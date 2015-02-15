Program Guide 02-15-2015

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Tensions in Heimbach

00:04:00 00:52:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio élégiaque No. 2 in d Op 9 (1893)

Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello; Artur Pizarro, piano (Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Cologne (DLF) in the Power Plant in Heimbach, June 12, 2014)

00:59:00 00:31:27 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 14 in A-Flat Op 105 (1895)

01:34:00 00:23:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos Op 17 (1901)

Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Elisabeth Kufferath, violin; Rachel Roberts, viola; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello; Artur Pizarro, piano; Lars Vogt, piano (Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Cologne (DLF) in the Power Plant in Heimbach, June 15, 2014)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

02:25:00 00:29:22 William Grant Still Symphony No. 2 in G minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226

02:56:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisps

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

03:00 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause. (repeat airing at 8:00 tonight)

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993)

James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001)

Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990)

Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 23:42

04:57:00 00:02:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays II

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin concerto no.5: Adagio & Allegro con fuoco

– Jascha Heifetz, violin; New Symphony Orchestra of London/Sir Malcom Sargent (RCA 6214 CD) 4:42

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No.3 “Scottish:” Allegro vivacissimo

– London Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (London 133503 CD) 9:35

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No.13 “The Cuckoo and the Nightingale:” Larghetto & Allegro

– Simon Preston, organ; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 7:20

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: “Dance of six”

– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Lamberto Guardelli (Angel 3793 LP) 5:18

Henri Vieuxtemps: Morceaux for violin and piano No.5 “Tarantella”

– Ruggiero Ricci, violin; Marco Vincenzo, piano (Dynamic 112 CD) 4:23

05:47:00 00:10:34 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Emer Buckley, harpsichord; Claudio Scimone, harpsichord Erato 88172

05:55:00 00:03:34 William Grant Still Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Naxos Distribution—Three More Early Baroque Discs - A rarely-heard Swiss composer, the great Englishman Thomas Tomkins, and madrigals of madness at the turn of the 17th century

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

07:13:00 00:15:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cyndia Sieden, soprano Koch Intl 7685

07:30:00 00:20:41 George Frideric Handel Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Barry Bauguess, trumpet; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

07:52:00 00:05:49 Johannes Brahms How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration and Ash Wednesday - In some Protestant traditions, The Feast of the Transfiguration brings the season after Epiphany to a close, and precedes Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the season of Lent. Tune in to this program, as we listen to music of brilliance, and introspection.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 23, 2014 - From Chattanooga, Tennessee, this week's From the Top features an uproarious performance of the music of Japanese composer/pianist Hiromi Uehara, performed by a 14-year-old girl from nearby Maryville, Tennessee. We'll also hear from a young singer who has raised over $14,000 for arts programs at the local schools, and a local teenage guitar quartet serenades us with a classical arrangement of an Appalachian folk song.

15-year-old violinist Isabelle Durrenberger from Upper Arlington, Ohio, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The McCallie Guitar Quartet from Chattanooga, Tennessee, performs “Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair),” a traditional Appalachian Mountain folk song, arranged by Bryan Johanson (b. 1951).

17-year-old guitarist Ralston Hartness from Chattanooga, Tennessee

17-year-old guitarist Matthew Norris from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

16-year-old guitarist Drew Shikoh from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

16-year-old guitarist Griff Jayne from Chattanooga, Tennessee

17-year-old flutist Adam Sadberry (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Montgomery, Texas, performs Ballade for Flute and Piano by Frank Martin (1890–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Mayuki Miyashita from Maryville, Tennessee, performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

18-year-old violist Matthew Geise from Plano, Texas, performs the first movement, Lento – Allegro, from Suite for Viola and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Bellaserelle String Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro violento ed agitato, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916–1983).

15-year-old violinist Isabelle Durrenberger from Upper Arlington, Ohio

17-year-old violinist Charles Gleason from Gahanna, Ohio

16-year-old violist Serena Hsu from Dublin, Ohio

16-year-old cellist Isobel Alsup (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Delaware, Ohio

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, conductor; Pepe Romero, guitar

10:04:00 00:41:32 Isaac Albéniz Suite española Op 47

10:36:00 00:22:31 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

11:04:00 00:20:00 Lorenzo Palomo Nocturnos de Andalucia: Suite

11:27:00 00:10:00 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suites Nos. 1 & 2

11:49:00 00:05:41 Encore: Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051

12:21:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

12:42:00 00:07:50 Georges Auric Ouverture

Antal Doráti London Symphony Orchestra Mercury 434335Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sergei Prokofiev

Piano Concerto No.2 in C Op 16 (1913-23)

Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Royal Concertgebouw/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10522 CD)

Piano Concerto No.3 in C Op 26 (1917-21)

Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Royal Concertgebouw/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10522 CD)

Scythian Suite Op 20 (1915)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Dg The Originals 447419 CD)

Lieutenant Kije Suite Op 60 (1934)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Dg The Originals 447419 CD)

Sonata for Cello and Piano Op 119 (1951)

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (EMI 17597 CD)

Piano Sonata No.3 in a Op 28 (1917)

Bernd Glemser, piano (Naxos 554270 CD)

Romeo and Juliet Op 64 "Montagues and Capulets" (1935)

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 453439 CD)

The Love for the 3 Oranges Op 33 "March" (1921)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 940730 CD)

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – For the final hours of the February Membership Campaign, choice items from The Cleveland Orchestra’s vaults

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 (1889)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

Matthias Bamert: 90 Seconds for WCLV (1977)--Cleveland Orchestra/Matthias Bamert

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)--Cleveland Orchestra/Matthias Bamert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785)--Robert Casadesus, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731)--Members of the Cleveland Orchestra

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

Béla Bartók: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)--Grant Johannesen, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 5 D 485 (1816)--Cleveland Orchestra/Aaron Copland

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25 (1917)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

19:25:00 00:29:22 William Grant Still Symphony No. 2 in G minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226

20:00 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993)

James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001)

Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990)

Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 23:42

21:55:00 00:04:12 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Happy Birthday, Hurricane Mama! - Five superb soloists celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic Glatter-Götz/Rosales pipe organ at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Characteristique from The Nutcracker --Wayne Foster & Namhee Hann

Padre Antonio Soler (ed. Biggs): Fanfare in D –Wayne Foster (Sable Arms Production 2012)

Johann Sebastian Bach (trans. Reger): Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue in d BWV 903 –Ken Cowan

Searle Wright: Lyric Rhapsody.

Robert Hebble: Heraldings –Frederick Swann

Desto d’Antalffy-Zsiross: Sportive Fauns.

Clarence Mader: Afternoon of a Toad –Cherry Rhodes

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

23:08:00 00:09:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

23:20:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

23:26:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:37:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:45:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:55:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366