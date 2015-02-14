Program Guide 02-14-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:22 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

00:24:00 00:15:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

00:41:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

01:40:00 00:36:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:18:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:55:00 00:11:39 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

03:08:00 00:43:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

03:53:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

05:26:00 00:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68

Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

06:13:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

06:30:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos & Orchestra K 365

José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

07:37:28 Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana

Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471430

08:01:00 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56

Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 78764

08:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)

Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

08:33:43 Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e Op 56

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 23, 2014 - From Chattanooga, Tennessee, this week's From the Top features an uproarious performance of the music of Japanese composer/pianist Hiromi Uehara, performed by a 14-year-old girl from nearby Maryville, Tennessee. We'll also hear from a young singer who has raised over $14,000 for arts programs at the local schools, and a local teenage guitar quartet serenades us with a classical arrangement of an Appalachian folk song.

15-year-old violinist Isabelle Durrenberger from Upper Arlington, Ohio, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The McCallie Guitar Quartet from Chattanooga, Tennessee, performs “Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair),” a traditional Appalachian Mountain folk song, arranged by Bryan Johanson (b. 1951).

17-year-old guitarist Ralston Hartness from Chattanooga, Tennessee

17-year-old guitarist Matthew Norris from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

16-year-old guitarist Drew Shikoh from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

16-year-old guitarist Griff Jayne from Chattanooga, Tennessee

18-year-old violist Matthew Geise from Plano, Texas, performs the first movement, Lento – Allegro, from Suite for Viola and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Bellaserelle String Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro violento ed agitato, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916–1983).

15-year-old violinist Isabelle Durrenberger from Upper Arlington, Ohio

17-year-old violinist Charles Gleason from Gahanna, Ohio

16-year-old violist Serena Hsu from Dublin, Ohio

16-year-old cellist Isobel Alsup (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Delaware, Ohio

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays II

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin concerto no.5: Adagio & Allegro con fuoco

– Jascha Heifetz, violin; New Symphony Orchestra of London/Sir Malcom Sargent (RCA 6214 CD) 4:42

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No.3 “Scottish:” Allegro vivacissimo

– London Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (London 133503 CD) 9:35

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No.13 “The Cuckoo and the Nightingale:” Larghetto & Allegro

– Simon Preston, organ; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 7:20

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: “Dance of six”

– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Lamberto Guardelli (Angel 3793 LP) 5:18

Henri Vieuxtemps: Morceaux for violin and piano No.5 “Tarantella”

– Ruggiero Ricci, violin; Marco Vincenzo, piano (Dynamic 112 CD) 4:23

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Benjamin Zander, Conductor – He’s known for his performances of Mahler and his best-selling book The Art of Possibility

Gustav Mahler Symphony no 5 in C sharp minor: Adagietto

Benjamin Zander Philharmonia Orchestra Telarc 80569

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony no 5 in C minor, Op. 67: 1ST Movement

Benjamin Zander Philharmonia Orchestra Telarc 80471

Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod

Benjamin Zander NEC Youth Orchestra (January 20th 2012, Private recording)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Romantic themes by Tchaikovsky and others

12:03:00 00:03:24 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance

Desirae Brown, piano; Deondra Brown, piano E1 Music 2041

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: William Grant Still & his Afro-American Symphony

12:14:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

12:23:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:41:00 00:08:56 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Iolanta (1892)

Béla Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle (1912)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of a new double bill: Tchaikovsky’s romantic fairy tale Iolanta, with soprano Anna Netrebko in the title role of a blind princess, tenor Piotr Beczala as Vaudémont, a knight who falls in love with her, and baritone Aleksei Markov as Robert, her fiancé; and Bartók’s harrowing Bluebeard’s Castle, with soprano Nadja Michael as a bride who discovers the terrifying truth about her new husband, sung by bass Mikhail Petrenko. Valéry Gergiev conducts both operas. This production, by Mariusz Trelinski, marks the company premiere of Iolanta, Tchaikovsky’s final opera, as well as the Met’s first-ever staged performances of Bluebeard’s Castle in its original Hungarian.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:48:00 00:03:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 23 in A minor Op 25

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Rachmaninoff – Tchaikovsky

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Margaritki (Daisies) Op 38/3

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Krïsolov (The Rat-Catcher) Op 38/4

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Son (A Dream) Op 38/5

Sergei Rachmaninoff: A-u! Op 38/6

----Heidi Grant Murphy, soprano; Kevin Murphy, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 22 (1874)

--Artemis String Quartet (Natalia Prischepenko, Gregor Sigl, violins; Friedemann Weigle, viola; Eckart Runge, cello)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1952 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year … and what a year! “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Hans Christian Andersen,” “Wish You Were Here,” “New Faces of 1952″ and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:01:44 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain

Orchestra Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271963

18:02:33 00:01:50 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed You Are My Lucky Star

Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds Singin' in the Rain Rhino R271963

18:04:48 00:02:09 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man

Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:06:52 00:01:44 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercerq Baby Doll

Fred Astaire The Belle of New York Sony AK47701

18:08:22 00:03:18 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach I'll Be Hard to Handle

Ann Miller Lovely to Look At -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27842

18:11:38 00:03:19 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Howard Keel Lovely to Look At Rhino RHM27842

18:15:31 00:02:14 Ronny Graham Opening

Ronny Graham New Faces of 1952 --Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:18:14 00:03:59 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine

Alice Ghostley New Faces of 1952 Jasmine JASCD126

18:22:37 00:02:39 Frank Loesser I'm Hans Christian Andersen

Danny Kaye Hans Christian Anderson -- Film Soundtrack MCA MCA148

18:25:37 00:03:35 Frank Loesser The King's New Clothes

Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen MCA MCA148

18:29:39 00:02:55 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director

Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:32:58 00:03:16 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here

Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here RCA 09026-68326

18:36:36 00:02:38 Ralph Blane My Heart's Darlin'

John Raitt, Ann Jeffreys Three Wishes for Jamie -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7777-64888

18:39:39 00:02:18 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Turn Me Loose on Broadway

Bette Davis Two's Company -- Original B'way Cast RCA RS1021

18:42:12 00:04:56 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Roundabout

Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 79531-2

18:47:10 00:04:13 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain

Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain Rhino R271963

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:49 Arthur Siegal-June Carroll Filler: Monotonous

Eartha Kitt New Faces of 1952 Jasmine JASCD126

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:26:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Janos Starker, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall - An archival concert from 02/01/82 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts – the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was to become the sixth music director of the Orchestra

20:04:00 00:11:25 Béla Bartók Two Portraits Op 5

20:19:00 00:21:47 Béla Bartók Cello Concerto

20:46:00 00:36:19 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

21:35:00 00:22:00 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We observe Valentine’s Day with love songs by Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren including To keep My Love Alive...Peter Sellers also examines Lennon and McCartney's thoughts on the subject of love...This Week in the Media and Mark Levy sort of stays on message with Amorous Birds

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:06:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:20:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:30:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

23:37:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier'

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

23:43:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:56:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5

Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567