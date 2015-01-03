Program Guide 01-03-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat

English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35

00:34:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

01:14:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

01:53:00 00:47:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 3 in C

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Lucy Crowe, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; Richard Croft, tenor; Luca Tittolo, bass; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183

02:43:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

03:34:00 00:48:26 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61

Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

04:24:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 4

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

05:14:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

05:49:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

06:24:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

06:38:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

06:50:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe & String Orchestra

Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

07:16:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992

Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125

07:29:28 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho Suite No. 1

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633

07:49:24 Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucumán, Yo nací en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarrobá

D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231

08:00:50 Fernando Sor Introduction and Variations, Op. 28 "Marlborough"

Alexander-Sergi Ramirez, guitar Denon 17650

08:08:31 Anonymous Minuets and Marches: Mexico1759

Pedro Bonet, Belén González Castaño, recorders La Folía Columna Musica 0260

08:25:15 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-Flat Op. 44

Alicia de Larrocha, piano Tokyo Quartet RCA 65830

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

Performers and repertoire:

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931).

“Mechanical Accordion”

“Magic Roundabout”

“A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”

“The Woodpecker”

“The Drummer”

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California.

I. “As if floating”

II. “Resurrection and the Life”

IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”

V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”

XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”

Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943).

18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin

17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois

17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Liquid Refreshments

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Presto – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 4:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31

Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson): Water Boy – Paul Robeson, baritone; piano accompaniment (EMI 1572432 CD) 2:32

Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson & Odetta): Water Boy – Odetta, vocal & guitar (RCA 62690 CD) 4:35

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Frühling – Richard Lewis, tenor; New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Music &Arts 4206 CD) 4:21

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Drinking Song from Act 2 – Wilhelm Strienz, bass; Chorus of the Berlin Civic Opera; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Arthur Rother (Urania 214 LP) 3:08

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intanto, amici; Viva il vino spumeggiante – Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Robert Shaw Chorale; RCA Victor Orchestra/Renato Cellini (RCA 6510 CD) 2:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Fin ch’han del vino – Ezio Pinza, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Memories 4225 CD) 1:16

Johann Strauss Jr: Wine, Women & Song Waltz – Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik (Vanguard 4028 CD) 5:44

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2014 - the annual show featuring some of the best soundtracks from the past year, including Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Maleficient, and The Imitation Game

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Battle for the Mountain from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore

- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.

Mr. Turner and End Credits from Mr. Turner, 2014 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 318 8 - Gary Yershon

- original soundtrack

Godzilla and Godzilla's Victory from Godzilla, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39518 - Alexandre Desplat

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Future/Main Titles and Welcome Back/End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 05583 2 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.

Suite and Once Upon A Dream from Maleficient, 2014 - Walt Disney D001908702 - James Newton Howard

- Lana Del Rey, vocals/original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Autobots Reunite from Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2014 – Paramount digital - Steve Jablonsky

- original soundtrack

Into the Water from Exodus: Gods and Kings, 2014 – Sony 88875 01908 2 - Alberto Iglesias/Federico Jusid

- original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

There and Back Again from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore

- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.

Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Captain America from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014 – Intrada D001911602 - Henry Jackman

- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Kyln Escape from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 - Hollywood Records D002014802 - Tyler Bates

- original soundtrack

The Imitation Game from The Imitation Game, 2014 – Sony 88875 01212 2 - Alexandre Desplat

- London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Courage and Wisdom from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore

- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Firsts for the New Year

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:28:00 00:09:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

12:40:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

12:48:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel (1893)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of

Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel. The performance, sung in English and presented as part of the Met's holiday series, stars soprano Heidi Stober as Gretel; mezzo-soprano Christine Rice in her network broadcast debut as Hansel; tenor Robert Brubaker as the wicked Witch who captures them; and Michaela Martens and Dwayne Croft as the parents of the wayward children; Sir Andrew Davis conducts. Hansel and Gretel was the opera that inaugurated the Met's long-running series of live matinee radio broadcasts, on Christmas Day, 1931. The intermission will include backstage interview with the stars.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:25:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead

San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

G. F. Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749): La Réjouissance: Allegro (arr. Jeffrey Luke), Bourré (arr. Chris O’Hara), Menuets I and II (arr. Tim Albright)

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Michael Daugherty (b. 1954): Viva for Solo Violin

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin

Charles Wuorinen (b. 1938): Fourth Piano Sonata (in four movements): 3rd Movement

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Peter Winkler: Fantasy (for Cello Septet (2007): Surge

Colin Carr, cello; Stony Brook Ensemble (Bridge 9319)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Op 82.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-Tableau in c Op 39/1

Beatrice Rana, piano

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Baroque Collection

Biber: Battaglia for Strings and Continuo (1673)

Ian Swensen, Yoon Kwon, Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, David Kim, Lily Francis, Erin Keefe, viola; DaXun Zhang, Kurt Muroki, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O'Dette, lute

Telemann: Concerto in A minor for Recorder, 2 Violins and Continuo TWV 43:a3

Matthias Maute, recorder; Erin Keefe, Lily Francis, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Milan Turkovic, bassoon

Muffat: Passacaglia in G for String Quintet (1682)

Erin Keefe, Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, David Kim, viola; Paul O'Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Handel: "Süsse Stille, sanfter, Quelle" from Nine Arias for Soprano & Continuo HWV 205 (1724-27)

-Julianne Baird, soprano; Erin Keefe, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O’Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello

Handel: "Die ihr aus dunkeln Grüften" from Nine Arias for Soprano & Continuo HWV 208 (1724-27)

Julianne Baird, soprano; Erin Keefe, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O’Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello

Vivaldi: Sonata in D minor for Two Violins & Continuo, RV 63 "La Follia" (1705)

Arnaud Sussmann, Yoon Kwon, violin; Paul O'Dette, lute; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Martin Charnin (Part 2) - In this installment, the story behind “Annie” plus selections from “Two by Two,” Charnin’s musical with Richard Rodgers

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:04:16 00:01:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Everyone Has Something to Hide

Robin Skye Mata Hari -- 1996 York Theatre Revival Original Cast OC-8600

18:07:49 00:04:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Maman Kirk McDonald

Mata Hari -- 1996 York Theatre Revival Original Cast OC-8600

18:15:29 00:03:23 Martin Charnin-Elliot Lawrence Starfish

Judy Kuhn Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5462

18:22:32 00:02:22 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers Why Me?

Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:25:25 00:03:28 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You

Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Sony C2K86634

18:30:30 00:02:43 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers When It Dries

Joan Copeland Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:33:21 00:00:48 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers When It Dries

Company Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:39:01 00:02:07 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Tomorrow

Andre McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:43:18 00:01:33 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Apples

Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse "Annie" Demos Charnin Collection N/A

18:44:52 00:02:37 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Maybe

Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:49:18 00:00:18 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse It's a Hard-Knock Life

Company Annie -- 2013 B'way Revival Shout B'way 826663-1-14208

18:49:35 00:02:15 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse It's a Hard-Knock Life

Jay-Z Vol 2 … Hard Knock Life Roc-A-Fella 35197

18:51:53 00:01:07 Charles Strouse Overture

Orchestra Annie Warbuck Angel CDQ72435

18:53:22 00:02:13 Martin Charnin-Elliot Lawrence Filler: It's All So Simple

Laurie Beechman Incurably Romantic Original Cast OC-9619

18:55:40 00:01:20 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Filler: NYC

Laurie Beechman Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 in A

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

19:30:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

19:57:00 00:01:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:04:00 00:12:00 Christopher Rouse Rapture

20:20:00 00:15:00 Gabriela Lena Frank Will-o'-the-Wisp

20:39:00 00:49:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

21:40:00 00:19:25 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of the two annual all-request shows…the Radio Essayists take a two week sabbatical

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74

Endellion String Quartet VirginClas 61436

23:09:00 00:07:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

23:19:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony"

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

23:40:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:47:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7

Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260

23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310