The Originals—Various Deutsche Grammophon Artists (DeutGram 4793449)

In 1995, Deutsche Grammophon launched The Originals, a mid-price reissue series of sonically refurbished treasures from the LP era showcasing major artists and landmark recordings from one of the richest periods in recording history. Cover art and disc design emphasized the LP connection, while playing times were extended for CD. Now DG celebrates the 20th anniversary of this pivotal series with a 50-CD box of the best of The Originals.

What’s in it? David Oistrakh plays Bach, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky…Pierre Fournier and the Bach Cellos Suites…Carlos Kleiber with Beethoven 5 and 7, Brahms 4 and Schubert 3 & 8…lots of Herbert von Karajan: Beethoven 9th, Strauss tone poems and Four Last Songs with Gundula Janowitz, along with the Debussy’s La mer, Mussorgsky’s Pictures and the Mahler 5th…Karl Böhm conducts Mozart’s last Symphonies plus two complete operas: The Magic Flute and Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde…the classic Eugen Jochum recording of Orff’s Carmina burana…Sviatoslav Richter plays Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky concertos…Evgeny Mravinsky with Tchaikovsky’s Symphonies 4-6…Rostropovich playing the Dvorák Concerto and conducting Tchaikovsky ballet suites…Kubelik conducts Dvorák’s 8th and 9th Symphonies and Slavonic Dances, and the Mahler First…plus Martha Argerich’s DG debut disc and her recordings with Claudio Abbado of Prokofiev 3 and the Ravel G Major…and lots more!

