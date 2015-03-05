Program Guide 03-05-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER



00:02:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor

Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

00:32:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

00:58:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

01:27:00 00:30:51 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3

Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn José Feghali, piano Naxos 557460

02:00:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

02:50:00 00:31:47 Arthur Foote Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Arden Trio Naxos 559039

03:23:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony

Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

04:17:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707

04:45:00 00:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

05:19:00 00:17:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

05:38:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:51:00 00:05:50 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER



06:08:00 00:05:58 Pablo de Sarasate Serenata andaluza Op 28

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

06:15:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

06:25:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major

Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

06:35:00 00:02:29 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Tambourins

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

06:40:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

06:52:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

06:55:00 00:02:31 Henry Fillmore March "The Footlifter"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

07:10:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

07:20:00 00:03:46 Heinrich von Herzogenberg Scherzo from Trio Op 61

Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

07:25:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

07:30:00 00:04:56 Eric Coates London Suite: Covent Garden

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

07:40:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

07:51:00 00:02:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ciranda No. 1 "Terezinha de Jesús"

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

07:55:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

07:56:00 00:02:27 John Dowland Clear or cloudy La Nef

Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

BBC NEWS



08:07:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

08:15:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

08:20:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

08:29:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Serenade No. 13

Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

08:35:00 00:04:42 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143

Andrés Segovia, guitar; Members of; Quintetto Chigiano MCA 10056

08:40:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201

08:51:00 00:02:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ave Maria

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

08:55:00 00:03:59 Nino Rota The Godfather: Love Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

09:30:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"

Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175

09:35:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

09:46:00 00:07:02 Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from "Homenajes"

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

09:55:00 00:02:09 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: I am the captain of the

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA



10:00:00 00:03:26 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo in A minor Op 81

Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

10:04:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

10:09:00 00:06:50 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

10:18:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

10:25:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

10:32:00 00:12:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

10:45:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

10:51:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

11:21:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

11:32:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E

European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

11:43:00 00:09:48 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

11:54:00 00:02:45 Johann Strauss Furioso Galop Op 114

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA



12:11:00 00:04:13 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

12:17:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:25:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

12:35:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:44:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

12:54:00 00:05:24 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA



13:01:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617

13:35:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F major

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA



14:02:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

14:07:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

14:13:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

14:27:00 00:17:26 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

14:46:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

14:58:00 00:01:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 7 in F major

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

CHOICE CD HOUR WITH MARK SATOLA



15:01:00 00:12:08 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude

Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

15:15:00 00:06:24 Marin Marais Alcyone: Chaconne

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

15:25:00 00:22:44 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

15:51:00 00:05:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for 2 Keyboards

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

15:58:00 00:04:29 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL



16:07:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

16:13:00 00:11:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Berlin Philharmonic Cellists Juliane Banse, soprano EMI 56981

16:28:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

16:38:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

16:41:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

16:52:00 00:02:50 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

16:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56

Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

17:05:00 00:04:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

17:13:00 00:08:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 79

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

17:24:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

17:40:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117

17:45:00 00:03:35 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

17:51:00 00:03:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

17:57:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 4 in C sharp minor Op 10

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL



18:09:00 00:20:14 Frederick S. Converse The Mystic Trumpeter

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116

18:32:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

18:39:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

18:45:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

18:54:00 00:03:44 Michael Sahl Tango from the Exiles' Cafe

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

19:15:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

19:56:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA



20:02:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

20:19:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

20:55:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG



21:04:00 00:33:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic

21:40:00 00:39:08 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic

Bonus: John Lennon & Paul McCartney: Help – The 12 cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

22:23:00 00:36:49 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60

Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic

LATE PROGRAM WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio

Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:09:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:22:00 00:12:42 Arthur Foote Nocturne and Scherzo Da Vinci Quartet

Jeani Foster, flute Naxos 559014

23:34:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:42:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:49:00 00:06:22 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Berlin Philharmonic Cellists Juliane Banse, soprano EMI 56981

23:56:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

23:57:00 00:03:16 Heitor Villa-Lobos Song of the Black Swan

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917

