Program Guide 01-04-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Young Turks

Bilkent Youth Symphony Orchestra/Isin Metin

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, op. 125, 1st and 2nd movements

(Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn 9/23/2014)

Bilkent Youth Symphony Orchestra/Isin Metin; Tobias Feldmann, violin

Tolga Yayalar: Images of a Resistance (world premiere)

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, op.61

(Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in St. Elisabeth’s Church, Berlin 9/25/2014)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

02:23:00 00:41:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430204

03:07:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

03:54:00 00:04:50 Cyril Scott Lotus Land Op 47

Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – details TBA

04:56:00 00:02:15 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Liquid Refreshments

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Presto – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 4:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31

Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson): Water Boy – Paul Robeson, baritone; piano accompaniment (EMI 1572432 CD) 2:32

Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson & Odetta): Water Boy – Odetta, vocal & guitar (RCA 62690 CD) 4:35

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Frühling – Richard Lewis, tenor; New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Music &Arts 4206 CD) 4:21

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Drinking Song from Act 2 – Wilhelm Strienz, bass; Chorus of the Berlin Civic Opera; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Arthur Rother (Urania 214 LP) 3:08

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intanto, amici; Viva il vino spumeggiante – Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Robert Shaw Chorale; RCA Victor Orchestra/Renato Cellini (RCA 6510 CD) 2:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Fin ch’han del vino – Ezio Pinza, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Memories 4225 CD) 1:16

Johann Strauss Jr: Wine, Women & Song Waltz – Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik (Vanguard 4028 CD) 5:44

05:54:00 00:04:30 Gabriel Fauré Impromptu No. 3 in A flat Op 34

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Medieval Christmas - Keeping the tradition of the Twelve Day celebration, we’ll range from Florence to England to an exclusive service for St. Thomas a Beckett (whose Feast Day is Dec. 29)

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord"

The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

07:19:00 00:10:38 Baldassare Galuppi Lauda Jerusalem

Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

07:31:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 6

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - Wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany bringing the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

Performers and repertoire:

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931).

“Mechanical Accordion”

“Magic Roundabout”

“A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”

“The Woodpecker”

“The Drummer”

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California.

I. “As if floating”

II. “Resurrection and the Life”

IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”

V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”

XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”

Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943).

18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin

17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois

17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Mariss Jansons, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto in A minor

HERSCH: Ashes of Memory, Mvt 2

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2

SIBELIUS: Valse Triste

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:06:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

12:32:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

12:42:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

12:59:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Favorite Concertos

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in d K 595 (1791)

Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram 419059 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.4 in G Op 58 (1805-06)

Krystian Zimerman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 435467 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

15:34:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

15:47:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Op 79

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:55:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall 11/13/2014

John Adams: The Chairman Dances

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f, Op. 36

17:29:00 00:31:09 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

18:19:00 00:09:33 Johan Halvorsen Dances from "Mascarade"

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:56:00 00:02:40 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – details TBA

21:56:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx

Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Organist’s Yearbook - the traditional summing-up of some of the year’s activity in the world of the King of Instruments

J. S. BACH: Sinfonia, fr Cantata 29 –Benjamin Nicholas (2014 Dobson/Merton College, Oxford, England) Delphian 34142 GEORGE SHEARING: I love thee, my Lord. GERRE HANCOCK: Improvisation on Grand Isle –Todd Wilson (1933 Kilgen.Our Lady of Refuge Church, Brooklyn, NY) Pipedreams Archive r. 10/17/14)

BACH: Fugue in G, BWV 541 –Peter Dubois (1800 Tannenberg/Old Salem Museum, Winston-Salem, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/26/14)

JOHANN SCHRAMMEL: Wien bliebt Wien –Carol Williams (1914 Austin/Spreckels Organ Pavillion, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA) SOS 10

HYMN: Who are these like stars appearing –AGO 2014 Convention Congregation; Mark Dwyer (1936 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of the Advent, Boston, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/27/14)

THIERRY ESCAICH: Evocation II –Scott Dettra (1961 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church, Boston, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/26/14)

MARIAN MÜLLER: Sonata in C for Two Organs (1772) –Basil Höfliger and Lukas Helg (1988 & 1992 Mathis/Einsiedeln Monastery, Switzerland) Klosterarchiv 2012

STEPHEN PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite –Caron Farmer (2009 Austin/St. Paul’s Episcpal Church, Muskegon, MI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/24/13)

CAMERON CARPENTER: A California Birthday Salute! –Cameron Carpenter (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/23/14)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:10:00 00:06:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

23:19:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:25:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

23:39:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:42:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:55:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

23:56:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911