Program Guide 03-20-2015

00:02:00 00:19:13 Frank Bridge Rhapsody "Enter Spring"

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557167

00:23:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

01:12:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205

Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362

01:55:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20

Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

02:29:00 00:32:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in F major Op 31

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

03:03:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

03:32:00 00:56:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana

Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4793449

04:30:00 00:20:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24

Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

04:52:00 00:27:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

05:21:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E major Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

05:33:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in G minor Op 9

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 550739

05:50:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373

05:57:00 00:01:44 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

06:08:00 00:03:15 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from "Spring" Concerto in E major

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

06:14:00 00:05:29 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

06:20:00 00:10:37 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "The Fair Melusina" Op 32

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

06:33:00 00:02:45 Sir John Tavener Mother of God, here I stand

Voces8 Decca 22601

06:35:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]

Voces8 Decca 22601

06:40:00 00:06:11 George Butterworth The Banks of Green Willow

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

06:50:00 00:01:55 Francesco Landini Ballata "Ecco la primavera"

Michael Jaffee Waverly Consort Vanguard 8201

06:54:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March "Sea Songs"

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

07:05:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

07:10:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

07:17:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

07:25:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

07:27:00 00:05:03 Michio Miyagi Haru no Umi

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

07:33:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

07:40:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Images: Rondes de printemps

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

07:51:00 00:02:12 Eugène Ysaÿe Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2

Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483

07:55:00 00:02:27 Percy Grainger Country Gardens

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

08:08:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

08:15:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

08:30:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

08:40:00 00:09:41 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute ApolloFire 2005

08:51:00 00:02:07 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

08:55:00 00:03:11 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: My Favorite Things

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

09:05:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

09:27:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

09:38:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21

Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063

09:45:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

09:55:00 00:03:00 Leroy Anderson The First Day of Spring

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

10:01:00 00:03:38 Rihards Dubra Ave Maria I

Voces8 Decca 22601

10:05:00 00:03:31 Will Todd My Lord Has Come

Voces8 Decca 22601

10:10:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

10:19:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

10:25:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

10:32:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

10:45:00 00:04:06 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 14 in B flat major Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

10:51:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25

National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

11:20:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

11:33:00 00:08:27 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in G major

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

11:37:00 00:02:51 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

11:39:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

11:43:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

11:45:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

11:53:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

12:11:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:21:00 00:06:58 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 4 in F major Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

12:31:00 00:07:32 Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

12:41:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi

Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

12:47:00 00:08:55 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

12:50:00 00:06:07 Leroy Anderson A Harvard Festival

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:58:00 00:01:15 Carlos López Buchardo Bailecito

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

13:01:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

13:37:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

14:01:00 00:01:52 Gabriel Fauré Ave Maria Op 67

John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109

14:03:00 00:03:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

Voces8 Decca 22601

14:08:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

14:23:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

14:41:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

14:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

15:01:00 00:08:47 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

15:13:00 00:04:58 Ben Folds The Luckiest

Voces8 Decca 22601

15:20:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

15:58:00 00:04:26 Massive Attack Teardrop

Voces8 Decca 22601

16:07:00 00:02:44 Ernesto Nazareth Tango "Vem cá Branquinha"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

16:13:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

16:28:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa Sodom and Gomorrah: Overture

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

16:36:00 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers Lover

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

16:41:00 00:07:25 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350

16:52:00 00:02:53 Patrick Hawes Prayer to a Guardian Angel

Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 22601

16:56:00 00:03:16 Brian Dykstra Caffeinated Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

17:05:00 00:05:30 George Frideric Handel Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

17:26:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

17:40:00 00:03:41 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas

Voces8 Decca 22601

17:46:00 00:03:42 Paul Mealor Ubi caritas

Voces8 Decca 22601

17:52:00 00:03:16 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme

John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

17:55:00 00:03:53 Anthony Collins Vanity Fair

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

18:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

18:27:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Voces8 Decca 22601

18:37:00 00:02:53 Thomas Tallis O nata lux de lumine

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 22601

18:43:00 00:11:26 Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31

Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322

19:02:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Spring" Op 36

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

19:14:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205

Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362

20:02:00 00:20:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major Op 24

Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

20:24:00 00:32:23 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Cabaret singer Barbara Cook on how authentic music can touch people: “You know, I pour my life’s blood into a song. I pour every hurt, every wonderful thing. My life is in these songs when I sing, and to me that’s the way to go. You see, the thing is, you’re safe then, because when you do that, when you do that in an authentic way, you touch people.”

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: First movement [excerpt] --New York Philharmonic/Eugene Ormandy; Vladimir Horowitz, piano RCA 36812

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19: Second movement --Montreal Symphony/Charles Dutoit; Joshua Bell, violin Decca 473 259

Amanda McBroom: “Ship in a Bottle”. Barbara Cook. DRG

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e Op 64: Conclusion --Vienna Philharmonic/Valéry Gergiev Philips 462905

Keb’ Mo’: “City Boy”. Keb’ Mo’. Okeh 57863

Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra: Second movement [excerpt] --Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tippett Virgin Classics 90701

Mahler: Symphony No. 5: First movement [excerpt] --Simón Bolívar Symphony/Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram B0009837

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “On the first decade of the Roberts Court”- Linda Greenhouse, Knight Distinguished Journalist in Residence and Joseph M. Goldstein Senior Fellow, Yale Law School.

23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime

Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:10:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:19:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:55:00 00:02:32 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

