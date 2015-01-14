© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

2014 Favorites: Ragtime Classics

Published January 14, 2015 at 4:52 PM EST
ragtime-classics_0.jpg
ragtime-classics_0.jpg

Jacqueline Gerber, WCLV's “Queen of the Morn”, picked this CD featured last February as one of her favorites:
Ragtime Classics, 1901-1919—Brian Dykstra, piano (Centaur 3340)
Jackie says: “The only place one regularly encounters rags in 2014 is in the sheet music for sale at the antique store. Nevertheless, rags represent the foundation of much of 20th-century American music, whether classical or pop. This recording is a historical document of the art form and Dykstra has fun with it.”
Featured Thu 1/15