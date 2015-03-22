Program Guide 03-22-2015

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Beethoven Piano Concertos III

Mahler Chamber Orchestra/ Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn on September 28, 2014)

00:04:00 00:13:12 Igor Stravinsky Concerto for Strings in D major

00:25:00 00:33:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

01:10:00 00:37:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

02:02:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and the Flood"

Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379

02:14:00 00:30:57 Max Bruch Scottish Fantasy Op 46

BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

02:47:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

03:53:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6

Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar

William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24

James Marron: Winter Scenes

James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light

CORE Ensemble (Albany 698) 13:04

Andrew Rindfleisch: Improvisation Situation

Zeitgeist; Andrew Rindfleisch, bongos, voice (Innova 785) 14:10

04:55:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Jack Sutte, 2nd trumpet of the Cleveland Orchestra

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra: Finale

Jack Sutte, trumpet; City Music Cleveland Chamber Orchestra/Stefan Willich (Private recording) 4:57

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise (en forme de habanera)

Raymond Mase, trumpet; Diane Mase, piano (Summit 185 CD) 2:37

Adam Schoenberg: Sighting

Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano (Artist recording 53759 CD) 2:26

Christopher Buchenholz: Salient Flourishes

Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 2:19

Zdenek Fibich-Scotti: My Moonlight Madonna

Frank Kaderabek, trumpet; Joseph Hala, piano (Music Vars 0014 CD) 3:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in E: 1st movement

Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Les Solistes Romand/Arpad Gerecz (Philips 420700 CD) 8:00

Kevin Johnson: The Seventh Trumpet Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 53759 CD) 4:12

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for trumpet & Orchestra: Nocturne

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa_Pekka Salonen (Columbia 42096 CD) 4:01

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore Parts 2 & 3

Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 3:00

Sergei Prokofiev: “Classical” Symphony: Finale

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine (DG439912 CD) 4:22

05:55:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A Op 46

Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Baroque Recordings - Holy Week lessons from Couperin, a rare Requiem from Sicily, and music for The Man in the Iron Mask

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675

07:13:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233

07:35:00 00:18:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

07:56:00 00:03:03 Sir Edward Elgar Agnus Dei ["Nimrod"]

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Bach at 330! - March 21 marks the 330th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach. We’ll take a brief break from Lent to celebrate with lots of wonderful choral and organ music, and trace some transcriptions that Bach himself made from genre to genre.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio. Performing III. Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC

Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA. Performing I. So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor. Performing "Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses, Op. 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and "The Pirate of Penance" by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA. Performing Prelude No. 1 in E minor, Andantino espressivo, by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA. Performing Solo Sonata in E major, Op. 27, No. 6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor. Performing III. Presto from Concerto in G major for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Michael Stern, conductor

10:05:00 00:10:48 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan

10:20:00 00:27:17 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet

10:50:00 00:04:11 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

10:57:00 00:34:50 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

11:33:00 00:18:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Bonus: George Rochberg: Excerpt of the First Intermezzo from Violin Concerto --Isaac Stern, violin; Andre Previn, conductor

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

12:33:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

12:48:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

12:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B Op 8

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Highlights of pieces in “Bach, Parts 1 & 2”

The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)

Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87759 CD)

Goldberg Variations: "Aria" and Variations 1,2,3,4 (1741)

Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541182 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)[arr Leopold Stokowski]

BBC Philharmonic/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)

Piers Lane, piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)

Academy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)

Cantata "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen" BWV 51 (1730)

Edward Carroll, Lee Soper, trumpets; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp (RCA 62829 CD

Keyboard Concerto No.1 in d BWV 1052 (1728)

Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Naxos 112049 CD)

Fugue in G BWV 577 (1708-1717)

E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42644 CD)

Suite No.3 in D "Air on A G String" BWV 1068 (1717-1723)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Frank Shipway (Denon B005GLRTSY CD)

Italian Concerto BWV 971 (1735)

Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87753 CD)

Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)

Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

15:03:00 00:24:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

15:31:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat Op 45

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

15:46:00 00:08:35 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods: Suite

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano; Elaine Bonazzi, mezzo-soprano; John McCollum, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Archival concert from 3/23/67 – Originally presented in observance of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Arturo Toscanini, 3/25/1867

16:04:00 00:44:24 Benjamin Britten Spring Symphony Op 44

16:51:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major

17:27:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces"

17:45:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

18:02:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

18:14:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:55:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 27

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Spring’s Bach - in celebration of the Vernal Equinox and a special birthday, we delight again in more of the ever resilient music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 547 –Pieter van Dijk (1646 Van Hagerbeer-1725 Schnitger/Laurenskerk, Alkmaar, The Netherlands) Fugue State Films 008

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr De Jong): Variations on Was Gott tut,das ist wohlgetan (arrangements of movements from Bach Cantatas 75 and 100) –Euwe and Sybolt de Jong (1738 Müller/Bavokerk, Haarlem, The Netherlands*) WestraMedia 6

Johann Sebastian Bach: Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 655 –Martin Neu (2007 Ahrend/St. Otto Church, Herzogenaurach, Germany) Audite 92.547

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 3 in d BWV 527 –Jean Guillou (1978 Kleucker/Notre-Dame des Neiges, L’Alpe d’Huez, France) Augure 1301

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wacht auf, ruft uns die Stimme! BWV 645

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercare in 6 Parts from The Musical Offering BWV 1079 –André Isoir (1750 Gabler/Weingarten Abbey, Germany) LaDolceVolta 153.7

23:02:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by the Fireside"

Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:09:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:21:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:24:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

23:38:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass

Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

23:42:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:55:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan

Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650