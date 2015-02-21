Program Guide 02-21-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
00:42:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
01:22:00 00:36:02 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Act 1
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 414502
02:00:00 00:54:42 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Act 2
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 414502
02:57:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655
03:43:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
04:28:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
05:17:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
05:56:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732
06:25:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098
06:35:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
06:50:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Bedrich Smetana Overture to "The Bartered Bride"
Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087
07:08:31 Samuel Gardner Jazzetto
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
07:11:27 Samuel Gardner Coquetterie
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
07:15:00 Samuel Gardner From the Canebreak
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Luz Manriquez, piano Ocean Records 103
07:19:00 Franz Schubert Entr'acte No. 3 and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Sony 7714392
07:34:27 Joaquín Turina Rincón mágico: Desfile en forma de sonata (Magical Corner: Parade in sonata form)
Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 557438
08:00:50 Vicente Emilio Sojo Five Pieces from Venezuela
Cecilio Perera, guitar Naxos 573025
08:08:33 Morton Gould Pieces of China:The Great Wall, Fable, China Blue, Puppets, Slow Dance-Lotus, China Chips
Mirian Conti, piano Albany 299
08:23:39 Manuel Blasco De uno en uno vayan entrando; Ventezillo traviesso; La chacona me pieden vaya
Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568
08:34:08 Antonio Soler Quintet No. 4 in a
Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Columna Musica 1CM0319
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.
11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927)
18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois
17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois
15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections
16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 4:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Aria “Parto parto”
Teresa Berganza, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Act II Finale
BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 3:53
George Frideric Handel: Serse: Aria “Un ceeno leggiadretto”
Sandrine Piau, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 40708 CD) 4:00
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Duet “Ah perdona al primo effeto”
Lucia Popp, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 3:08
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Aria: “Fuor del mar”
George Shirley, tenor; BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 6:11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Act I Finale (Quintet with chorus)
Lucia Popp & Maria Casula, sopranos; Teresa Berganza & Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-sopranos; Togomir Franc, tenor; Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:30
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Backstage at the Grammys – Since 1959 musicians have been taking to the stage to receive a golden statuette of a gramophone, awarded to artists by the National Academy of Recordings Arts and Sciences. The Grammy Award is considered one of the highest honors in the recording industry. Sound engineer and producer Alan Bise has received a number of Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations. He’ll take us behind the scenes to fill us in on what it’s like to be part of music’s biggest night.
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D Op 76/5: III. Menuetto: Allegro
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80415
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti Decca 452606
Paulo Sagreras: Jongo
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 “Play”
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling - COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell for winds
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: William Grant Still and the Poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar
12:09:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154
12:15:00 00:06:13 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet "
SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177
12:25:00 00:25:37 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:54:00 00:05:24 Charles-Marie Widor Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42
Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni K 527 (1787)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. It stars baritone Peter Mattei, who is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the title role. New York Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert leads the ensemble cast that also features Elza van den Heever as Donna Anna, Luca Pisaroni as Giovanni's servant Leporello, Kate Lindsey as the ingénue Zerlina, Emma Bell as Donna Elvira, and James Morris as the Commendatore, in addition to two network broadcast debuts: Russian tenor Dmitry Korchak as Anna’s fiancé, Don Ottavio, and Czech bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as Zerlina's fiancé, Masetto.
The intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars, plus a discussion with Met General Manager Peter Gelb about the Met's 2015-16 season.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:36:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d K 397 (1782)
Soyeon Kate Lee, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825)
Danish String Quartet (Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin; Frederik Oland, violin; Asbjørn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Advice - Tips for leading a better life offered by such self-help experts as the doctors Sondheim, Porter, and Lerner and Loewe
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:02 00:02:16 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart On Your Toes
Bobby Short Bobby Short Celebrates Rodgers & Hart Atlantic 81320-2
18:03:38 00:02:46 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Accentuate the Positive
Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG DRG91514
18:06:49 00:01:04 Irving Berlin Let Yourself Go
Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233
18:07:52 00:02:44 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Pick Yourself Up
Sylvia McNair Sure Thing Philips 442-129-2
18:11:05 00:02:36 Frank Loesser Marry the Man Today
Faith Prince, Josie deGuzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317
18:13:30 00:03:04 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening
Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
18:16:42 00:02:15 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No
William Larsen The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca 314-543-665-2
18:18:50 00:01:00 Harold Rome Be Kind to Your Parents
Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2
18:20:20 00:03:33 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Leave the Atom Alone
Joesphine Premice Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2
18:24:10 00:02:21 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't
Harry Guradino Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480
18:27:14 00:03:24 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart One Brick at a Time
Glenn Close Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
18:30:51 00:01:54 J.Offenbach-Yip Harburg Never Bedevil the Devil
Cyril Ritchard The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032
18:32:36 00:02:40 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Apple Tree (Forbidden Fruit)
Larry Blyden The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209
18:35:13 00:01:56 Cole Porter Live and Let Live
Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7777-64664
18:37:16 00:02:37 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe How to Handle a Woman
Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:40:11 00:02:15 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Drop That Name
Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545
18:42:40 00:03:06 Irving Berlin Count Your Blessings
Bing Crosby Irving Berlin Book of the Month 60-5256
18:45:58 00:03:57 Stephen Sondheim Move On
Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George RCA RCD1-5042
18:49:40 00:01:36 Cole Porter Experiment
Mandy Patinkin Experiment Nonesuch 9-79330-2
18:51:48 00:01:12 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:16 00:03:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hamerstein Filler: Happy Talk
Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor
Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420
19:20:00 00:34:21 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor; Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel recorded live in Severance Hall, 3/09/81
20:04:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major
20:29:00 00:28:00 Luigi Dallapiccola Songs of Imprisonment
21:01:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
21:39:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Meryl Streep is playing Florence Foster Jenkins in a new biopic with Hugh Grant as her manager, so we exhume an interview with her accompanist Cosmo McMoon from our archives and delve through the treasure of song that Florence left for us...The blind pianist Alec Templeton gives us an operatic version of South of the Border and Brunnhilde’s Battle Cry as sung by a Crooner...This Week in the Media and Jan C. Snow on Seating Choices
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude
Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571
23:09:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
23:20:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
23:27:00 00:08:48 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944
23:38:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99
Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004
23:45:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109
23:54:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning
Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584
23:57:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139