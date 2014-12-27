Program Guide 12-27-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:22:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 4
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
00:26:00 00:38:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305
01:06:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
01:46:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto
Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
02:26:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
03:04:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
03:51:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434
04:30:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390
05:19:00 00:46:27 E. J. Moeran Symphony in G minor
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8577
06:07:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
06:35:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31
Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota
Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones D2301
07:14:55 Traditional Dos germans
Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02
07:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat
Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02
07:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas)
Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224
07:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz
Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 1256902
07:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections)
The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 7735
08:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma
Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639
08:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño
Placido Domingo Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639
08:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid
Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 28947639
08:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada
Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48
08:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya
Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48
08:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas
Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI 7 6458
08:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango
Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI 7 6458
08:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 "American"
Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020
08:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney"
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 629502
08:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira)
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.
The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne
13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)
17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2014
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06
Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33
Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22
Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Michael Giacchino - A talk with one of the most acclaimed composers working in Hollywood today. Michael Giacchino has scored films including Up, The Incredibles, JJ Abrams' Star Trek and the upcoming Jurassic World.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel
That New Car Smell from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Suite from Jupiter Ascending, 2015 – WaterTower not released - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Ludwig Wicki
Adventure Calling and The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004 - Walt Disney 61100-7 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
It's Snowing from The Family Stone, 2005 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Main Theme and End Creditouilles from Ratatouille, 2007 - Walt Disney D000050102 - Michael Giacchino
- The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Up With Titles and Up With End Titles from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D001372702 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Primates for Life from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
Roar from Cloverfield, 2008 – Silva SILCD 1281 - Michael Giacchino
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/James Fitzpatrick
Letting Go from Super 8, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 303 067 185 2
- Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack
Parting Words from Lost, Season 1, 2004 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
End Credits from Let Me In, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/David Sabee
John Carter of Mars from John Carter, 2012 - Walt Disney D001405102 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
A Man, A Plan, A Code, Dubai from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 2 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2014 – Sony 88843088262
- Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack/Tim Simonec
To Boldly Go, End Credits and Hella Bar Talk from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georges Bizet and Harmonic Texture in the “Farandole”
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422
12:24:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:36:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331
12:52:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major
Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s La Traviata. Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka, who made a notable debut as Donna Anna in the 2011 new production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, brings her acclaimed Violetta to the Met for the first time. American tenor Stephen Costello stars opposite her as her impetuous lover Alfredo, with American baritone Quinn Kelsey as his disapproving father, Giorgio Germont, and Marco Armiliato conducts. The single intermission includes backstage interviews with the stars.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:42:00 00:13:05 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio élégiaque in G minor (1892)
Atos Trio
Off the Beaten Track - David del Tredici: Ballad in Yellow (after Lorca)
Steven Graff, piano (Centaur 2997)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 1 in f Op 80
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Czech / Hungary
Dvorák: Terzetto in C major for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 74
Kristin Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola
Bartók: “Fekete fod” for Voice and Piano
Bartók: “Annyi bánat” for Voice and Piano
Bartók: “Régi keserves” for Voice and Piano
Bartók: “Eddig való” for Voice and Piano
Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano
Bartók: Divertimento for Strings, BB 118
Large ensemble of CMS string players, led by violinist Ida Kavafian
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Martin Charnin (Part 1) - The stellar lyricist of “Annie” just turned 80, and his musicals also include work with Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke and Harold Arlen
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:06:01 00:01:10 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke!
The Jets West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:15:09 00:02:30 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin A Gentleman of Breeding
Hugh O'Brien, Cathleen Nesbitt Feathertop -- TV Soundtrack Mars LB-2932
18:18:34 00:02:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Perfect Strangers
Jane Powell, Hugh O'Brien Feathertop -- TV Soundtrack Mars LB-2932
18:25:38 00:01:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin A Little Trouble
Martin Charnin, Mary Rodgers "Hot Spot" Demos Charnin Collection N/A
18:27:31 00:03:48 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love
Margaret Whiting Incurably Romantic OC Records OC9619
18:33:30 00:02:01 Vernon Duke-Martin Charnin Let Her Not Be Beautifull
Alfred Drake Zenda -- Original Cast Blue Pear BP1007
18:36:20 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin I Could Be Good for You
Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD-2401
18:40:59 00:02:06 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Fish Go Higher Than Tigers
Martin Charnin, Harold Arlen "Softly" Demos Charnin Collection N/A
18:44:33 00:02:57 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Suddenly the Sunrise
Harold Arlen "Softly" Demos Charnin Collection N/A
18:48:21 00:03:34 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Come on, Midnight
Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD-2401
18:51:59 00:01:01 Charles Strouse Annie Overture
Orchestra Annie: 30th anniversary production Time-Life M19538
18:54:22 00:02:36 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Filler: That's a Fine Kind o' Freedom
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:15 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 18 in B flat
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456
19:20:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:17:19 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
20:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33
20:29:00 00:03:59 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27
20:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47
20:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29
20:40:00 00:03:58 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27
20:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33
20:51:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian:
21:15:00 00:32:46 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring
21:51:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We greet the New Year with a Two Ronnie’s Festival including Plain Speaking, Ice Cream Parlor, Cricket Commentators and Dr. Spooner’s visit to the Bookshop...Some musical fun with Owen Brannigan...Richard Holland-Bolton talks about “Plants in Pain”
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:08:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063
23:20:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
23:29:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
23:38:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242
German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159
23:44:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
23:56:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416