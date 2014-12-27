Program Guide 12-27-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:22:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 4

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

00:26:00 00:38:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305

01:06:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

01:46:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

02:26:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

03:04:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

03:51:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

04:30:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

05:19:00 00:46:27 E. J. Moeran Symphony in G minor

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8577

06:07:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

06:35:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota

Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones D2301

07:14:55 Traditional Dos germans

Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

07:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat

Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

07:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)

Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz

Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 1256902

07:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)

The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 7735

08:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma

Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639

08:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño

Placido Domingo Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639

08:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid

Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639

08:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada

Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

08:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya

Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

08:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas

Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI 7 6458

08:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango

Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI 7 6458

08:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 "American"

Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020

08:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney"

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502

08:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira)

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2014

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06

Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33

Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22

Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Michael Giacchino - A talk with one of the most acclaimed composers working in Hollywood today. Michael Giacchino has scored films including Up, The Incredibles, JJ Abrams' Star Trek and the upcoming Jurassic World.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel

That New Car Smell from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Suite from Jupiter Ascending, 2015 – WaterTower not released - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Ludwig Wicki

Adventure Calling and The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004 - Walt Disney 61100-7 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

It's Snowing from The Family Stone, 2005 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Main Theme and End Creditouilles from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D000050102 - Michael Giacchino

- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Up With Titles and Up With End Titles from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D001372702 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Primates for Life from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

Roar from Cloverfield, 2008 – Silva SILCD 1281 - Michael Giacchino

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/James Fitzpatrick

Letting Go from Super 8, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 303 067 185 2

- Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack

Parting Words from Lost, Season 1, 2004 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

End Credits from Let Me In, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/David Sabee

John Carter of Mars from John Carter, 2012 - Walt Disney D001405102 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

A Man, A Plan, A Code, Dubai from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262

- Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack/Tim Simonec

To Boldly Go, End Credits and Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georges Bizet and Harmonic Texture in the “Farandole”

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

12:24:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:36:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

12:52:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major

Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s La Traviata. Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka, who made a notable debut as Donna Anna in the 2011 new production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, brings her acclaimed Violetta to the Met for the first time. American tenor Stephen Costello stars opposite her as her impetuous lover Alfredo, with American baritone Quinn Kelsey as his disapproving father, Giorgio Germont, and Marco Armiliato conducts. The single intermission includes backstage interviews with the stars.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:42:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio élégiaque in G minor (1892)

Atos Trio

Off the Beaten Track - David del Tredici: Ballad in Yellow (after Lorca)

Steven Graff, piano (Centaur 2997)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 1 in f Op 80

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Czech / Hungary

Dvorák: Terzetto in C major for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 74

Kristin Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola

Bartók: “Fekete fod” for Voice and Piano

Bartók: “Annyi bánat” for Voice and Piano

Bartók: “Régi keserves” for Voice and Piano

Bartók: “Eddig való” for Voice and Piano

Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Bartók: Divertimento for Strings, BB 118

Large ensemble of CMS string players, led by violinist Ida Kavafian

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Martin Charnin (Part 1) - The stellar lyricist of “Annie” just turned 80, and his musicals also include work with Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke and Harold Arlen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:06:01 00:01:10 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke!

The Jets West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:15:09 00:02:30 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin A Gentleman of Breeding

Hugh O'Brien, Cathleen Nesbitt Feathertop -- TV Soundtrack Mars LB-2932

18:18:34 00:02:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Perfect Strangers

Jane Powell, Hugh O'Brien Feathertop -- TV Soundtrack Mars LB-2932

18:25:38 00:01:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin A Little Trouble

Martin Charnin, Mary Rodgers "Hot Spot" Demos Charnin Collection N/A

18:27:31 00:03:48 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love

Margaret Whiting Incurably Romantic OC Records OC9619

18:33:30 00:02:01 Vernon Duke-Martin Charnin Let Her Not Be Beautifull

Alfred Drake Zenda -- Original Cast Blue Pear BP1007

18:36:20 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin I Could Be Good for You

Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD-2401

18:40:59 00:02:06 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Fish Go Higher Than Tigers

Martin Charnin, Harold Arlen "Softly" Demos Charnin Collection N/A

18:44:33 00:02:57 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Suddenly the Sunrise

Harold Arlen "Softly" Demos Charnin Collection N/A

18:48:21 00:03:34 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Come on, Midnight

Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD-2401

18:51:59 00:01:01 Charles Strouse Annie Overture

Orchestra Annie: 30th anniversary production Time-Life M19538

18:54:22 00:02:36 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Filler: That's a Fine Kind o' Freedom

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:15 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 18 in B flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

19:20:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat

Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:17:19 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

20:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33

20:29:00 00:03:59 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27

20:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47

20:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29

20:40:00 00:03:58 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27

20:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33

20:51:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian:

21:15:00 00:32:46 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

21:51:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We greet the New Year with a Two Ronnie’s Festival including Plain Speaking, Ice Cream Parlor, Cricket Commentators and Dr. Spooner’s visit to the Bookshop...Some musical fun with Owen Brannigan...Richard Holland-Bolton talks about “Plants in Pain”

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:08:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:20:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:29:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

23:38:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242

German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

23:44:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:56:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416