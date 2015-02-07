Program Guide 02-07-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
00:24:00 01:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Walter Berry, baritone; Vienna Singverein DeutGram 4793449
01:12:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449
01:33:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
02:15:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557
02:49:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
03:31:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 63
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888
04:29:00 00:26:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6 in D
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
04:57:00 00:35:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
05:34:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA 60590
06:20:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
06:36:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
06:55:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez Magdelena
Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224
07:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 93071
07:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana, suite
Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844
08:00:50 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango" G 448
Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038
08:20:48 Ricardo Castro Waltz Caprice
Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893
08:32:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante
Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.
14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Bourée and the sixth movement, Bourée, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).
18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, Indiana, performs Mélodie, Op. 42, No. 3, by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
11-year-old pianist Maxim Lando from Great Neck, New York, performs “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857), arranged by Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev (1837–1910).
14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Vito, from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays I
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for violin and piano no.9 “Kreutzer” – Finale Presto
Fritz Kreisler, violin; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 80203 CD) 8:18
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance
Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 111114 CD) 8:44
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Five selections from Suite No.1
New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logermann (Arabesque 6531 CD) 7:12
Luigi Boccherini: Quintet No. 2 for Guitar and Strings “La ritirata di Madrid” – Movements 3 & 4
Alexander Schneider & Felix Galimir, violins; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Alirio Diaz, guitar (Vanguard 71447 LP) 9:55
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Mitsuko Uchida, Her Music and Philosophy - This week an amazing artist and favorite with audience world-wide. You’ll get an inside glimpse at the life and thoughts of pianist Mitsuko Uchida. Here in Cleveland, we have been the fortunate beneficiaries of her quest to perform all of the Mozart Piano Concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra. Now find out what’s behind that wonderful musicianship!
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Violin and Piano in e K 304 - Second Movement
Mitsuko Uchida (Piano) Mark Steinberg (Violin) Philips 411502
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Violin and Piano in A K 526 - Andante
Mitsuko Uchida (Piano) Mark Steinberg (Violin) Philips 411502
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 - Adagio
Mitsuko Uchida (Piano); Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra Philips 438207
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Eubie Blake flunks retirement...
12:03:00 00:03:00 Eubie Blake The Baltimore Todolo
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About William Grant Still
12:14:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
12:25:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
12:33:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
12:42:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth (1847)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s Macbeth, heard in an archived performance from October 11, 2014. The broadcast, taped live in the fall, features soprano Anna Netrebko, who was making her first Met appearances as the ruthless Lady Macbeth, opposite baritone Željko Lučić in the title role, bass René Pape as Banquo, and tenor Joseph Calleja as Macduff. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi led the performance.
The broadcast intermission will include interviews with Anna Netrebko and Željko Lučić about their roles in Macbeth.
16:39:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture
Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
16:46:00 00:03:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Bei männern, welche liebe fühlen
Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Evelyn Lear, soprano; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar. DeutGram 4793449
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Baroque Celebration
Domenico Gallo: Sonata No. 1 in G for 2 Violins and Continuo
Erin Keefe, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in g Op 2/8
James Austin Smith, oboe; Sean Lee, violin; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
Domenico Gallo: La Follia in g for 2 Violins, Viola, and Continuo
Sean Lee, violin; Ani Kavafian, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046
Daniel Phillips, violin solo; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Kurt Muroki, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Randall Ellis, oboe; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Julia Pilant, horn
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-flat RV 253 “La tempesta di mare”
Ani Kavafian, violin solo; Erin Keefe, violin; Sean Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dirty Rotten Rascals - The musical theater is full of ‘em … from Groucho Marx’s Captain Spaulding to Robert Preston’s Harold Hill and Cyril Ritchard’s Captain Hook.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:58 00:00:11 Meredith Willson Rock Island
Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323
18:01:07 00:03:02 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones
Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466323
18:05:06 00:02:07 Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby Poem
Groucho Marx An Evening With Groucho A&M SP3515
18:07:41 00:02:16 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy
Robert Morse, Rudy Valle How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051
18:10:20 00:02:42 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Captain Hook's Waltz
Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:13:23 00:01:26 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe The Seven Deadly Virtues
Roddy McDowall Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:15:08 00:02:38 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Those Were the Good Old Days
Ray Walston Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG
18:18:07 00:02:10 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams So Long, Big Guy
Jack Cassidy It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207
18:20:46 00:03:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Rain Song
Robert Horton 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast Sony 1085-2-RG
18:26:00 00:06:58 Mel Brooks Along Came Bialy
Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646
18:33:13 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle
Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952
18:36:46 00:03:02 Mark Hollman-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny
John Cullum Urinetown --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821-2
18:40:05 00:04:40 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green All of My Life
Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2
18:45:03 00:02:39 Stephen Sondheim The Game
Michael Cerveris, Alexander Gemignani Road Show -- Original Cast PS Classics 7559-79824
18:48:03 00:03:04 David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Number
John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast Razor and Tie 791558-44062
18:51:26 00:01:34 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:15 00:03:39 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Pirate Song/Oh, My Mysterious Lady
Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:16 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in G Op 68
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525
19:28:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Levine, conductor; Leonard Rose, cello - Archival concert 4/12/70
20:04:00 00:07:59 Hector Berlioz Overture "Le corsaire" Op 21
20:14:00 00:24:34 Ernest Bloch Schelomo
20:42:00 00:35:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
20:22:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some of world famous conductor Matthias Bamert’s biggest hits including "Arnie Schoenberg’s Second Viennese School Commercial" (last time we checked, it had 201,723 views on You Tube.), "Symphony for Kazoo" and "The Maestro Rehearses the Dry Tortugas Festival Orchestra"... And his commissioned work "90 Seconds for WCLV"... Also Ruth Draper’s "Doctors and Diets"...This Week in the Media and a Message from Richard Howland-Bolton about Munchies
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
23:06:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
23:20:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet
Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421
23:34:00 00:10:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17
Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449
23:44:00 00:07:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Serenade for String Trio Op 8
Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253
23:54:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139