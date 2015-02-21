Program Guide 02-21-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

00:42:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

01:22:00 00:36:02 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Act 1

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 414502

02:00:00 00:54:42 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Act 2

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 414502

02:57:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

03:43:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

04:28:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

05:17:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

05:56:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

06:25:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

06:35:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:50:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to "The Bartered Bride"

Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

07:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

07:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak

Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103

07:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392

07:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form)

Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438

08:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela

Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025

08:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips

Mirian Conti, piano Albany 299

08:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

08:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a

Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927)

18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois

17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 4:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Aria “Parto parto”

Teresa Berganza, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Act II Finale

BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 3:53

George Frideric Handel: Serse: Aria “Un ceeno leggiadretto”

Sandrine Piau, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 40708 CD) 4:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Duet “Ah perdona al primo effeto”

Lucia Popp, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 3:08

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Aria: “Fuor del mar”

George Shirley, tenor; BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 6:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Act I Finale (Quintet with chorus)

Lucia Popp & Maria Casula, sopranos; Teresa Berganza & Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-sopranos; Togomir Franc, tenor; Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:30

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Backstage at the Grammys – Since 1959 musicians have been taking to the stage to receive a golden statuette of a gramophone, awarded to artists by the National Academy of Recordings Arts and Sciences. The Grammy Award is considered one of the highest honors in the recording industry. Sound engineer and producer Alan Bise has received a number of Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations. He’ll take us behind the scenes to fill us in on what it’s like to be part of music’s biggest night.

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D Op 76/5: III. Menuetto: Allegro

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80415

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti Decca 452606

Paulo Sagreras: Jongo

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 “Play”

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling - COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell for winds

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: William Grant Still and the Poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar

12:09:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

12:15:00 00:06:13 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet "

SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177

12:25:00 00:25:37 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:54:00 00:05:24 Charles-Marie Widor Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42

Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni K 527 (1787)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. It stars baritone Peter Mattei, who is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the title role. New York Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert leads the ensemble cast that also features Elza van den Heever as Donna Anna, Luca Pisaroni as Giovanni's servant Leporello, Kate Lindsey as the ingénue Zerlina, Emma Bell as Donna Elvira, and James Morris as the Commendatore, in addition to two network broadcast debuts: Russian tenor Dmitry Korchak as Anna’s fiancé, Don Ottavio, and Czech bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as Zerlina's fiancé, Masetto.

The intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars, plus a discussion with Met General Manager Peter Gelb about the Met's 2015-16 season.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:36:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d K 397 (1782)

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825)

Danish String Quartet (Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Frederik Oland, violin; Asbjørn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Advice - Tips for leading a better life offered by such self-help experts as the doctors Sondheim, Porter, and Lerner and Loewe

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:16 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart On Your Toes

Bobby Short Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers & Hart Atlantic 81320-2

18:03:38 00:02:46 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Accentuate the Positive

Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG DRG91514

18:06:49 00:01:04 Irving Berlin Let Yourself Go

Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:07:52 00:02:44 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Pick Yourself Up

Sylvia McNair Sure Thing Philips 442-129-2

18:11:05 00:02:36 Frank Loesser Marry the Man Today

Faith Prince, Josie deGuzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:13:30 00:03:04 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening

Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:16:42 00:02:15 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No

William Larsen The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca 314-543-665-2

18:18:50 00:01:00 Harold Rome Be Kind to Your Parents

Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2

18:20:20 00:03:33 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Leave the Atom Alone

Joesphine Premice Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2

18:24:10 00:02:21 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't

Harry Guradino Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480

18:27:14 00:03:24 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart One Brick at a Time

Glenn Close Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:30:51 00:01:54 J.Offenbach-Yip Harburg Never Bedevil the Devil

Cyril Ritchard The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:32:36 00:02:40 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Apple Tree (Forbidden Fruit)

Larry Blyden The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:35:13 00:01:56 Cole Porter Live and Let Live

Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7777-64664

18:37:16 00:02:37 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe How to Handle a Woman

Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:40:11 00:02:15 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Drop That Name

Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:42:40 00:03:06 Irving Berlin Count Your Blessings

Bing Crosby Irving Berlin Book of the Month 60-5256

18:45:58 00:03:57 Stephen Sondheim Move On

Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George RCA RCD1-5042

18:49:40 00:01:36 Cole Porter Experiment

Mandy Patinkin Experiment Nonesuch 9-79330-2

18:51:48 00:01:12 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:16 00:03:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hamerstein Filler: Happy Talk

Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:20:00 00:34:21 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor; Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel recorded live in Severance Hall, 3/09/81

20:04:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major

20:29:00 00:28:00 Luigi Dallapiccola Songs of Imprisonment

21:01:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

21:39:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Meryl Streep is playing Florence Foster Jenkins in a new biopic with Hugh Grant as her manager, so we exhume an interview with her accompanist Cosmo McMoon from our archives and delve through the treasure of song that Florence left for us...The blind pianist Alec Templeton gives us an operatic version of South of the Border and Brunnhilde’s Battle Cry as sung by a Crooner...This Week in the Media and Jan C. Snow on Seating Choices

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571

23:09:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

23:20:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

23:27:00 00:08:48 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944

23:38:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:45:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109

23:54:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning

Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:57:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139