2014 Favorites: Ragtime Classics

Jacqueline Gerber, WCLV's “Queen of the Morn”, picked this CD featured last February as one of her favorites:

Ragtime Classics, 1901-1919—Brian Dykstra, piano (Centaur 3340)

Jackie says: “The only place one regularly encounters rags in 2014 is in the sheet music for sale at the antique store. Nevertheless, rags represent the foundation of much of 20th-century American music, whether classical or pop. This recording is a historical document of the art form and Dykstra has fun with it.”

Featured Thu 1/15

