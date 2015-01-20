Program Guide 01-20-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

00:23:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

01:03:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162

01:29:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

02:11:00 00:23:49 Béla Bartók Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra Op 1

Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Zoltán Kocsis, piano Philips 416831

02:37:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

03:22:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

03:54:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

04:54:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

05:20:00 00:17:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in D major Op 50

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

05:39:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture

Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

05:52:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

05:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

9:25

06:07:00 00:07:43 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia in D major Op 3

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453435

06:17:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

06:30:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

06:38:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

06:40:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

06:51:00 00:02:00 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The List Song

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80284

06:55:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

07:10:00 00:06:28 Gioacchino Rossini Demetrio e Polibio: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

07:20:00 00:04:21 Ernest Chausson Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

07:26:00 00:01:27 John Rutter God Be in My Head

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

07:28:00 00:06:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Concerto

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225

07:40:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934

07:45:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

07:51:00 00:02:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

07:55:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major Op 87

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

08:08:00 00:05:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

08:15:00 00:09:13 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major

Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

08:25:00 00:04:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B flat major Op 23

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

08:33:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

08:35:00 00:02:26 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

08:40:00 00:09:25 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229

08:55:00 00:05:51 Howard Shore The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship

Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160

09:05:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

09:25:00 00:04:59 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

09:35:00 00:05:11 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

09:45:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Carnaval

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

09:55:00 00:02:36 Clara Schumann Er ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen Op 12

Indra Thomas, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498

10:05:00 00:02:19 Traditional Golden Slumbers

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

10:09:00 00:08:39 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

10:19:00 00:04:15 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Orage

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

10:28:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 in A major

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

10:32:00 00:13:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 25 in C

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5258

10:48:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

10:52:00 00:27:44 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

11:21:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

11:31:00 00:08:42 George Frideric Handel Oboe Concerto No. 3 in G minor

American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

11:42:00 00:09:38 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

11:52:00 00:05:31 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:12:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:21:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:30:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's "Casta diva"

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

12:39:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:51:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

13:41:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

14:03:00 00:02:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: April Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

14:09:00 00:10:30 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Symphony in D major

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62720

14:24:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439

14:46:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major

Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:03:00 00:09:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Bei Männern, welche liebe fuehlen"

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

15:16:00 00:21:18 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:04:49 Jean Roger-Ducasse Suite française: Ouverture

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

16:07:00 00:01:54 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

16:12:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

16:27:00 00:04:59 Alfredo Catalani La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

16:34:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817

16:41:00 00:07:04 Walter Piston Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet

Boehm Quintet Premier 1006

16:52:00 00:02:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Humoresque in G major Op 10

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

16:56:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat major

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

17:05:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

17:24:00 00:11:06 Charles Ives Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

17:40:00 00:06:05 Charles Ives A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:47:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

17:52:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

17:56:00 00:02:59 Charles Gounod Faust: Soldiers' Chorus

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic

Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

18:28:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

18:38:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

18:43:00 00:10:12 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

18:54:00 00:04:33 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Intermezzo

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:51 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

19:27:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

19:57:00 00:01:57 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance Op 66

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

20:23:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

20:58:00 00:01:41 Johannes Brahms Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor

21:04:00 00:10:16 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1

21:17:00 00:26:24 Claude Debussy La mer

21:45:00 00:44:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

22:31:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70

22:41:00 00:15:39 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

22:57:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:11:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods

Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Reference 47

23:23:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:27:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar

Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824

23:29:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

23:40:00 00:13:50 Guillaume Lekeu Molto Adagio for Strings

Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:53:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove

Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

23:54:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:56:00 00:02:42 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80

Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644

