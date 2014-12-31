Program Guide 12-31-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
00:39:00 00:24:38 E. J. Moeran Sinfonietta
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 64721
01:06:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
01:48:00 00:31:48 Jennifer Higdon Violin Concerto Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Vasily Petrenko Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 14698
02:22:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor
BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor;
James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327
03:16:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046
03:58:00 00:28:41 E. J. Moeran Cello Concerto
Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Guy Johnston, cello Naxos 573034
04:29:00 00:29:52 Silvestre Revueltas La Noche de los Mayas: Suite
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775
05:00:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
05:23:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
05:40:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto
Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130
06:18:00 00:04:39 Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole
Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227
06:24:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16
Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503
06:32:00 00:06:01 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Vienna Ensemble Sony 57974
06:38:00 00:02:31 Josef Strauss Polka "The Soubrette" Op 109
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
06:40:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
06:51:00 00:02:15 Gilbert & Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King King's Singers RCA 61885
06:55:00 00:02:17 John Philip Sousa March "Ancient and Honorable Artillery
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:04:14 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Polka "Between the Two of Us"
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
07:10:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Morning Papers" Op 279
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
07:22:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307
07:27:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
07:40:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100
Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011
07:51:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
07:55:00 00:02:32 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne
London Brass Teldec 46069
07:58:00 00:01:40 Leroy Anderson Jazz Legato
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
08:07:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz "Wedding Cake" Op 76
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
08:15:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from "Carmen" Op 134
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
08:22:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193
08:30:00 00:06:29 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367
Willi Boskovsky Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna EMI 64108
08:40:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
08:51:00 00:04:02 Robert Burns Auld Lang Syne Variations
Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290
08:58:00 00:02:16 Eduard Strauss Non-Stop Polka Op 112
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
09:05:00 00:12:44 Franz Waxman Auld Lang Syne Variations
Louis Lortie, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Ula Ulijona, viola; Marta Sudraba, cello; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" Nonesuch 79657
09:20:00 00:03:04 Josef Strauss Polka "Fireproof" Op 269
John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236
09:25:00 00:05:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
09:35:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418
Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
09:45:00 00:02:12 Jennifer Higdon Echo Dash
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
09:47:00 00:02:12 Hans Christian Lumbye Champagne Galop
Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743
09:51:00 00:03:48 Hans Christian Lumbye Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway"
Giordano Bellincampi Tivoli Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223743
09:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
10:04:00 00:03:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La gallina Op 53
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
10:09:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40
Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392
10:19:00 00:05:23 Lou Harrison Suite for Violin & American Gamelan:
New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Maria Bachmann, violin Koch Intl 7465
10:26:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
10:33:00 00:13:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major Op 14
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
10:51:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A major Op 48
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771
11:18:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
11:33:00 00:07:14 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
11:42:00 00:10:13 André Grétry Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
11:56:00 00:02:30 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68
Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:17:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122
12:23:00 00:07:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266
12:30:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
13:00 DIE FLEDERMAUS
13:00:00 00:39:23 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 1
Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Waldemar Kmentt, tenor; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Erika Köth, soprano; Walter Berry, baritone; Regina Resnik, mezzo-soprano Decca 4758319
13:43:00 01:13:00 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 2
Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Renata Tebaldi, soprano; Birgit Nilsson, soprano; Mario del Monaco, tenor; Jussi Björling, tenor; Leontyne Price, soprano Decca 4758319
14:59:00 00:29:56 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Act 3
Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Erika Köth, soprano; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4758319
15:33:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 "Picturesque Scenes" Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125
16:00 MUSIC OF THE BAROQUE BRASS AND CHORAL HOLIDAY CONCERT
A repeat airing of this joyous holiday program of great works by composers such
Giovanni Gabrieli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Francis Poulenc, Samuel Scheidt, and John Tavener
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:00:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619
18:15:00 00:04:17 John Rutter New Year
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133
18:19:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
18:24:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14 Northwest Sinfonietta
Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
19:18:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
19:56:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
20:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad
Franz Welser-Moest, conoductor
20:04:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
20:12:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
20:30:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
20:40:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
20:55:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
21:22:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311
21:24:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325
21:38:00 00:16:35 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
21:54:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
22:01:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316
22:10:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117
22:14:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
22:25:00 00:02:19 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Par force!" Op 308
22:27:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320
22:30:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443
22:41:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille "The First Day of Happiness" Op 327
22:46:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Thunder and Lightning" Op 324
22:55:00 00:03:26 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Figaro" Op 320
23:55:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373
John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236
23:00 A WEEKEND RADIO NEW YEAR’S EVE with Robert Conrad
Celebrations by Michael Bentine, Ogden Nash, Noel Coward, the cast of The Phantom of the Opera and Thomas Hampton,
plus Shakespeare Knock Knock Jokes and Peter Schickele’s Knock, Knock Cantata