Program Guide 03-08-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Beethoven Piano Concertos I

Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn on September 25, 2014)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1795)

Igor Stravinsky: Apollon musagète (1947)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

02:29:00 00:26:35 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

02:57:00 00:02:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:00

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

Kevin Krumenauer: Symphony for Winds and Percussion — University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch (private CD) 28:31

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Opera Without Words

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act III: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersinger – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 61792 CD) 3:04; 3:13

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Act II Ballet Music – Rome Opera Orchestra/Jonel Perlea (BMG 6652 CD) 4:21

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Air et Dance bacchanale – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 125235 CD) 7:06

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet music: Chaconne; Passepied; Gavotte – Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (CD) 8:50

Charles Gounod: Faust: Waltzes – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 5:17

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka – Cleveland orchestra/George Szell (Columbia 30049 LP) 5:10

05:55:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Spy’s Choirbook - The beautiful editions copied and illustrated by Peter Alamire doubled as code that allowed King Henry VIII to vanquish rivals to the throne; the new recording by the Alamire Ensemble explains it all!

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:09:43 Aaron Copland Four Motets Op 20

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:16:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

07:29:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3: Psalms for the Season - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine.

18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “La Campanella” by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California, performs the first movement, Élégie, from Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Souvenirs d’Amérique, Variations on “Yankee Doodle,” Op. 17, by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine, performs the first movement, Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine, performs Étude-Tableau No. 1 in C minor, Op. 39, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Ye-Eun Choi, violin

10:04:00 00:40:43 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 "Four Seasons"

10:50:00 00:12:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Chaconne

11:06:00 00:30:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

11:41:00 00:03:57 Bonus Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Overture, Rigaudons, Air de Triomphe; Menuets & Tambourins--Nicholas McGegan, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:11:33 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11

Leopold Stokowski RCA Victor Symphony RCA 70931

12:24:00 00:17:12 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano in E flat

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Léon Berben, harpsichord; Robert Hill, fortepiano Archiv 471579

12:44:00 00:13:30 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Frederic Chopin Part 2

Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Andante Spianato et Grand Polonaise Brillante in E-Flat Op 22 (1830-31)

Yundi Li, piano (EMI 31639 CD)

Ballade No.1 in g Op 23 (1831-35)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Ballade No.2 in A-Flat Op 47 (1840-41) --

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Ballade No.4 in f Op 52 (1842) --

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in D-Flat "Minute Waltz" Op 64 (1846-47)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Prelude No.15 in D-Flat Op 28 "Raindrop" (1836-39)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Sonata No.2 in b-Flat Op 35 "Funeral March" (1837-39)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 260822 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)

Artur Rubinstein, piano; New Symphony Orchestra of London/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 260822 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:19:09 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:25:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

15:50:00 00:03:59 Carlo Gesualdo Tribulationem et dolorem

Philippe Herreweghe Ensemble Vocal Européen Harm Mundi 2908304

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:30:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

16:40:00 00:56:11 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

17:49:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40

Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

18:13:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:11 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Hartmut Haenchen Eckart Haupt, flute Capriccio 10105

19:29:00 00:26:35 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

20:00:00 00:57:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 440315

21:54:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cleobury of King’s - after more than three decades as director of the Choir of King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, Stephen Cleobury knows his job and still keeps on his toes as an organ soloist!

John Goss: Hymn “Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven –King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury, conductor; Richard Farnes, organ (Argo 414 609) “

Herbert Howells: Jubilate from Collegium Regale –King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury, conductor; Peter Barley, organ (Argo 430 205)

Herbert Howells: Anthem, Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks –King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury, conductor; Christopher Hughes, organ (EMI 54418)

Herbert Howells: Paean from Six Pieces –Stephen Cleobury (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/08)

George Frideric Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba –Stephen Cleobury, organ (Priory DVD 3)

Herbert Howells: Rhapsody No. 2 –Stephen Cleobury, organ (Priory 480)

Walter Alcock: Introduction and Passacaglia –Stephen Cleobury, organ (Priory 005)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:09:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:21:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:26:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:40:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614

23:46:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:55:00 00:03:12 John Sheppard Responsory "In manus tuas, Domine"

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419