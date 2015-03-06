Program Guide 03-06-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

00:30:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

01:12:00 00:16:30 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

01:28:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

01:44:00 00:36:11 Antonín Dvorák Eight Slavonic Dances Op 72

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

02:22:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

02:42:00 00:28:13 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major Op 6

Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

03:12:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157

03:44:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner The Ring without Words

Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

04:56:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

05:21:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings

Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167

05:38:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6

Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861

05:52:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:07:41 Anton Arensky Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

06:18:00 00:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

06:31:00 00:03:04 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi "Libiamo, ne'lieti

Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Rizzi Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor; Helene Schneiderman, mezzo; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 6188

06:35:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

06:42:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

06:51:00 00:03:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento No. 1

Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 420181

06:58:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

07:10:00 00:05:18 Traditional Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond

BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

07:18:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

07:23:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:28:00 00:06:19 Albert Lortzing Zar und Zimmermann: Overture

Werner Feder MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 220310

07:40:00 00:08:22 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Mariss Jansons Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra EMI 54479

07:50:00 00:03:47 Michelangelo Galilei Toccata for solo Lute

Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001

07:55:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

08:07:00 00:06:14 Franz von Suppé The Torments of Tantalus

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

08:15:00 00:08:52 William Boyce Symphony No. 7 in B flat major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

08:30:00 00:10:20 Aaron Copland Three Latin-American Sketches

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335

08:40:00 00:08:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

08:53:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

08:55:00 00:04:57 John Williams Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams American Boychoir; Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

09:05:00 00:15:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

09:35:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

09:52:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:57 Emile Waldteufel High Speed Galop Op 146

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

10:04:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846

10:12:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15

St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262

10:19:00 00:02:12 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

10:23:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

10:30:00 00:11:58 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No. 29 in G major

Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Rachel Brown, flute Hyperion 66927

10:44:00 00:04:04 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

11:19:00 00:08:13 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

11:30:00 00:08:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

11:40:00 00:09:56 Carl Nielsen Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

11:51:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:22:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

12:30:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:39:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

12:48:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

13:57:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: Live from the KeyBank Studio, WCLV’s Bill O’Connell welcomes Mona Golabek, whose one-woman show, The Pianist of Willesden Lane, is onstage in the Allen Theater here at Playhouse Square through Sunday March 22nd

14:33:00 00:22:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772

MARCH CHOICE CDs

15:01:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

15:11:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Voces8 Decca 22601

15:23:00 00:27:54 Philip Lasser Piano Concerto "The Circle and the

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

15:58:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:13:00 00:11:12 Knudage Riisager Concertino for Trumpet & Strings Op 29

Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet DaCapo 224082

16:29:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

16:34:00 00:05:20 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 48

Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064

16:41:00 00:07:44 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350

16:52:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

16:56:00 00:02:46 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

17:05:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

17:26:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince &

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

17:40:00 00:05:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for 2 Keyboards

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

17:47:00 00:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

17:52:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

17:55:00 00:02:56 Henri Tomasi Finale from Trumpet Concerto

Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet CBS 42096

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

18:32:00 00:04:17 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 2 in G major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

18:39:00 00:04:23 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 5 in A flat major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

18:45:00 00:10:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

18:56:00 00:02:27 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 2

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

19:26:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

19:56:00 00:03:02 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Gigue

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:14:00 00:41:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:01:50 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 6 in D flat major Op 64

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Author EDMUND MORRIS on Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the Harvard Yard after a blizzard: “It was the worst blizzard in the history of Massachusetts and I happened to be up at Harvard doing research into my Roosevelt book, when the entire northeast was obliterated in this blizzard. The sun came out and I came out, and students began to emerge from their dorms, and we sludged across the Harvard Yard through this deep snow. And there was a wonderful feeling of light coming back to the world, of happiness returning, and some anonymous person put a pair of stereo speakers on the window sill of his dorm window, and blasted out into this freezing sunny air, the finale of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. And everybody in the Yard stood paralyzed with this music, until it had come to an end. Somehow the positivity of the music, its power, the fact that it seemed to be saying, look, we have come through, the weight that has buried us has been obliterated.”

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67: [Excerpt - First movement] –Vienna Philharmonic/Carlos Kleiber

Schumann/Liszt: Frühlingsnacht --Josef Lhévinne, piano

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57 “Appassionata”: First movement [excerpt] --Edwin Fischer, piano

Haydn: The Creation: The Sun Arising --Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan

Traditional: The Ash Grove --Members of the National Philharmonic/Douglas Gamley; Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Beethoven: Cantata on the Death of Emperor Josef II: Da stiegen die Menschen an’s Licht --Corydon Singers and Orchestra/Matthew Best; Janice Watson, soprano; Jean Rigby, mezzo soprano; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; José van Dam, bass

Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63: Fourth movement [excerpt] --City of Birmingham Symphony/Sir Simon Rattle

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, It’s Time for the Freedom to Marry: Evan Wolfson, Founder and President of Freedom to Marry, with Dee Perry

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:08:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:19:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:23:00 00:09:39 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:34:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:45:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria "Die Seele ruht

Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:56:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

23:57:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

