2014 Favorites: Aranjuez

One of Robert Conrad's favorites from 2014, featured in August: Aranjuez—Milos Karadaglic, guitar; London Philharmonic/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 200390)

Robert says: “I had the privilege to meet and interview Milos (he now prefers to be known by the solo name of Milos – good choice because his last name is difficult to pronounce) in Miami when WCLV broadcast the Cleveland Orchestra concert that featured the Concierto. He was named by The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as (1) “impossibly suave” and (2) “the best dressed musician of 2014.” In spite of these accolades, he is very approachable and very willing to talk about his career. He was surprised that the Second Movement of the Concierto became a hit years ago as background for a television commercial for the Chrysler Cordoba, during which Ricardo Montalbán intoned about “rich Corinthian leather.” I’m glad to note that Milos has a keen sense of social responsibility. He supports the only orphanage in his home country of Montenegro. His last name, “Karadaglic”, is not Serbian. He noted with pride that it is Turkish, going back to the time when Montenegro was a part of the Ottoman Empire.”

Featured Fri 1/2, Mon 1/26

