Wagner: Preludes & Interludes—Philharmonia Zürich, Fabio Luisi, conductor (Accentus 102)

Fabio Luisi is currently principal conductor of the Metropolitan Opera and General Music Director of the Zurich Opera. “We dedicated four days of studio work to this Wagner recording,” reports Maestro Luisi, “and it was a powerful experience for everyone involved. This kind of intense focus, which required six very demanding hours a day from the musicians, was entirely new for the orchestra. But they responded brilliantly. Aiming for this goal together – to produce a compelling recording of music that we care about deeply – was a shared experience that was truly wonderful for the relationship between me and the orchestra.” The two-disc set includes the overtures to Tannhäuser, Rienzi, Die Feen and Das Liebesverbot, the preludes to Parsifal, Die Meistersinger, Tristan und Isolde and music from Götterdämmerung.

Featured Tue 3/3, Thu 3/12, Mon 3/23

