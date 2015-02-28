Program Guide 02-28-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:12:52 John Alden Carpenter Krazy Kat
Calvin Simmons Los Angeles Philharmonic New World 80228
00:17:00 00:49:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 55
Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1516
01:09:00 00:33:11 Aram Khachaturian Piano Concerto
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Constantine Orbelian, piano Chandos 8542
01:44:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55
George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634
02:35:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn"
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060
03:26:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
04:18:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270
04:53:00 00:51:41 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Italy"
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
05:46:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231
06:22:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the Huns"
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490
06:39:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
06:51:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Enrique Granados Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (arr of Scarlatti Sonata Kk 540)
Douglas Riva, piano Naxos 557939
07:06:33 Mauro Giuliani Gran Sonata Eroica Op 150
Marco Tamayo, guitar Naxos 555850
07:20:37 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Préstame tu pañuelito
Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892
07:23:15 Carlos Guastavino Canciones Coloniales: Las puertas de la mañana
Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Marcos Fink, bass-baritone; Carmen Piazzini, piano Harmonia Mundi 901892
07:28:44 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in g Op 65
Lluís Claret, cello; Alain Planes, piano Harmonia Mundi 901370
08:00:50 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vidi speciosam" (I saw a fair lady)
Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489
08:06:33 Tomás Luis de Victoria "Vadam et circuibo" (I will go and search.)
Benedict Hymas, tenor; Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807489
08:18:29 Robert Schumann Kinderszenen Op 15 (Scenes from Childhood)
Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Grammophon 410 653-2
08:40:19 Isaac Albéniz Sevilla, from Suite Española Op 47
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384
08:44:33 Isaac Albéniz Granada, from Suite Espa¿ola No. 1
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 416384
08:50:20 Luis Gianneo Sonatina for Piano
Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 837
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.
Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA. Performing "Chant de Linos" by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY. Performing Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, Piano 4-Hands. Performing III. Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)
Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH. Performing II. Allegro from the Sonata in F minor by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA. Performing Etude No. 13, "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)
Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, Piano 4-Hands. Performing "The Sacrificial Dance" from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Black Artists
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: “Hymn to the Sun”
Mattiwilda Dobbs, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Alceo Galliera (Angel 35095 LP) 4:45
Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Danza
Imani Wind Quintet (Koch 7599 CD) 4:15
George Frideric Handel: Samson: “Let the bright seraphim”
Kathleen Battle, soprano; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/John Nelson (Sony 46672 CD) 5:29
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures of a Perambulator: The Hurdy-Gurdy
National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine/John McLaughlin Williams (Naxos 559287 CD) 3:43
Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Toreador Song”
Simon Estes; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 2:50
Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Habanera”
Jessye Norman, soprano; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 5:36
Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10 No 1(“Edward”)
Awadagin Pratt, piano (EMI 55025 CD) 4:15
Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino: “Pace, pace, mio Dio”
Leontyne Price, soprano; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/James Levine (RCA 4609 LP) 5:27
Gioacchino Rossini: Il Turco in Italia “Tu second ail mio disegno”
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Kansas City Symphony/Constantine Orbelian (Delos 3455 CD) 6:20
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Dr. Kathleen Riley – Leon Fleisher may be one of the most well-known musicians to lose his career due to a physical disability, but he is not alone. It is estimated that 80 percent of musicians experience some sort of playing related physical problem during their career. Now, with the help of modern technology musicians have the chance to change the techniques before injuries occur. Dr. Riley is a pianist; she is also a lecturer and clinician on musicians’ technique and injury prevention. Today we’ll talk to Dr. Riley about the injuries that have forced musicians off the stage and how her use of biofeedback is leading to healthier music making
Felix Mendelsohn Song without Words No. 19, Op.1
Kathleen Riley, piano Private Recording
Ned Rorem: Piano Concerto for the Left hand and Orchestra: Vignette
Gary Graffman, piano; Orchestra of The Curtis Institute/André Previn New World 80445
Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Andante cantabile con moto
Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1
Kathleen Riley, piano Private recording
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: William Grant Still & Other Black Composers
12:10:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1
New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
12:20:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
12:40:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575
12:51:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva"
Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute K 620 (1791)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, heard in a performance from October 6, 2014. The broadcast, taped last fall, stars soprano Pretty Yende as the princess Pamina; tenor Toby Spence as the prince Tamino; baritone Markus Werba as Papageno the birdcatcher; bass René Pape as the high priest Sarastro; and Macedonian soprano Ana Durlovski in her network broadcast debut as the Queen of the Night. The performance was conducted by Adam Fischer.
The intermission includes interviews with Pretty Yende, Toby Spence, and Markus Werba.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:17:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27
New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623
16:56:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
17:00 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Frank Loesser (Part 1 – Mostly Hollywood) - He was a singular sensation who may have talked like a tough guy, but this native New Yorker wrote from a heart of gold.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:04 00:03:58 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls
Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-112-2
18:03:48 00:05:31 Frank Loesser Overture from "Guys and Dolls"
Arthur Fiedler Music from Guys and Dolls RCA LM-2486
18:05:32 00:06:30 William Schumann-Frank Loesser Doing the Dishes
Frank Loesser, William Schumann Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1
18:07:07 00:07:57 Frank Loesser Bang! The Bell Rang!
Fabio Polanco Frank Loesser: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3402
18:08:44 00:12:09 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane How'dja Like to Love Me?
Bob Hope,Martha Raye Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA-906
18:12:06 00:15:18 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane Moments Like This
Kate Baldwin She Loves Him PS Classics PS-1101
18:15:02 00:17:39 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane I Hear Music
Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You Harbinger HCD1602
18:18:27 00:21:33 Frank Loesser-Hoagy Carmichael Two Sleepy People
Bob Hope, Shirley Ross American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser Smithsonian RD04815
18:21:44 00:24:46 Frank Loesser-Jule Styne I Don't Want to Walk Without You
Betty Jane Rhodes Jule Styne: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD04812
18:25:15 00:27:38 Frank Loesser First Class Private Mary Brown
Martin Brother Goodbye Dear, I'll Be Back in a Year Glendale GLS-6026
18:27:34 00:31:08 Frank Loesser-Arthur Schwartz They're Either Too Young or Too Old
Bette Davis 50 Years of Warner Bros. Rhino R275287
18:31:35 00:36:20 Frank Loesser Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year
Margaret Whiting, Johnny Desmond Frank Loesser Revisited Painted Smiles PS1359
18:36:58 00:39:04 Frank Loesser Bloop, Bleep
Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1
18:39:13 00:42:03 Frank Loesser Hamlet
Betty Hutton Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942-2
18:42:38 00:46:10 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle
Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McLerie The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353
18:46:22 00:48:07 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy
Ray Bolger The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353
18:48:39 00:51:02 Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside
Frank Loesser, Lynn Loesser FrankSings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1
18:51:20 00:53:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:56:58 Frank Loesser Filler: My Darling, My Darling
Terrence Cooper, Pamela Gale Where's Charley! -- London Cast Angel 72435-65071
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
19:22:00 00:32:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1416
19:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martina Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Archival concert – 11/04/65, recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:09:00 Bohuslav Martinu Memorial to Lidice
20:16:00 00:33:24 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
20:53:00 00:40:00 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass
21:34:00 00:24:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Flanders and Swann not heard in a long time, if ever, including Song of Reproduction, Misalliance, and the First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics...Also Donald Swann’s Friday Morning and The Lord of the Dance...and the Bill Crofut version...This Week in the Media and A Message from Richard-Holland Bolton about how Travel Broadens
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:02:24 John Alden Carpenter Looking Glass River
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
23:04:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
23:10:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters
Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034
23:20:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:25:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam
Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599
23:35:00 00:03:16 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
23:38:00 00:04:10 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Interlude "Prospero" Op 109
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 581
23:42:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419
23:55:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645
23:57:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby
Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502