Program Guide 03-27-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482 (1785)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97 "Rhenish" (1850)
Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 in c Op 1 (1895)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895)
George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 "London" (1920)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 (1802)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)
Richard M & Robert B Sherman (arr Richard Hayman): Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)
César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata in A (1886)
George Gershwin: Promenade "Walking the Dog" (1937)
Amy Beach: Finale from "Gaelic" Symphony Op 32 (1896)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)
Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)
George Gershwin (arr Don Rose): Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 "Les Préludes" (1848)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g Op 46/8 (1878)
Sir Edward Elgar: Dream Children Op 43 (1902)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-Flat Op 7 (1796)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40/1 (1922)
Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Josef Strauss: Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258 (1869)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire" (1899)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Thanks be to God (1846)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Op 6/11 (1739)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 (1822)
15:00 MARCH CHOICE CDs
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anderson & Roe): Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen"
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 120 (1851)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Giacomo Puccini: La rondine: Ch' il bel sogno di Doretta (1916)
Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 (1886)
Richard Hayman: March Medley (c.1960)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 (1846)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances Op 91 (1966)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31 (1888)
Robert Schumann: Larghetto from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 "Spring" (1841)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 "Rhenish" (1850)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (1788)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (1931)
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and composer/conductor Pierre Boulez - on controlling his emotions when conducting: “I don’t rely only on myself emotionally when I conduct. You cannot just be emotional about it, in my opinion. Because then the structure is not anymore there. I look at all these types of combinations of expressions, and then after I can say when I am aware of that, then I can be more emotional because I know what it is inside. And I think the more you know the score, the more intuitive you can be. That’s a paradox. But I mean, for me, intuition is not given. On the contrary. Intuition comes as a supplement of knowledge. I have always this intuition, which is really established by analysis. And that is my way of looking at scores. You know, I like precision, detail, organization, and then when I have that under control, then I can begin to fly, really.”
Stravinsky: Les Noces [excerpt] --English Bach Festival Percussion Ensemble/Leonard Bernstein; Martha Argerich, Krystian Zimerman, Cyprien Katsaris, Homero Francesch, pianos DeutGram 423251
Wagner: Parsifal Prelude [excerpt] --Bayreuth Festival Orchestra/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435718
Schoenberg: Pierrot Lunaire Op. 21, Nos. 8 & 9 --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez ; Christine Schäfer, soprano DeutGram 457630
Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Sixth movement [excerpt] --Vienna Philharmonic/Pierre Boulez ; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 474038
Boulez: Sur Incises: First Movement [excerpt] --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 463475
Frank Zappa :Dupree's Paradise --Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez RCA 10542
Webern: Five Movements Op 5 (Version for String Orchestra): No. 5 --Berlin Philharmonic/Pierre Boulez DeutGram 447099
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “Making a business case for the value of water” - Edwin Piñero, Senior VP for Sustainability and Public Affairs, Veolia Water North America
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118/2 (1892)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 (1846)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 "London" (1913)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939)