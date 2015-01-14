2014 Favorites: Ives, Carter, Gershwin

Mark Satola, Host of WCLV Midday, selected this disc from July as one of his 2014 favorites:

Ives: Symphony No. 2, Elliott Carter: Instances, Gershwin: An American in Paris– Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot (Seattle SM 1003)

In early 2014, the Seattle Symphony and Music Director Ludovic Morlot announced the launch of Seattle Symphony Media, the Symphony’s in-house record label, with its first three recordings. We featured one of those CDs in May and here's another. The Ives Second Symphony was premiered in 1951, a half-century after it was written, but is finally entering the standard repertory. George Gershwin's self-described "rhapsodic ballet" needs no introduction, but Elliott Carter’s last orchestral work, Instances, does. The work had its world premiere in February 2013 in the Seattle Symphony’s Benaroya Hall, a co-commission by the Seattle Symphony and Tanglewood Music Center. The composer dedicated Instances to Ludovic Morlot, who, in his words, “has performed many of my works so beautifully.” All works on this disc were recorded live.

Featured Tue 1/20

