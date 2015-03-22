Program Guide 03-22-2015
DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Beethoven Piano Concertos III
Mahler Chamber Orchestra/ Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn on September 28, 2014)
00:04:00 00:13:12 Igor Stravinsky Concerto for Strings in D major
00:25:00 00:33:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15
01:10:00 00:37:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and the Flood"
Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379
02:14:00 00:30:57 Max Bruch Scottish Fantasy Op 46
BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290
02:47:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438
03:53:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6
Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar
William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24
James Marron: Winter Scenes
James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40
Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light
CORE Ensemble (Albany 698) 13:04
Andrew Rindfleisch: Improvisation Situation
Zeitgeist; Andrew Rindfleisch, bongos, voice (Innova 785) 14:10
04:55:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Jack Sutte, 2nd trumpet of the Cleveland Orchestra
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra: Finale
Jack Sutte, trumpet; City Music Cleveland Chamber Orchestra/Stefan Willich (Private recording) 4:57
Maurice Ravel: Vocalise (en forme de habanera)
Raymond Mase, trumpet; Diane Mase, piano (Summit 185 CD) 2:37
Adam Schoenberg: Sighting
Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano (Artist recording 53759 CD) 2:26
Christopher Buchenholz: Salient Flourishes
Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 2:19
Zdenek Fibich-Scotti: My Moonlight Madonna
Frank Kaderabek, trumpet; Joseph Hala, piano (Music Vars 0014 CD) 3:01
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in E: 1st movement
Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Les Solistes Romand/Arpad Gerecz (Philips 420700 CD) 8:00
Kevin Johnson: The Seventh Trumpet Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 53759 CD) 4:12
Henri Tomasi: Concerto for trumpet & Orchestra: Nocturne
Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa_Pekka Salonen (Columbia 42096 CD) 4:01
Jack Sutte: Modern Lore Parts 2 & 3
Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 3:00
Sergei Prokofiev: “Classical” Symphony: Finale
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine (DG439912 CD) 4:22
05:55:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A Op 46
Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Baroque Recordings - Holy Week lessons from Couperin, a rare Requiem from Sicily, and music for The Man in the Iron Mask
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675
07:13:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233
07:35:00 00:18:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536
07:56:00 00:03:03 Sir Edward Elgar Agnus Dei ["Nimrod"]
Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Bach at 330! - March 21 marks the 330th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach. We’ll take a brief break from Lent to celebrate with lots of wonderful choral and organ music, and trace some transcriptions that Bach himself made from genre to genre.
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.
Stanford Alumni Piano Trio. Performing III. Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA
Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC
Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA
David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA. Performing I. So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor. Performing "Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses, Op. 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and "The Pirate of Penance" by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley
Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA. Performing Prelude No. 1 in E minor, Andantino espressivo, by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA. Performing Solo Sonata in E major, Op. 27, No. 6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)
Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor. Performing III. Presto from Concerto in G major for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Michael Stern, conductor
10:05:00 00:10:48 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan
10:20:00 00:27:17 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet
10:50:00 00:04:11 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
10:57:00 00:34:50 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
11:33:00 00:18:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Bonus: George Rochberg: Excerpt of the First Intermezzo from Violin Concerto --Isaac Stern, violin; Andre Previn, conductor
12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266
12:33:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
12:48:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
12:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B Op 8
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach
Highlights of pieces in “Bach, Parts 1 & 2”
The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)
Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87759 CD)
Goldberg Variations: "Aria" and Variations 1,2,3,4 (1741)
Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541182 CD)
Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)[arr Leopold Stokowski]
BBC Philharmonic/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)
Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)
Piers Lane, piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)
Academy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)
Cantata "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen" BWV 51 (1730)
Edward Carroll, Lee Soper, trumpets; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp (RCA 62829 CD
Keyboard Concerto No.1 in d BWV 1052 (1728)
Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Naxos 112049 CD)
Fugue in G BWV 577 (1708-1717)
E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42644 CD)
Suite No.3 in D "Air on A G String" BWV 1068 (1717-1723)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Frank Shipway (Denon B005GLRTSY CD)
Italian Concerto BWV 971 (1735)
Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87753 CD)
Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)
Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:24:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
15:31:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat Op 45
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
15:46:00 00:08:35 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods: Suite
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano; Elaine Bonazzi, mezzo-soprano; John McCollum, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Archival concert from 3/23/67 – Originally presented in observance of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Arturo Toscanini, 3/25/1867
16:04:00 00:44:24 Benjamin Britten Spring Symphony Op 44
16:51:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major
17:27:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces"
17:45:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture
Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873
18:14:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
20:55:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 27
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
21:55:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Spring’s Bach - in celebration of the Vernal Equinox and a special birthday, we delight again in more of the ever resilient music of Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 547 –Pieter van Dijk (1646 Van Hagerbeer-1725 Schnitger/Laurenskerk, Alkmaar, The Netherlands) Fugue State Films 008
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr De Jong): Variations on Was Gott tut,das ist wohlgetan (arrangements of movements from Bach Cantatas 75 and 100) –Euwe and Sybolt de Jong (1738 Müller/Bavokerk, Haarlem, The Netherlands*) WestraMedia 6
Johann Sebastian Bach: Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 655 –Martin Neu (2007 Ahrend/St. Otto Church, Herzogenaurach, Germany) Audite 92.547
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 3 in d BWV 527 –Jean Guillou (1978 Kleucker/Notre-Dame des Neiges, L’Alpe d’Huez, France) Augure 1301
Johann Sebastian Bach: Wacht auf, ruft uns die Stimme! BWV 645
Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercare in 6 Parts from The Musical Offering BWV 1079 –André Isoir (1750 Gabler/Weingarten Abbey, Germany) LaDolceVolta 153.7
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by the Fireside"
Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310
23:09:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
23:21:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691
23:24:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
23:38:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass
Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
23:42:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam
London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636
23:55:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan
Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650