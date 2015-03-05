Program Guide 03-05-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor
Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840
00:32:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
00:58:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607
01:27:00 00:30:51 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3
Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn José Feghali, piano Naxos 557460
02:00:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
02:50:00 00:31:47 Arthur Foote Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor Op 5
Arden Trio Naxos 559039
03:23:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony
Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525
04:17:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707
04:45:00 00:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
05:19:00 00:17:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
05:38:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
05:51:00 00:05:50 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:08:00 00:05:58 Pablo de Sarasate Serenata andaluza Op 28
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
06:15:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
06:25:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176
06:35:00 00:02:29 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Tambourins
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
06:40:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
06:52:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
06:55:00 00:02:31 Henry Fillmore March "The Footlifter"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
07:10:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary
Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
07:20:00 00:03:46 Heinrich von Herzogenberg Scherzo from Trio Op 61
Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498
07:25:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
07:30:00 00:04:56 Eric Coates London Suite: Covent Garden
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
07:40:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
07:51:00 00:02:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ciranda No. 1 "Terezinha de Jesús"
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
07:55:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
07:56:00 00:02:27 John Dowland Clear or cloudy La Nef
Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
BBC NEWS
08:07:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125
08:15:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
08:20:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429
08:29:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Serenade No. 13
Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532
08:35:00 00:04:42 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143
Andrés Segovia, guitar; Members of; Quintetto Chigiano MCA 10056
08:40:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201
08:51:00 00:02:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ave Maria
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
08:55:00 00:03:59 Nino Rota The Godfather: Love Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:05:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
09:30:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"
Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175
09:35:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
09:46:00 00:07:02 Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from "Homenajes"
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
09:55:00 00:02:09 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: I am the captain of the
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:00:00 00:03:26 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo in A minor Op 81
Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
10:04:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
10:09:00 00:06:50 Alexander Borodin Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
10:18:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
10:25:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
10:32:00 00:12:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060
10:45:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
10:51:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
11:21:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063
11:32:00 00:08:38 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 6 in E
European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613
11:43:00 00:09:48 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
11:54:00 00:02:45 Johann Strauss Furioso Galop Op 114
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA
12:11:00 00:04:13 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576
12:17:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:25:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
12:35:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:44:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
12:54:00 00:05:24 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:01:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617
13:35:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F major
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
14:02:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
14:07:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
14:13:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31
Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
14:27:00 00:17:26 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
14:46:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
14:58:00 00:01:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 7 in F major
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
CHOICE CD HOUR WITH MARK SATOLA
15:01:00 00:12:08 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude
Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102
15:15:00 00:06:24 Marin Marais Alcyone: Chaconne
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
15:25:00 00:22:44 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245
15:51:00 00:05:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Concerto for 2 Keyboards
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
15:58:00 00:04:29 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:07:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
16:13:00 00:11:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5
Berlin Philharmonic Cellists Juliane Banse, soprano EMI 56981
16:28:00 00:06:06 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
16:38:00 00:01:25 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Bourrée
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
16:41:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
16:52:00 00:02:50 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
16:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56
Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864
17:05:00 00:04:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country
Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460
17:13:00 00:08:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 79
Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819
17:24:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
17:40:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117
17:45:00 00:03:35 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
17:51:00 00:03:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
17:57:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 4 in C sharp minor Op 10
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:20:14 Frederick S. Converse The Mystic Trumpeter
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116
18:32:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
18:39:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
18:45:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
18:54:00 00:03:44 Michael Sahl Tango from the Exiles' Cafe
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
19:15:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33
Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
19:56:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA
20:02:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245
20:19:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
20:55:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG
21:04:00 00:33:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97
Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic
21:40:00 00:39:08 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90
Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic
Bonus: John Lennon & Paul McCartney: Help – The 12 cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic
22:23:00 00:36:49 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60
Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic
LATE PROGRAM WITH JOHN SIMNA
23:02:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio
Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460
23:09:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
23:22:00 00:12:42 Arthur Foote Nocturne and Scherzo Da Vinci Quartet
Jeani Foster, flute Naxos 559014
23:34:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
23:42:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
23:49:00 00:06:22 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Berlin Philharmonic Cellists Juliane Banse, soprano EMI 56981
23:56:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962
23:57:00 00:03:16 Heitor Villa-Lobos Song of the Black Swan
Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917