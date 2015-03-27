Program Guide 03-27-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482 (1785)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97 "Rhenish" (1850)

Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 in c Op 1 (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895)

George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 "London" (1920)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 (1802)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)

Richard M & Robert B Sherman (arr Richard Hayman): Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata in A (1886)

George Gershwin: Promenade "Walking the Dog" (1937)

Amy Beach: Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32 (1896)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

George Gershwin (arr Don Rose): Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes" (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g Op 46/8 (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Dream Children Op 43 (1902)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-Flat Op 7 (1796)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40/1 (1922)

Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Josef Strauss: Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258 (1869)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire" (1899)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Thanks be to God (1846)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Op 6/11 (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 (1822)

15:00 MARCH CHOICE CDs

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anderson & Roe): Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen"

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 120 (1851)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

Giacomo Puccini: La rondine: Ch' il bel sogno di Doretta (1916)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 (1886)

Richard Hayman: March Medley (c.1960)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 (1846)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances Op 91 (1966)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31 (1888)

Robert Schumann: Larghetto from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 "Rhenish" (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (1788)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (1931)

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and composer/conductor Pierre Boulez - on controlling his emotions when conducting: “I don’t rely only on myself emotionally when I conduct. You cannot just be emotional about it, in my opinion. Because then the structure is not anymore there. I look at all these types of combinations of expressions, and then after I can say when I am aware of that, then I can be more emotional because I know what it is inside. And I think the more you know the score, the more intuitive you can be. That’s a paradox. But I mean, for me, intuition is not given. On the contrary. Intuition comes as a supplement of knowledge. I have always this intuition, which is really established by analysis. And that is my way of looking at scores. You know, I like precision, detail, organization, and then when I have that under control, then I can begin to fly, really.”

Stravinsky: Les Noces [excerpt] --English Bach Festival Percussion Ensemble/Leonard Bernstein; Martha Argerich, Krystian Zimerman, Cyprien Katsaris, Homero Francesch, pianos DeutGram 423251

Wagner: Parsifal Prelude [excerpt] --Bayreuth Festival Orchestra/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435718

Schoenberg: Pierrot Lunaire Op. 21, Nos. 8 & 9 --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez ; Christine Schäfer, soprano DeutGram 457630

Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Sixth movement [excerpt] --Vienna Philharmonic/Pierre Boulez ; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 474038

Boulez: Sur Incises: First Movement [excerpt] --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 463475

Frank Zappa :Dupree's Paradise --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez RCA 10542

Webern: Five Movements Op 5 (Version for String Orchestra): No. 5 --Berlin Philharmonic/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 447099

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118/2 (1892)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 (1846)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 "London" (1913)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939)