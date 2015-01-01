2014 Favorites: Broadway to Hollywood

One of Jacqueline Gerber's favorites from 2014, featured in June:

Broadway to Hollywood: Kaper, Herrmann, Gershwin, Loewe, Weill, Porter, Newman, Warren, Martin, Rodgers, Arlen, Berlin, Lane & Khachaturian—Richard Glazier, piano (Centaur 3347)

Jackie says: “Perhaps as a result of my musical theater background, I gravitate to well-performed collections of show tunes. Recordings of Kurt Weill’s My Ship from Lady in the Dark don’t show up all that often, and neither does Hugh Martin’s The Boy Next Door, unless you’re watching Meet Me in St. Louis. And how often does one hear Irving Berlin’s I Love a Piano anywhere, let alone on a newly-issued disc? Along with the rarities, Glazier includes classic Gershwin and Herrmann.

