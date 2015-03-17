Program Guide 03-17-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:21:41 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on a Theme of John Field Op 116
Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley John Lill, piano Conifer 16847
00:25:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
01:03:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
01:37:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230
02:16:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
02:59:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109
Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137
03:21:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Op 63
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888
04:20:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
04:56:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369
05:17:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892
05:39:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
05:50:00 00:04:10 Percy Grainger A Reel from Stanford's "Four Irish Dances"
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
05:56:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at
9:25
06:07:00 00:03:23 Traditional Londonderry Air "Danny Boy"
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
06:10:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht
Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
06:24:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
06:30:00 00:10:11 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191
Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 8884
06:44:00 00:08:53 Antonín Dvorák Overture "My Home" Op 62
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
06:55:00 00:01:25 Traditional The Wearin' of the Green
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor RCA 63646
06:58:00 00:03:00 Traditional O'Sullivan's March from "Rob Roy"
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
07:05:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646
07:10:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley
Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205
07:16:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
07:20:00 00:02:55 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
07:25:00 00:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
07:30:00 00:04:57 Modest Mussorgsky Solemn March "The Capture of Kars"
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911
07:40:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
07:49:00 00:01:32 Traditional Haste to the Wedding
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
07:51:00 00:03:46 Leroy Anderson Serenata
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
07:55:00 00:01:58 Traditional We May Roam Through This World
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646
08:07:00 00:03:49 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657
08:15:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
08:25:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on "The Irish Washerwoman"
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
08:35:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120
08:40:00 00:00:56 Thomas Morley My Lord of Oxenford's Maske
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132
08:42:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
08:46:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise
Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402
08:51:00 00:03:38 Leroy Anderson Horse and Buggy
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
08:55:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
09:05:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
09:28:00 00:05:03 Billy Strayhorn Chelsea Bridge
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
09:35:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
09:40:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
09:50:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32
John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555
09:55:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
09:57:00 00:01:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C major Op 32
John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: April Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
10:04:00 00:01:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat minor Op 33
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459634
10:07:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
10:18:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down
Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917
10:22:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & a March
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733
10:29:00 00:12:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "See, the conqu'ring hero comes"
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
10:44:00 00:05:24 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne "Danse"
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 74006
10:51:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
11:29:00 00:10:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
11:42:00 00:07:46 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in E flat Op 17
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214
11:51:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:11:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"
István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900
12:19:00 00:05:14 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation
Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519
12:27:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:37:00 00:11:33 Raymond Warren Wexford Bells Suite
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
12:50:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
13:36:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
14:07:00 00:02:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
14:13:00 00:09:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in A minor
Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181
14:25:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
14:42:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:01:00 00:23:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
15:28:00 00:10:02 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132
15:42:00 00:05:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
15:50:00 00:05:40 Franz Liszt Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin"
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 436736
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25
15:58:00 00:04:05 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
16:06:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry
Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901
16:13:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646
16:15:00 00:03:26 Traditional Crowley's Reel The Chieftains
Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892
16:19:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646
16:26:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman Beau Geste: Excerpts
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750
16:36:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
16:41:00 00:08:07 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
16:52:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony"
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
16:56:00 00:01:52 Traditional Patrick's Day
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
17:05:00 00:04:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
17:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G major
Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068
17:29:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715
17:40:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland
Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205
17:46:00 00:03:17 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
17:52:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March
Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892
17:55:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:43 Anderson & Roe Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion'
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
18:30:00 00:03:33 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682
18:36:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
18:46:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
18:55:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
19:24:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:04:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart leads a Strauss Festival
21:02:00 00:08:45 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7
21:10:00 00:22:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes
21:32:00 00:25:01 Richard Strauss Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings
21:57:00 00:25:55 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major
22:23:00 00:21:56 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs
22:45:00 00:15:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Sir Georg Solti, conductor
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
23:06:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120
23:09:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
23:20:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody "Londonderry Air"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
23:27:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
23:39:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
23:41:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes
Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262
23:49:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
23:55:00 00:03:04 Traditional I Know Where I'm Going
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Christopher Hooker, oboe Collegium 120