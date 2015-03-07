Program Guide 03-07-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

00:38:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

01:36:00 00:31:29 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 2 in D

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

02:09:00 00:29:45 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

02:41:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

03:25:00 00:47:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 3 in C

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Lucy Crowe, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; Richard Croft, tenor; Luca Tittolo, bass; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183

04:15:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

04:59:00 00:35:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

05:37:00 00:37:26 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 3 in B flat Op 67

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

06:16:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

06:35:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

06:53:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15

Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Giséle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

07:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22

Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

07:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp

Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1

Daniel Andai,violin;Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

08:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings

La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

08:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet MN Guitar Quartet 0041

08:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 73

Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

08:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo

Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 89935

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine.

18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “La Campanella” by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California, performs the first movement, Élégie, from Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Souvenirs d’Amérique, Variations on “Yankee Doodle,” Op. 17, by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine, performs the first movement, Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine, performs Étude-Tableau No. 1 in C minor, Op. 39, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Opera Without Words

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act III: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersinger – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 61792 CD) 3:04; 3:13

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Act II Ballet Music – Rome Opera Orchestra/Jonel Perlea (BMG 6652 CD) 4:21

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Air et Dance bacchanale – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 125235 CD) 7:06

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet music: Chaconne; Passepied; Gavotte – Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (CD) 8:50

Charles Gounod: Faust: Waltzes – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 5:17

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka – Cleveland orchestra/George Szell (Columbia 30049 LP) 5:10

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Joan Tower – She is considered one of the most important composers living today. The Grammy award-winning composer’s tremendously popular Fanfares for the Uncommon Woman have been played by over 500 different ensembles. With a career that spans five decades, Joan Tower’s music is performed all over the world. Her bold, energetic music, known for its striking imagery, has won large and enthusiastic audiences.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms in Vienna

12:02:00 00:06:21 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Johannes Brahms

12:15:00 00:03:18 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in B minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

12:20:00 00:16:05 Maurice Ravel Boléro

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

12:40:00 00:08:33 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

12:51:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff

Georges Bizet: Carmen (1875)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bizet’s Carmen, starring Elīna Garanča as the gypsy seductress. The role of “Don José” will be sung by Yonghoon Lee, replacing Jonas Kaufmann, who is ill. American soprano Ailyn Pérez and Hungarian bass Gábor Bretz make their network broadcast debuts as the country girl Micaëla and the toreador Escamillo, and Louis Langrée conducts.

The single intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:34:00 00:15:28 Alexandre Lagoya Spanish Dances from Bizet's "Carmen"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002

16:50:00 00:10:57 Franz Waxman Carmen Fantasy

London Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn Nonesuch 79464

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: French II

Claude Debussy: Première rapsodie (1908)--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)--Sooyun Kim, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp

Jean Françaix: Quintet No. 1 for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp (1934)--Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp

Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata (1962)--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

André Jolivet: Sonatine for Oboe and Bassoon--James Austin Smith, oboe; Bram van Sambeek, bassoon

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Frank Loesser (Part 2 – Mostly Broadway) - The focus is on his three classic Broadway scores: “Guys and Dolls,” “The Most Happy Fella” and “How to Succeed …”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:57 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns

Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-112-2

18:02:39 00:01:17 Frank Loesser Overture from "Guys and Dolls"

Arthur Fiedler Music from Guys and Dolls RCA LM-2486

18:03:54 00:04:57 Frank Loesser I'll Know

Peter Gallagher, Josie De Guzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317-2

18:09:36 00:02:58 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell

Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-112-2

18:12:59 00:03:23 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament

Vivian Blaine Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-112-2

18:16:33 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady

Peter Gallagher Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317-2

18:19:56 00:03:07 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling

Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Studio Cast MCA MCA-148

18:23:15 00:02:54 Frank Loesser Inch Worm

Frank and Lynn Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:26:17 00:00:47 Frank Loesser Overture from The Most Happy Fella

Orchestra The Most Happy Fella -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61294-2

18:27:00 00:02:45 Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner

Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:30:09 00:02:18 Frank Loesser The Most Happy Fella

Spiro Malas The Most Happy Fella -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61294-2

18:32:53 00:02:58 Frank Loesser My Heart Is So Full of You

Robert Weede, Jo Sullivan The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:36:02 00:00:42 Frank Loesser Overture from "Greenwillow"

Melachrino Strings Music from Frank Loesser's "Greenwillow" RCA LPM-2229

18:36:46 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry

Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:39:53 00:00:47 Frank Loesser Overture from How to Succeed …

Orchestra How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051-2

18:40:38 00:02:39 Frank Loesser The Company Way

Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051-2

18:43:39 00:02:57 Frank Loesser You Understand Me

Emily Loesser, Jo Sulllivan Frank Loesser Revisited Painited Smiles PSCD-115

18:47:53 00:04:09 Frank Loesser Brotherhood of Man

Robert Morse, Ruth Kobart How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051-2

18:52:13 00:00:47 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:55:03 00:01:14 Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from "Greenwillow"

Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:57:16 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Filler: Summertime Love

Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

19:26:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live on Friday 3/6/15 in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

20:04:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor

21:35:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 “Surprise”

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Shelley Berman mix including Embarrassing Moments, Buttermilk, and First Date...Bits by the Royal Canadian Air Farce including Incompetent Type Setter, Insurance Lovers, and Culturally Correct...This Week in the Media and Mark Levy talks about the Luddites Among Us

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:45 Wilhelm Stenhammar Interlude from "The Song" Op 44

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553115

23:07:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from "Gaspard de la nuit"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:16:00 00:05:59 Heino Eller Symphonic Poem "Twilight"

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

23:21:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:28:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:35:00 00:09:29 Antonín Dvorák Lento from Piano Quartet Op 87

Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:44:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:57:00 00:02:25 Maurice Ravel Berceuse on the Name "Fauré"

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139