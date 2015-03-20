Program Guide 03-20-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:19:13 Frank Bridge Rhapsody "Enter Spring"
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557167
00:23:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
01:12:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205
Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362
01:55:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20
Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142
02:29:00 00:32:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in F major Op 31
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857
03:03:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
03:32:00 00:56:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana
Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4793449
04:30:00 00:20:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24
Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
04:52:00 00:27:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7
Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460
05:21:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E major Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
05:33:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in G minor Op 9
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 550739
05:50:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373
05:57:00 00:01:44 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:03:15 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Spring" Concerto in E major
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
06:14:00 00:05:29 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
06:20:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "The Fair Melusina" Op 32
Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225
06:33:00 00:02:45 Sir John Tavener Mother of God, here I stand
Voces8 Decca 22601
06:35:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]
Voces8 Decca 22601
06:40:00 00:06:11 George Butterworth The Banks of Green Willow
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
06:50:00 00:01:55 Francesco Landini Ballata "Ecco la primavera"
Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201
06:54:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746
06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March "Sea Songs"
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
07:05:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32
Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
07:10:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
07:17:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
07:25:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
07:27:00 00:05:03 Michio Miyagi Haru no Umi
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762
07:33:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
07:40:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Images: Rondes de printemps
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
07:51:00 00:02:12 Eugène Ysaÿe Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2
Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483
07:55:00 00:02:27 Percy Grainger Country Gardens
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412
08:08:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
08:15:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
08:30:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530
08:40:00 00:09:41 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute ApolloFire 2005
08:51:00 00:02:07 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
08:55:00 00:03:11 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: My Favorite Things
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
09:05:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
09:27:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
09:38:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21
Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063
09:45:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830
09:55:00 00:03:00 Leroy Anderson The First Day of Spring
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:38 Rihards Dubra Ave Maria I
Voces8 Decca 22601
10:05:00 00:03:31 Will Todd My Lord Has Come
Voces8 Decca 22601
10:10:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051
10:19:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671
10:25:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821
10:32:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533
10:45:00 00:04:06 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 14 in B flat major Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
10:51:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25
National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754
11:20:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803
11:33:00 00:08:27 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in G major
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466
11:37:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207
11:39:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed
Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187
11:43:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
11:45:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
11:53:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
12:21:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
12:31:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto
London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482
12:41:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi
Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838
12:47:00 00:08:55 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102
12:50:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
12:58:00 00:01:15 Carlos López Buchardo Bailecito
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
13:37:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812
WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:01:52 Gabriel Fauré Ave Maria Op 67
John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109
14:03:00 00:03:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37
Voces8 Decca 22601
14:08:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
14:23:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
14:41:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
14:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
MARCH CHOICE CDs
15:01:00 00:08:47 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
15:13:00 00:04:58 Ben Folds The Luckiest
Voces8 Decca 22601
15:20:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
15:58:00 00:04:26 Massive Attack Teardrop
Voces8 Decca 22601
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:02:44 Ernesto Nazareth Tango "Vem cá Branquinha"
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
16:13:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
16:28:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa Sodom and Gomorrah: Overture
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056
16:36:00 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers Lover
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
16:41:00 00:07:25 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350
16:52:00 00:02:53 Patrick Hawes Prayer to a Guardian Angel
Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 22601
16:56:00 00:03:16 Brian Dykstra Caffeinated Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
17:05:00 00:05:30 George Frideric Handel Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
17:26:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
17:40:00 00:03:41 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas
Voces8 Decca 22601
17:46:00 00:03:42 Paul Mealor Ubi caritas
Voces8 Decca 22601
17:52:00 00:03:16 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme
John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947
17:55:00 00:03:53 Anthony Collins Vanity Fair
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
18:27:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Voces8 Decca 22601
18:37:00 00:02:53 Thomas Tallis O nata lux de lumine
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 22601
18:43:00 00:11:26 Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31
Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Spring" Op 36
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
19:14:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205
Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:20:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24
Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
20:24:00 00:32:23 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38
Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Cabaret singer Barbara Cook on how authentic music can touch people: “You know, I pour my life’s blood into a song. I pour every hurt, every wonderful thing. My life is in these songs when I sing, and to me that’s the way to go. You see, the thing is, you’re safe then, because when you do that, when you do that in an authentic way, you touch people.”
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: First movement [excerpt] --New York Philharmonic/Eugene Ormandy; Vladimir Horowitz, piano RCA 36812
Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19: Second movement --Montreal Symphony/Charles Dutoit; Joshua Bell, violin Decca 473 259
Amanda McBroom: “Ship in a Bottle”. Barbara Cook. DRG
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e Op 64: Conclusion --Vienna Philharmonic/Valéry Gergiev Philips 462905
Keb’ Mo’: “City Boy”. Keb’ Mo’. Okeh 57863
Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra: Second movement [excerpt] --Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tippett Virgin Classics 90701
Mahler: Symphony No. 5: First movement [excerpt] --Simón Bolívar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram B0009837
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “On the first decade of the Roberts Court”- Linda Greenhouse, Knight Distinguished Journalist in Residence and Joseph M. Goldstein Senior Fellow, Yale Law School.
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime
Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053
23:10:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:19:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026
23:55:00 00:02:32 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416