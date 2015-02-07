Program Guide 02-07-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

00:24:00 01:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4793449

01:12:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449

01:33:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

02:15:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557

02:49:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

03:31:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 63

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

04:29:00 00:26:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6 in D

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

04:57:00 00:35:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

05:34:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA 60590

06:20:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

06:36:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

06:55:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez Magdelena

Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 93071

07:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana, suite

Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844

08:00:50 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango" G 448

Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

08:20:48 Ricardo Castro Waltz Caprice

Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

08:32:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.

14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Bourée and the sixth movement, Bourée, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, Indiana, performs Mélodie, Op. 42, No. 3, by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

11-year-old pianist Maxim Lando from Great Neck, New York, performs “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857), arranged by Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev (1837–1910).

14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Vito, from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays I

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for violin and piano no.9 “Kreutzer” – Finale Presto

Fritz Kreisler, violin; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 80203 CD) 8:18

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance

Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 111114 CD) 8:44

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Five selections from Suite No.1

New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logermann (Arabesque 6531 CD) 7:12

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet No. 2 for Guitar and Strings “La ritirata di Madrid” – Movements 3 & 4

Alexander Schneider & Felix Galimir, violins; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Alirio Diaz, guitar (Vanguard 71447 LP) 9:55

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Mitsuko Uchida, Her Music and Philosophy - This week an amazing artist and favorite with audience world-wide. You’ll get an inside glimpse at the life and thoughts of pianist Mitsuko Uchida. Here in Cleveland, we have been the fortunate beneficiaries of her quest to perform all of the Mozart Piano Concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra. Now find out what’s behind that wonderful musicianship!

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Violin and Piano in e K 304 - Second Movement

Mitsuko Uchida (Piano) Mark Steinberg (Violin) Philips 411502

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Violin and Piano in A K 526 - Andante

Mitsuko Uchida (Piano) Mark Steinberg (Violin) Philips 411502

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 - Adagio

Mitsuko Uchida (Piano); Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra Philips 438207

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Eubie Blake flunks retirement...

12:03:00 00:03:00 Eubie Blake The Baltimore Todolo

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About William Grant Still

12:14:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

12:25:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

12:33:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

12:42:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth (1847)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s Macbeth, heard in an archived performance from October 11, 2014. The broadcast, taped live in the fall, features soprano Anna Netrebko, who was making her first Met appearances as the ruthless Lady Macbeth, opposite baritone Željko Lučić in the title role, bass René Pape as Banquo, and tenor Joseph Calleja as Macduff. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi led the performance.

The broadcast intermission will include interviews with Anna Netrebko and Željko Lučić about their roles in Macbeth.

16:39:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture

Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

16:46:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Bei männern, welche liebe fühlen

Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Evelyn Lear, soprano; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar. DeutGram 4793449

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Baroque Celebration

Domenico Gallo: Sonata No. 1 in G for 2 Violins and Continuo

Erin Keefe, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in g Op 2/8

James Austin Smith, oboe; Sean Lee, violin; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Domenico Gallo: La Follia in g for 2 Violins, Viola, and Continuo

Sean Lee, violin; Ani Kavafian, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046

Daniel Phillips, violin solo; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Kurt Muroki, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Randall Ellis, oboe; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Julia Pilant, horn

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-flat RV 253 “La tempesta di mare”

Ani Kavafian, violin solo; Erin Keefe, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dirty Rotten Rascals - The musical theater is full of ‘em … from Groucho Marx’s Captain Spaulding to Robert Preston’s Harold Hill and Cyril Ritchard’s Captain Hook.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:00:11 Meredith Willson Rock Island

Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323

18:01:07 00:03:02 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones

Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323

18:05:06 00:02:07 Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby Poem

Groucho Marx An Evening With Groucho A&M SP3515

18:07:41 00:02:16 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy

Robert Morse, Rudy Valle How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:10:20 00:02:42 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Captain Hook's Waltz

Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:13:23 00:01:26 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe The Seven Deadly Virtues

Roddy McDowall Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:15:08 00:02:38 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Those Were the Good Old Days

Ray Walston Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:18:07 00:02:10 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams So Long, Big Guy

Jack Cassidy It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:20:46 00:03:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Rain Song

Robert Horton 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast Sony 1085-2-RG

18:26:00 00:06:58 Mel Brooks Along Came Bialy

Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:33:13 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle

Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952

18:36:46 00:03:02 Mark Hollman-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny

John Cullum Urinetown --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821-2

18:40:05 00:04:40 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green All of My Life

Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2

18:45:03 00:02:39 Stephen Sondheim The Game

Michael Cerveris, Alexander Gemignani Road Show -- Original Cast PS Classics 7559-79824

18:48:03 00:03:04 David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Number

John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast Razor and Tie 791558-44062

18:51:26 00:01:34 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:39 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Pirate Song/Oh, My Mysterious Lady

Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:16 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in G Op 68

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

19:28:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Levine, conductor; Leonard Rose, cello - Archival concert 4/12/70

20:04:00 00:07:59 Hector Berlioz Overture "Le corsaire" Op 21

20:14:00 00:24:34 Ernest Bloch Schelomo

20:42:00 00:35:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

20:22:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some of world famous conductor Matthias Bamert’s biggest hits including "Arnie Schoenberg’s Second Viennese School Commercial" (last time we checked, it had 201,723 views on You Tube.), "Symphony for Kazoo" and "The Maestro Rehearses the Dry Tortugas Festival Orchestra"... And his commissioned work "90 Seconds for WCLV"... Also Ruth Draper’s "Doctors and Diets"...This Week in the Media and a Message from Richard Howland-Bolton about Munchies

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

23:06:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:20:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet

Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:34:00 00:10:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17

Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:44:00 00:07:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Serenade for String Trio Op 8

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

23:54:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139