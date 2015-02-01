Program Guide 02-01-2015

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: New World with the Munich Philharmonic

Recorded in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn - Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov & Sergiu Celibidache; Jorg Bruckner, horn

00:04:00 00:09:27 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

00:16:00 00:20:08 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat

00:41:00 00:27:36 Anton Bruckner Adagio & Scherzo from Symphony No. 6

01:14:00 00:42:21 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:20:38 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor Op 30

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

02:25:00 00:38:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 21278

03:06:00 00:48:03 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano Sony 53262

03:54:00 00:04:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011)

Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33

Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits

John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra

Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan (CityMusic 4) 23:50

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memento Mori II with Don Rosenberg

George Frideric Handel: Julius Caesar: Opening scene – Norman Treigle, bass; New York City Opera Chorus and Orchestra/Julius Rudel (RCA6182 CD) 8:45

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: “Se quell guerrier io fossi!...Celeste Aida” Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 830402 CD) 5:03

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet - Beverly Sills, soprano; Patricia Kern, mezzo-soprano; Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Adolfo Dallapozza, tenor; Piero Cappuccilli, baritone; Justino Diaz, bass-baritone; Ambrosian Opera Chorus; London Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (DG Westminster 471250 CD) 3:55

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Olim Lacus Colueram (the roasted swan) - New Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Angel 36333 LP)

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance – Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Live YouTube PD) 4:25

Peter Sculthorpe: String Quartet No.8 Movements 1 & 2 – Kronos Quartet (Nonesuch 79111 LP) 5:43

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “E strano! Ah, forse e lui... Follie! Sempre libera.” Licia Albanese, soprano; Jan Peerce, tenor, NBC Symphony Orchestra/Toscanini (1946 dress rehearsal) (Music & Arts 4271 CD) 7:00

05:56:00 00:02:55 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Naxos Distribution: Early Baroque Discs - Recent recordings including the beautiful Marian Vespers of Alessandro Melani

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:02:51 Anonymous Spiritual "Ezekiel Saw de Wheel"

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

07:06:00 00:05:08 Anonymous Spiritual "There is a Balm in Gilead"

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir; Marvis Martin, soprano St.Olaf 2159

07:14:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt"

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967

07:19:00 00:12:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied"

Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

07:33:00 00:18:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Missa Brevis in B flat

Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967

07:51:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Candlemas – an exploration of music for both the Feast of the Purification and the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple, celebrated on February 2nd

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Donald Runnicles, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

10:04:00 00:10:00 Nancy Galbraith Euphonic Blues

10:18:00 00:20:50 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

10:40:00 00:04:29 Encore: Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9

10:46:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

10:52:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

11:05:00 00:12:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey

11:17:00 00:16:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music & Immolation Scene

11:40:00 00:02:57 Encore: Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude

11:47:00 00:06:36 Bonus: Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bonus: William Steinberg, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:26:43 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

12:38:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

12:51:00 00:04:52 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:58:00 00:01:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 8 in A flat Op 7

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Gustav Holst’s The Planets

The Planets Suite Op 32 (1916)

Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 417553 CD)

"Mercury" from The Planets Suite Op 32 (1916)

Robert Chamberlain, piano; Len Vorster, piano (Naxos 554369 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: A Classical Music Super Bowl: Seattle vs. Boston

15:10:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

15:26:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698

15:48:00 00:05:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36

Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:53:00 00:04:35 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, 05/05/78 and 3/26/81

16:04:00 00:18:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

16:24:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 13 in F

16:40:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in D

16:52:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D

17:26:00 00:23:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat

17:46:00 00:13:02 Bonus: Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:17:15 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Michael Tilson Thomas, piano RCA 68798

18:21:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite

Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:06:00 00:48:08 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano CBS 42262

20:54:00 00:04:04 William Sterndale Bennett Romance No. 2 in E flat Op 14

Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Longwood Laureates - youthful finalists in the First Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition demonstrate the versatility of the Conservatory’s 1930 Aeolian pipe organ

PAUL DUKAS (trans. Lionel Rogg): The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard (3rd Prize)

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Academic Festival Overture Op. 80 (trans. Lemare)

Jinhee Kim (finalist)

CARL MARIA VON WEBER (trans. Whittingham-Peace-Pajan): Oberon Overture.

HEALEY WILLAN: Fugue frpm Introduction, Passacaglia and Fugue

Adam Pajan (2nd Prize)

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Tragic Overture Op 81

Benjamin Sheen (1st Prize)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:11:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"

Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:18:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:24:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:39:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:46:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

23:54:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:57:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción

Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062