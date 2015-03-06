Program Guide 03-06-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804
00:30:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
01:12:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
01:28:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
01:44:00 00:36:11 Antonín Dvorák Eight Slavonic Dances Op 72
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
02:22:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
02:42:00 00:28:13 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major Op 6
Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790
03:12:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157
03:44:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner The Ring without Words
Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154
04:56:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827
05:21:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings
Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167
05:38:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6
Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861
05:52:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17
Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:07:41 Anton Arensky Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
06:18:00 00:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
06:31:00 00:03:04 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi "Libiamo, ne'lieti
Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Rizzi Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor; Helene Schneiderman, mezzo; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 6188
06:35:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
06:42:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
06:51:00 00:03:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento No. 1
Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 420181
06:58:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
07:10:00 00:05:18 Traditional Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond
BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290
07:18:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
07:23:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
07:28:00 00:06:19 Albert Lortzing Zar und Zimmermann: Overture
Werner Feder MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 220310
07:40:00 00:08:22 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Mariss Jansons Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra EMI 54479
07:50:00 00:03:47 Michelangelo Galilei Toccata for solo Lute
Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001
07:55:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
08:07:00 00:06:14 Franz von Suppé The Torments of Tantalus
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
08:15:00 00:08:52 William Boyce Symphony No. 7 in B flat major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
08:30:00 00:10:20 Aaron Copland Three Latin-American Sketches
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335
08:40:00 00:08:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
08:53:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
08:55:00 00:04:57 John Williams Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams American Boychoir; Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
09:05:00 00:15:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
09:35:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
09:52:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:57 Emile Waldteufel High Speed Galop Op 146
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264
10:04:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846
10:12:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15
St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262
10:19:00 00:02:12 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
10:23:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
10:30:00 00:11:58 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No. 29 in G major
Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Rachel Brown, flute Hyperion 66927
10:44:00 00:04:04 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
11:19:00 00:08:13 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
11:30:00 00:08:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466
11:40:00 00:09:56 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
11:51:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:12:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
12:22:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
12:30:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:39:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009
12:48:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
13:57:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: Live from the KeyBank Studio, WCLV’s Bill O’Connell welcomes Mona Golabek, whose one-woman show, The Pianist of Willesden Lane, is onstage in the Allen Theater here at Playhouse Square through Sunday March 22nd
14:33:00 00:22:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772
MARCH CHOICE CDs
15:01:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
15:11:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Voces8 Decca 22601
15:23:00 00:27:54 Philip Lasser Piano Concerto "The Circle and the
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245
15:58:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:13:00 00:11:12 Knudage Riisager Concertino for Trumpet & Strings Op 29
Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet DaCapo 224082
16:29:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
16:34:00 00:05:20 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 48
Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064
16:41:00 00:07:44 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350
16:52:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
16:56:00 00:02:46 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415
17:05:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
17:26:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
17:40:00 00:05:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for 2 Keyboards
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
17:47:00 00:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
17:52:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364
17:55:00 00:02:56 Henri Tomasi Finale from Trumpet Concerto
Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet CBS 42096
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890
18:32:00 00:04:17 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 2 in G major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
18:39:00 00:04:23 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 5 in A flat major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
18:45:00 00:10:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
18:56:00 00:02:27 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 2
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
19:26:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313
19:56:00 00:03:02 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Gigue
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:14:00 00:41:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
20:57:00 00:01:50 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 6 in D flat major Op 64
Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Author EDMUND MORRIS on Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the Harvard Yard after a blizzard: “It was the worst blizzard in the history of Massachusetts and I happened to be up at Harvard doing research into my Roosevelt book, when the entire northeast was obliterated in this blizzard. The sun came out and I came out, and students began to emerge from their dorms, and we sludged across the Harvard Yard through this deep snow. And there was a wonderful feeling of light coming back to the world, of happiness returning, and some anonymous person put a pair of stereo speakers on the window sill of his dorm window, and blasted out into this freezing sunny air, the finale of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. And everybody in the Yard stood paralyzed with this music, until it had come to an end. Somehow the positivity of the music, its power, the fact that it seemed to be saying, look, we have come through, the weight that has buried us has been obliterated.”
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67: [Excerpt - First movement] –Vienna Philharmonic/Carlos Kleiber
Schumann/Liszt: Frühlingsnacht --Josef Lhévinne, piano
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57 “Appassionata”: First movement [excerpt] --Edwin Fischer, piano
Haydn: The Creation: The Sun Arising --Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
Traditional: The Ash Grove --Members of the National Philharmonic/Douglas Gamley; Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Beethoven: Cantata on the Death of Emperor Josef II: Da stiegen die Menschen an’s Licht --Corydon Singers and Orchestra/Matthew Best; Janice Watson, soprano; Jean Rigby, mezzo soprano; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; José van Dam, bass
Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63: Fourth movement [excerpt] --City of Birmingham Symphony/Sir Simon Rattle
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, It’s Time for the Freedom to Marry: Evan Wolfson, Founder and President of Freedom to Marry, with Dee Perry
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
23:08:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:19:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
23:23:00 00:09:39 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
23:34:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
23:45:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht
Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
23:56:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601