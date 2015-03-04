© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

The Art of Bach

Published March 4, 2015 at 4:38 PM EST

The Art of Bach—Anderson & Roe Piano Duo; Augustin Hadelich, violin (Steinway 30033)

Here’s another winner from the Steinway & Sons label! An album crafted and curated by the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo showcasing the immense stylistic and expressive variety of Bach’s art. Where else can one find the apex of scholarly composition, The Art of Fugue, featured alongside one of the monuments of sacred music, the St. Matthew Passion? From deeply expressive cantata movements and virtuosic concertos to feats of contrapuntal dexterity, this unique compilation sheds new light on Bach's art through the prisms of transcriber/arrangers like György Kurtág, Max Reger, Mary Howe and the performers themselves, Greg Anderson & Elizabeth Joy Roe. Violinist Augustin Hadelich has a cameo in an arrangement of the aria The Soul rests in the Hands of Jesus from the Cantata No. 127.

Featured Tue 1/5, Tue 1/19 (originally featured in March)