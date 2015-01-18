Program Guide 01-18-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Baltic Sea Voyage (recorded in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn)

Baltic Sea Youth Philharmonic & Hanover Radio Philharmonic/Kristjan Järvi; Jan Lisiecki, piano; Reinhold Friedrich, trumpet

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893)

Gediminas Gelgotas: Never Ignore the Cosmic Ocean (2012)

Imants Kalnins: Symphony No.4 “Rock”: Allegretto (1973) (11:00)

George Frideric Handel (arr Schnyder): Water Music Overture (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113 (1811)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)

Hugo Alfven: Finale from The Prodigal Son (1957) (3:00)

Daniel Schnyder: Trumpet Concerto, first movement (1998)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:00:00 01:51:02 Havergal Brian Symphony No. 1 "Gothic"

Slovak Radio Symphony Ondrej Lenard Eva Jenisová, soprano; Dagmar Pecková, soprano; Vladimir Dolezal, tenor; Peter Mikulás, bass; Slovak Philharmonic Choir MarcoPolo 223280

03:56:00 00:02:33 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 9 in D Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Three Spanish Dances

Baldwin-Wallace Guitar Trio: Adam Bilchik, Bryan Reichert, Loris Chobanian (private CD) 17:07

Kevin Krumenauer: This is My Body

Brad Paller, tenor; Dawn Durdella, mezzo; University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch, cond. (private CD) 28:13

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 14 in C Major

Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 5:34

04:54:00 00:04:18 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 11th Anniversary Program: Eric’s All-time Favorites Part II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 “Hammerklavier:” Allegro

Solomon, piano (EMI 64708 CD) 10:08

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op.57

Solomon, piano (Appian 5503 CD) 5:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Wedding” Cantata BWV 202: Selections

Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Yella Pessl, harpsichord; Mitchell Miller, oboe; Philip Sklar, bass-viol; The Stuyvesant Quartet (rec. 1939) (Pearl 9900 CD) 7:28

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (DG 103114 CD) 9:12

Christoph Willibald von Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che faro senza Euridice

Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Orchestra of the Netherlands Opera/Charles Bruck (EMI 128414 CD) 6:01

Johann Strauss, Jr; Die Fledermaus: Act 2 Finale (rec 1928)

Richard Tauber, tenor; Vera Schwartz, soprano; Lotte Lehmann, soprano; soloists and chorus of the Berlin Staatskapelle/Frieder Weissman (EMI 69787 CD) 7:42

05:57:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Naxos Distribution—Medieval Discs - All of the programs this month feature recordings that are part of the expanded Naxos Distribution family. The excellent new release by La Reverie of popular devotional songs of 14th century Italy is just one of the recordings we will hear

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 "The Lord is my Shepherd"

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

07:11:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

07:31:00 00:22:58 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus VirginClas 61469

07:54:00 00:04:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Ich lasse dich nicht"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Prayer for Christian Unity - choral and organ music for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 18, 2011 - This special episode of From the Top honors the legacy of Dr. King with a wonderful lineup of music and young people who reflect his ideals and his hope for a better world. The program includes four powerful performances by the extraordinary Boston Children’s Chorus and a discussion of the social issues facing its young members today.

Performers and repertoire:

Boston Children’s Chorus, featuring the Premier Choir and Young Men’s Ensemble, Anthony Trecek-King, Artistic Director, performs “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson

From the Top Alumni String Quartet performs the second movement, Molto adagio, from String Quartet No. 1 by George Walker

Violinist Tessa Lark

Violinist Ryan Shannon

Violist Clayton Penrose-Whitmore

Cellist Michael Dahlberg

Boston Children’s Chorus performs “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Moses Hogan; with “In His Care-O,” a traditional spiritual arranged by William Dawson

17-year-old bassoonist Alexandra Nelson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Orleans, Massachusetts, performs Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Boston Children’s Chorus performs “I’ll Fly Away,” a Gospel hymn by Albert E. Brumley, arranged by Jim Papoulis

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

10:04:00 00:32:44 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

10:39:00 00:03:00 Jean Sibelius Mazurka Op 81

10:47:00 01:08:49 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:16:00 00:06:05 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

12:24:00 00:09:19 Emmanuel Chabrier Gwendoline: Overture

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:36:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat Op 1

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

12:50:00 00:08:36 César Cui Two Pieces Op 36

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 91134

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

15:22:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:43:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

15:57:00 00:02:22 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 11

Hagen Quartet DeutGram 419601

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor / pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat

16:40:00 00:13:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat

16:58:00 00:28:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F

17:33:00 00:26:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:14:28 César Cui Suite Miniature Op 20

Kenneth Schermerhorn Hong Kong Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220308

18:18:00 00:10:12 John Field Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION CONCERT, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra; Robert Porco, conductor; Sterling Elliott, cello; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, director and conductor

John Stafford Smith: Star Spangled Banner (orchestra and chorus)

William Henry Caldwell, conductor

John Rosamond Johnson (arr Hale Smith): Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing (orchestra and chorus)

Morton Gould: American Salute

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68

Sterling Elliott, cello

John Williams: The People’s House from “Lincoln”

Traditional (arr Wilhousky): Battle Hymn of the Republic

George Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches - Jubilee

Traditional: Siyahamba (chorus only)

William Henry Caldwell, conductor

Traditional (arr Alvin Smith): Ride Up In The Chariot (chorus only)

William Henry Caldwell, conductor

Aaron Copland: The Promise of Living from “The Tender Land”

Sir Michael Tippett: Go Down Moses from “A Child of Our Time”

William Henry Caldwell, baritone

Kurt Carr: For Every Mountain (chorus/rhythm section only)

William Henry Caldwell, conductor

Richard Mallwood (arr Henry Panion): Total Praise

Traditional (arr Uzee Brown Jr.): We Shall Overcome

22:18:00 00:04:44 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Noctuelles

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

22:23 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Minnesota Memories - archive performances by resident and visiting musicians recorded in the North Star State

Gordon Jacob: Festal Flourish.

John Cook: Hornpipe/Wedding March.

Eugene Hancock: Go tell it on the mountain.

Herbert Murrill: Sarabande –with Patricia Scoggin, cello.

Charles Callahan: Voluntary on Engelberg –Robert Scoggin (1967-83 Moeller-Sipe/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/5/92)

Frederick Shackley: Gavotte Pastorale.

Edward Hopkins: Siciliana.

Martin Roeder: Gavotte in E-flat –Earl Miller (1890 Hutchings/James J. Hill Mansion, Saint Paul, MN) AFKA 326

George Frideric Handel: Air and Hornpipe from Water Music–Richard Erickson (1932 Barton-Berschdorf/Hibbing High School Auditorium, Hibbing, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/21/79)

Leo Sowerby: Fantasy for Flutes.

Alberto Ginastera: Toccata, Villancico & Fugue Op 18 –Howard Don Small (1928 Welte-1964 Moeller/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1973)

LATE PROGRAM

23:26:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:32:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:39:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:49:00 00:06:00 John Field Nocturne No. 7 in C

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:55:00 00:02:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515