Program Guide 12-31-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

00:39:00 00:24:38 E. J. Moeran Sinfonietta

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 64721

01:06:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

01:48:00 00:31:48 Jennifer Higdon Violin Concerto Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

Vasily Petrenko Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 14698

02:22:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor;

James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

03:16:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

03:58:00 00:28:41 E. J. Moeran Cello Concerto

Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Guy Johnston, cello Naxos 573034

04:29:00 00:29:52 Silvestre Revueltas La Noche de los Mayas: Suite

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775

05:00:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

05:23:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

05:40:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

06:18:00 00:04:39 Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole

Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227

06:24:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16

Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

06:32:00 00:06:01 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Vienna Ensemble Sony 57974

06:38:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

06:40:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

06:51:00 00:02:15 Gilbert & Sullivan

The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King King's Singers RCA 61885

06:55:00 00:02:17 John Philip Sousa March "Ancient and Honorable Artillery

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:14 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Polka "Between the Two of Us"

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

07:10:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Morning Papers" Op 279

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

07:22:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307

07:27:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

07:40:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

07:51:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

07:55:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne

London Brass Teldec 46069

07:58:00 00:01:40 Leroy Anderson Jazz Legato

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

08:07:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz "Wedding Cake" Op 76

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

08:15:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from "Carmen" Op 134

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

08:22:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193

08:30:00 00:06:29 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367

Willi Boskovsky Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna EMI 64108

08:40:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

08:51:00 00:04:02 Robert Burns Auld Lang Syne Variations

Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

08:58:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

09:05:00 00:12:44 Franz Waxman Auld Lang Syne Variations

Louis Lortie, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Ula Ulijona, viola; Marta Sudraba, cello; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" Nonesuch 79657

09:20:00 00:03:04 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269

John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236

09:25:00 00:05:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:35:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

09:45:00 00:02:12 Jennifer Higdon Echo Dash

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

09:47:00 00:02:12 Hans Christian Lumbye Champagne Galop

Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743

09:51:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"

Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743

09:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

10:04:00 00:03:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La gallina Op 53

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

10:09:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40

Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

10:19:00 00:05:23 Lou Harrison Suite for Violin & American Gamelan:

New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Maria Bachmann, violin Koch Intl 7465

10:26:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

10:33:00 00:13:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major Op 14

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

10:51:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A major Op 48

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

11:18:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

11:33:00 00:07:14 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

11:42:00 00:10:13 André Grétry Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

11:56:00 00:02:30 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:17:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122

12:23:00 00:07:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266

12:30:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

13:00 DIE FLEDERMAUS

13:00:00 00:39:23 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 1

Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Erika Köth, soprano; Walter Berry, baritone; Regina Resnik, mezzo-soprano Decca 4758319

13:43:00 01:13:00 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 2

Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Renata Tebaldi, soprano; Birgit Nilsson, soprano; Mario del Monaco, tenor; Jussi Björling, tenor; Leontyne Price, soprano Decca 4758319

14:59:00 00:29:56 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 3

Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Erika Köth, soprano; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4758319

15:33:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes" Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

16:00 MUSIC OF THE BAROQUE BRASS AND CHORAL HOLIDAY CONCERT

A repeat airing of this joyous holiday program of great works by composers such

Giovanni Gabrieli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Francis Poulenc, Samuel Scheidt, and John Tavener

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:00:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619

18:15:00 00:04:17 John Rutter New Year

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

18:19:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

18:24:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14 Northwest Sinfonietta

Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

19:18:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

19:56:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

20:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad

Franz Welser-Moest, conoductor

20:04:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

20:12:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major

20:30:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

20:40:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

20:55:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

21:22:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311

21:24:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

21:38:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

21:54:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

22:01:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316

22:10:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117

22:14:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

22:25:00 00:02:19 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Par force!" Op 308

22:27:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320

22:30:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443

22:41:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille "The First Day of Happiness" Op 327

22:46:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Thunder and Lightning" Op 324

23:55:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373

John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236

23:00 A WEEKEND RADIO NEW YEAR’S EVE with Robert Conrad

Celebrations by Michael Bentine, Ogden Nash, Noel Coward, the cast of The Phantom of the Opera and Thomas Hampton,

plus Shakespeare Knock Knock Jokes and Peter Schickele’s Knock, Knock Cantata