Program Guide 02-28-2015

00:02:00 00:12:52 John Alden Carpenter Krazy Kat

Calvin Simmons Los Angeles Philharmonic New World 80228

00:17:00 00:49:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55

Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1516

01:09:00 00:33:11 Aram Khachaturian Piano Concerto

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Constantine Orbelian, piano Chandos 8542

01:44:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55

George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

02:35:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn"

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060

03:26:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

04:18:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

04:53:00 00:51:41 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Italy"

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

05:46:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

06:22:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the Huns"

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

06:39:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

06:51:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

07:00:50 Enrique Granados Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (arr of Scarlatti Sonata Kk 540)

Douglas Riva, piano Naxos 557939

07:06:33 Mauro Giuliani Gran Sonata Eroica Op 150

Marco Tamayo, guitar Naxos 555850

07:20:37 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892

07:23:15 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892

07:28:44 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in g Op 65

Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano Harmonia Mundi 901370

08:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady)

Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489

08:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.)

Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489

08:18:29 Robert Schumann Kinderszenen Op 15 (Scenes from Childhood)

Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Grammophon 410 653-2

08:40:19 Isaac Albéniz Sevilla, from Suite Española Op 47

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

08:44:33 Isaac Albéniz Granada, from Suite Espa¿ola No. 1

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384

08:50:20 Luis Gianneo Sonatina for Piano

Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 837

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA. Performing "Chant de Linos" by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY. Performing Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, Piano 4-Hands. Performing III. Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH. Performing II. Allegro from the Sonata in F minor by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA. Performing Etude No. 13, "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, Piano 4-Hands. Performing "The Sacrificial Dance" from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Black Artists

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: “Hymn to the Sun”

Mattiwilda Dobbs, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Alceo Galliera (Angel 35095 LP) 4:45

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Danza

Imani Wind Quintet (Koch 7599 CD) 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Samson: “Let the bright seraphim”

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/John Nelson (Sony 46672 CD) 5:29

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures of a Perambulator: The Hurdy-Gurdy

National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine/John McLaughlin Williams (Naxos 559287 CD) 3:43

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Toreador Song”

Simon Estes; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 2:50

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Habanera”

Jessye Norman, soprano; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 5:36

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10 No 1(“Edward”)

Awadagin Pratt, piano (EMI 55025 CD) 4:15

Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino: “Pace, pace, mio Dio”

Leontyne Price, soprano; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/James Levine (RCA 4609 LP) 5:27

Gioacchino Rossini: Il Turco in Italia “Tu second ail mio disegno”

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Kansas City Symphony/Constantine Orbelian (Delos 3455 CD) 6:20

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Dr. Kathleen Riley – Leon Fleisher may be one of the most well-known musicians to lose his career due to a physical disability, but he is not alone. It is estimated that 80 percent of musicians experience some sort of playing related physical problem during their career. Now, with the help of modern technology musicians have the chance to change the techniques before injuries occur. Dr. Riley is a pianist; she is also a lecturer and clinician on musicians’ technique and injury prevention. Today we’ll talk to Dr. Riley about the injuries that have forced musicians off the stage and how her use of biofeedback is leading to healthier music making

Felix Mendelsohn Song without Words No. 19, Op.1

Kathleen Riley, piano Private Recording

Ned Rorem: Piano Concerto for the Left hand and Orchestra: Vignette

Gary Graffman, piano; Orchestra of The Curtis Institute/André Previn New World 80445

Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Andante cantabile con moto

Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1

Kathleen Riley, piano Private recording

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: William Grant Still & Other Black Composers

12:10:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

12:20:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

12:40:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

12:51:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva"

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute K 620 (1791)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, heard in a performance from October 6, 2014. The broadcast, taped last fall, stars soprano Pretty Yende as the princess Pamina; tenor Toby Spence as the prince Tamino; baritone Markus Werba as Papageno the birdcatcher; bass René Pape as the high priest Sarastro; and Macedonian soprano Ana Durlovski in her network broadcast debut as the Queen of the Night. The performance was conducted by Adam Fischer.

The intermission includes interviews with Pretty Yende, Toby Spence, and Markus Werba.

16:17:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27

New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

16:56:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

17:00 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Frank Loesser (Part 1 – Mostly Hollywood) - He was a singular sensation who may have talked like a tough guy, but this native New Yorker wrote from a heart of gold.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:03:58 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls

Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-112-2

18:03:48 00:05:31 Frank Loesser Overture from "Guys and Dolls"

Arthur Fiedler Music from Guys and Dolls RCA LM-2486

18:05:32 00:06:30 William Schumann-Frank Loesser Doing the Dishes

Frank Loesser, William Schumann Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:07:07 00:07:57 Frank Loesser Bang! The Bell Rang!

Fabio Polanco Frank Loesser: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3402

18:08:44 00:12:09 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane How'dja Like to Love Me?

Bob Hope,Martha Raye Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA-906

18:12:06 00:15:18 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane Moments Like This

Kate Baldwin She Loves Him PS Classics PS-1101

18:15:02 00:17:39 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane I Hear Music

Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You Harbinger HCD1602

18:18:27 00:21:33 Frank Loesser-Hoagy Carmichael Two Sleepy People

Bob Hope, Shirley Ross American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser Smithsonian RD04815

18:21:44 00:24:46 Frank Loesser-Jule Styne I Don't Want to Walk Without You

Betty Jane Rhodes Jule Styne: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD04812

18:25:15 00:27:38 Frank Loesser First Class Private Mary Brown

Martin Brother Goodbye Dear, I'll Be Back in a Year Glendale GLS-6026

18:27:34 00:31:08 Frank Loesser-Arthur Schwartz They're Either Too Young or Too Old

Bette Davis 50 Years of Warner Bros. Rhino R275287

18:31:35 00:36:20 Frank Loesser Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year

Margaret Whiting, Johnny Desmond Frank Loesser Revisited Painted Smiles PS1359

18:36:58 00:39:04 Frank Loesser Bloop, Bleep

Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:39:13 00:42:03 Frank Loesser Hamlet

Betty Hutton Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942-2

18:42:38 00:46:10 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle

Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McLerie The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:46:22 00:48:07 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy

Ray Bolger The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:48:39 00:51:02 Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside

Frank Loesser, Lynn Loesser FrankSings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:51:20 00:53:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:56:58 Frank Loesser Filler: My Darling, My Darling

Terrence Cooper, Pamela Gale Where's Charley! -- London Cast Angel 72435-65071

19:02:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

19:22:00 00:32:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1416

19:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martina Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Archival concert – 11/04/65, recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:09:00 Bohuslav Martinu Memorial to Lidice

20:16:00 00:33:24 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

20:53:00 00:40:00 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass

21:34:00 00:24:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Flanders and Swann not heard in a long time, if ever, including Song of Reproduction, Misalliance, and the First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics...Also Donald Swann’s Friday Morning and The Lord of the Dance...and the Bill Crofut version...This Week in the Media and A Message from Richard-Holland Bolton about how Travel Broadens

23:02:00 00:02:24 John Alden Carpenter Looking Glass River

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

23:04:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:10:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters

Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:20:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:25:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam

Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599

23:35:00 00:03:16 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:38:00 00:04:10 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Interlude "Prospero" Op 109

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 581

23:42:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419

23:55:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:57:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502