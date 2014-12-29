Program Guide 12-29-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Act 2 (1860)
Francis Poulenc: Cello Sonata (1948)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in d (1896)
Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36 (1968)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 (1812)
Leonard Bernstein (arr William David Brohn): On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Ouverture from Suite in a (c.1727)
Pierre Leemans: March "Belgian Paratroopers" (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone K 190 (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70 (1885)
Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888)
Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35 (1888)
Claude Debussy (arr Maurice Ravel): Sarabande & Danse (1922)
Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C K 157 (1773)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 (1812)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 "London" (1795)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled (Greensleeves)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D K 136 (1772)
Franz Liszt (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Variations on Mendelssohn's "Wedding March" (1851)
Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D K 211 (1775)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite Nos. 1 & 2 (1888)
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor Gary Thor Wedow; Layla Claire, soprano; Tim Mead, countertenor; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Alastair Miles, bass; New York Choral Artists
George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 in A-Flat (1850)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)