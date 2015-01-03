Program Guide 01-03-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat
English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35
00:34:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
01:14:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
01:53:00 00:47:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 3 in C
Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Lucy Crowe, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; Richard Croft, tenor; Luca Tittolo, bass; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183
02:43:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
03:34:00 00:48:26 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61
Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6
04:24:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 4
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
05:14:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
05:49:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
06:24:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
06:38:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
06:50:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe & String Orchestra
Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201
07:16:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992
Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125
07:29:28 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho Suite No. 1
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633
07:49:24 Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucumán, Yo nací en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarrobá
D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231
08:00:50 Fernando Sor Introduction and Variations, Op. 28 "Marlborough"
Alexander-Sergi Ramirez, guitar Denon 17650
08:08:31 Anonymous Minuets and Marches: Mexico1759
Pedro Bonet, Belén González Castaño, recorders La Folía Columna Musica 0260
08:25:15 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-Flat Op. 44
Alicia de Larrocha, piano Tokyo Quartet RCA 65830
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”
Performers and repertoire:
17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931).
“Mechanical Accordion”
“Magic Roundabout”
“A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”
“The Woodpecker”
“The Drummer”
17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California.
I. “As if floating”
II. “Resurrection and the Life”
IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”
V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”
XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”
Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943).
18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin
17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois
17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Liquid Refreshments
Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Presto – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 4:22
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31
Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson): Water Boy – Paul Robeson, baritone; piano accompaniment (EMI 1572432 CD) 2:32
Traditional (arr. Avery Robinson & Odetta): Water Boy – Odetta, vocal & guitar (RCA 62690 CD) 4:35
Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Frühling – Richard Lewis, tenor; New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Music &Arts 4206 CD) 4:21
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Drinking Song from Act 2 – Wilhelm Strienz, bass; Chorus of the Berlin Civic Opera; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Arthur Rother (Urania 214 LP) 3:08
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intanto, amici; Viva il vino spumeggiante – Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Robert Shaw Chorale; RCA Victor Orchestra/Renato Cellini (RCA 6510 CD) 2:45
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Fin ch’han del vino – Ezio Pinza, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Memories 4225 CD) 1:16
Johann Strauss Jr: Wine, Women & Song Waltz – Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik (Vanguard 4028 CD) 5:44
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Seen and Heard in 2014 - the annual show featuring some of the best soundtracks from the past year, including Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Maleficient, and The Imitation Game
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Battle for the Mountain from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore
- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.
Mr. Turner and End Credits from Mr. Turner, 2014 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 318 8 - Gary Yershon
- original soundtrack
Godzilla and Godzilla's Victory from Godzilla, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39518 - Alexandre Desplat
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
The Future/Main Titles and Welcome Back/End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 05583 2 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.
Suite and Once Upon A Dream from Maleficient, 2014 - Walt Disney D001908702 - James Newton Howard
- Lana Del Rey, vocals/original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Autobots Reunite from Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2014 – Paramount digital - Steve Jablonsky
- original soundtrack
Into the Water from Exodus: Gods and Kings, 2014 – Sony 88875 01908 2 - Alberto Iglesias/Federico Jusid
- original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.
There and Back Again from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore
- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.
Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
Captain America from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014 – Intrada D001911602 - Henry Jackman
- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
The Kyln Escape from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 - Hollywood Records D002014802 - Tyler Bates
- original soundtrack
The Imitation Game from The Imitation Game, 2014 – Sony 88875 01212 2 - Alexandre Desplat
- London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
Courage and Wisdom from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 – WaterTower WTM 39599 - Howard Shore
- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Firsts for the New Year
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
12:28:00 00:09:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
12:40:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515
12:48:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel (1893)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of
Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel. The performance, sung in English and presented as part of the Met's holiday series, stars soprano Heidi Stober as Gretel; mezzo-soprano Christine Rice in her network broadcast debut as Hansel; tenor Robert Brubaker as the wicked Witch who captures them; and Michaela Martens and Dwayne Croft as the parents of the wayward children; Sir Andrew Davis conducts. Hansel and Gretel was the opera that inaugurated the Met's long-running series of live matinee radio broadcasts, on Christmas Day, 1931. The intermission will include backstage interview with the stars.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:25:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead
San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
G. F. Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749): La Réjouissance: Allegro (arr. Jeffrey Luke), Bourré (arr. Chris O’Hara), Menuets I and II (arr. Tim Albright)
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Michael Daugherty (b. 1954): Viva for Solo Violin
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin
Charles Wuorinen (b. 1938): Fourth Piano Sonata (in four movements): 3rd Movement
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Off the Beaten Track - Peter Winkler: Fantasy (for Cello Septet (2007): Surge
Colin Carr, cello; Stony Brook Ensemble (Bridge 9319)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Op 82.
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-Tableau in c Op 39/1
Beatrice Rana, piano
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Baroque Collection
Biber: Battaglia for Strings and Continuo (1673)
Ian Swensen, Yoon Kwon, Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, David Kim, Lily Francis, Erin Keefe, viola; DaXun Zhang, Kurt Muroki, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O'Dette, lute
Telemann: Concerto in A minor for Recorder, 2 Violins and Continuo TWV 43:a3
Matthias Maute, recorder; Erin Keefe, Lily Francis, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Milan Turkovic, bassoon
Muffat: Passacaglia in G for String Quintet (1682)
Erin Keefe, Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, David Kim, viola; Paul O'Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
Handel: "Süsse Stille, sanfter, Quelle" from Nine Arias for Soprano & Continuo HWV 205 (1724-27)
-Julianne Baird, soprano; Erin Keefe, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O’Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello
Handel: "Die ihr aus dunkeln Grüften" from Nine Arias for Soprano & Continuo HWV 208 (1724-27)
Julianne Baird, soprano; Erin Keefe, violin; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Paul O’Dette, lute; Fred Sherry, cello
Vivaldi: Sonata in D minor for Two Violins & Continuo, RV 63 "La Follia" (1705)
Arnaud Sussmann, Yoon Kwon, violin; Paul O'Dette, lute; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Martin Charnin (Part 2) - In this installment, the story behind “Annie” plus selections from “Two by Two,” Charnin’s musical with Richard Rodgers
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:04:16 00:01:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Everyone Has Something to Hide
Robin Skye Mata Hari -- 1996 York Theatre Revival Original Cast OC-8600
18:07:49 00:04:38 Martin Charnin-Edward Thomas Maman Kirk McDonald
Mata Hari -- 1996 York Theatre Revival Original Cast OC-8600
18:15:29 00:03:23 Martin Charnin-Elliot Lawrence Starfish
Judy Kuhn Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD-5462
18:22:32 00:02:22 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers Why Me?
Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:25:25 00:03:28 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You
Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Sony C2K86634
18:30:30 00:02:43 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers When It Dries
Joan Copeland Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:33:21 00:00:48 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers When It Dries
Company Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338
18:39:01 00:02:07 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Tomorrow
Andre McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:43:18 00:01:33 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Apples
Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse "Annie" Demos Charnin Collection N/A
18:44:52 00:02:37 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Maybe
Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:49:18 00:00:18 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse It's a Hard-Knock Life
Company Annie -- 2013 B'way Revival Shout B'way 826663-1-14208
18:49:35 00:02:15 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse It's a Hard-Knock Life
Jay-Z Vol 2 … Hard Knock Life Roc-A-Fella 35197
18:51:53 00:01:07 Charles Strouse Overture
Orchestra Annie Warbuck Angel CDQ72435
18:53:22 00:02:13 Martin Charnin-Elliot Lawrence Filler: It's All So Simple
Laurie Beechman Incurably Romantic Original Cast OC-9619
18:55:40 00:01:20 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Filler: NYC
Laurie Beechman Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 in A
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505
19:30:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
19:57:00 00:01:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
20:04:00 00:12:00 Christopher Rouse Rapture
20:20:00 00:15:00 Gabriela Lena Frank Will-o'-the-Wisp
20:39:00 00:49:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor
21:40:00 00:19:25 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of the two annual all-request shows…the Radio Essayists take a two week sabbatical
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74
Endellion String Quartet VirginClas 61436
23:09:00 00:07:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060
23:19:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony"
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
23:40:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:47:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7
Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260
23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148
23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310