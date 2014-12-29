Program Guide 12-29-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Act 2 (1860)

Francis Poulenc: Cello Sonata (1948)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in d (1896)

Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36 (1968)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 (1812)

Leonard Bernstein (arr William David Brohn): On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Ouverture from Suite in a (c.1727)

Pierre Leemans: March "Belgian Paratroopers" (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone K 190 (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70 (1885)

Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888)

Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35 (1888)

Claude Debussy (arr Maurice Ravel): Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C K 157 (1773)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 (1812)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 "London" (1795)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled (Greensleeves)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D K 136 (1772)

Franz Liszt (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Variations on Mendelssohn's "Wedding March" (1851)

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D K 211 (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite Nos. 1 & 2 (1888)

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor Gary Thor Wedow; Layla Claire, soprano; Tim Mead, countertenor; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Alastair Miles, bass; New York Choral Artists

George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 in A-Flat (1850)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)