Program Guide 03-17-2015

00:02:00 00:21:41 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on a Theme of John Field Op 116

Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley John Lill, piano Conifer 16847

00:25:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

01:03:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

01:37:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

02:16:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

02:59:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109

Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137

03:21:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Op 63

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

04:20:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

04:56:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369

05:17:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

05:39:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

05:50:00 00:04:10 Percy Grainger A Reel from Stanford's "Four Irish Dances"

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

05:56:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120

06:07:00 00:03:23 Traditional Londonderry Air "Danny Boy"

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

06:10:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht

Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

06:24:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

06:30:00 00:10:11 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191

Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 8884

06:44:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

06:55:00 00:01:25 Traditional The Wearin' of the Green

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor RCA 63646

06:58:00 00:03:00 Traditional O'Sullivan's March from "Rob Roy"

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

07:05:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

07:10:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley

Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

07:16:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

07:20:00 00:02:55 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

07:25:00 00:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

07:30:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March "The Capture of Kars"

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

07:40:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

07:49:00 00:01:32 Traditional Haste to the Wedding

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

07:51:00 00:03:46 Leroy Anderson Serenata

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

07:55:00 00:01:58 Traditional We May Roam Through This World

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646

08:07:00 00:03:49 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

08:15:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

08:25:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on "The Irish Washerwoman"

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

08:35:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120

08:40:00 00:00:56 Thomas Morley My Lord of Oxenford's Maske

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

08:42:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

08:46:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise

Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402

08:51:00 00:03:38 Leroy Anderson Horse and Buggy

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

08:55:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

09:05:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

09:28:00 00:05:03 Billy Strayhorn Chelsea Bridge

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

09:35:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

09:40:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

09:50:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32

John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

09:55:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

09:57:00 00:01:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C major Op 32

John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

10:01:00 00:02:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: April Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

10:04:00 00:01:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat minor Op 33

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459634

10:07:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

10:18:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917

10:22:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & a March

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

10:29:00 00:12:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "See, the conqu'ring hero comes"

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

10:44:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006

10:51:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

11:29:00 00:10:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

11:42:00 00:07:46 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in E flat Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

11:51:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:11:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"

István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900

12:19:00 00:05:14 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

12:27:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:37:00 00:11:33 Raymond Warren Wexford Bells Suite

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

12:50:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

13:02:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

13:36:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

14:01:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

14:07:00 00:02:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

14:13:00 00:09:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in A minor

Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

14:25:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

14:42:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

15:01:00 00:23:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

15:28:00 00:10:02 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

15:42:00 00:05:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

15:50:00 00:05:40 Franz Liszt Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 436736

15:58:00 00:04:05 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

16:06:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry

Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901

16:13:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

16:15:00 00:03:26 Traditional Crowley's Reel The Chieftains

Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

16:19:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646

16:26:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman Beau Geste: Excerpts

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750

16:36:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

16:41:00 00:08:07 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

16:52:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony"

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

16:56:00 00:01:52 Traditional Patrick's Day

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

17:05:00 00:04:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

17:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G major

Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068

17:29:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

17:40:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland

Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

17:46:00 00:03:17 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

17:52:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March

Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

17:55:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

18:09:00 00:18:43 Anderson & Roe Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion'

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

18:30:00 00:03:33 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

18:36:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

18:46:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

18:55:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

19:02:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

19:24:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

20:04:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

21:02:00 00:08:45 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7

21:10:00 00:22:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes

21:32:00 00:25:01 Richard Strauss Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings

21:57:00 00:25:55 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major

22:23:00 00:21:56 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs

22:45:00 00:15:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Sir Georg Solti, conductor

23:02:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:06:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120

23:09:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:20:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody "Londonderry Air"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:27:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

23:39:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:41:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:49:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:55:00 00:03:04 Traditional I Know Where I'm Going

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Christopher Hooker, oboe Collegium 120

