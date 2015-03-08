Schumann: The Symphonies—Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Robin Ticciati, conductor (Linn 450)

Young British conductor Robin Ticciati (he’s 32 in April) has appeared in Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra, most recently in October 2014 in a well-received concert featuring Hector Berlioz’s song cycle Les nuits d’été (with mezzo Karen Cargill) and Robert Schumann’s Rhenish Symphony. The ensemble in this set is the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, of which Mr. Ticciati is Principal Conductor, so here is what his Schumann sounds like with smaller forces brought to bear. And it sounds just fine! In England, the Guardian gave this November 2014 release five stars, saying “...the finest set on disc [in] a decade...and perhaps the most impressive thing that Ticciati has done on disc so far... hearing these symphonies in such superbly played, convincingly Schumannesque performances is irresistible.”

Featured Mon 3/9, Wed 3/18, Fri 3/27