music. FiveOne often positions players around or within the audience, blends art music with rock, digital sounds or world music, and collaborates with other artists to produce innovative multimedia performances. ClassicalCleveland described their performances in NEOSonicFest last year as, “outdid themselves during their performance – And once again, it was a happening.”