Recording of the Week

2014 Favorites: In 27 Pieces

Published January 12, 2015 at 7:28 PM EST
hahn-encores_0.jpg
hahn-encores_0.jpg

One of WCLV Producer Angela Mitchell's favorites from last year was featured in February:
In 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores - Hilary Hahn, violin (DeutGram 19103)
The idea for In 27 Pieces: the Hilary Hahn Encores began to take shape when Hilary noticed that new encore pieces were not being showcased as much as other types of contemporary works. Shorter pieces remain a crucial part of every violinist's education and repertoire, and Hilary believed that potential new favorites should be encouraged and performed as well. What is unique about the project, though, is the incredible depth that Hilary Hahn has gone to discover new works. She explored the music of all the composers before personally contacting them and ran a blind online contest with open submissions to find the 27th composer.
