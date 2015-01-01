Program Guide 01-01-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

06:00 FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber “Musical Firsts”

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola “Musical Firsts”

12:00pm MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY “Musical Firsts”

15:00 CHOICE CD’S

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell “Musical Firsts”

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY FROM VIENNA 2015

The Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert takes place under the baton of Zubin Mehta in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. The Philharmonic's Honorary Conductor Zubin Mehta, with whom the orchestra has enjoyed an artistic partnership for over 50 years, conducts the New Year's Concert for the fifth time. The program features numerous compositions by Johann Strauss Father and Son, Eduard and Josef Strauss as well as works by Franz von Suppé und Hans Christian Lumbye. Five pieces are being performed for the first time as part of the New Year's Concert. The program also commemorates 650 years of the University of Vienna and 200 years of the Technical University of Vienna.

22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Los Angeles Philharmonic/Esa-Pekka Salonen; Jeremy Denk, piano

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 20

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”