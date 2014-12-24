Program Guide 12-24-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:24:42 Victor Hely-Hutchinson A Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

00:29:00 00:13:18 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Concerto Grosso in F minor Op 1

Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66981

00:44:00 00:31:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 2

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor;

Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

01:18:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor

Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano;

Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

01:34:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone;

London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

02:34:00 00:58:34 Various Music from "Nine Lessons & Carols"

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge; Audience; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" King'sColl 1

03:35:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

03:51:00 01:13:04 Various "Once As I Remember..."

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

05:06:00 00:14:29 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

05:22:00 00:17:25 Leopold Mozart Cassation in G "Toy Symphony"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 416386

05:41:00 00:04:42 Roger Harvey Fantasy de Noël

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

05:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Canadian Brass Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

06:20:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

06:30:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

06:33:00 00:02:50 Johnny Marks Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

06:37:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw a Maiden

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

06:40:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

06:51:00 00:02:28 George Frideric Handel Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1

English Concert Trevor Pinnock David Reichenberg, oboe Archiv 415291

06:55:00 00:02:37 Karl King March "Sarasota"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

07:15:00 00:09:31 Billy May Holiday Cheer

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 416287

07:27:00 00:02:12 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

07:29:00 00:06:51 Anthony DiLorenzo 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Burning River Brass Dr. John Lentz, narrator BurnRiver 2008

07:43:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major

Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028

07:55:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014

07:58:00 00:01:37 Vince Guaraldi Skating

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

08:07:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

08:15:00 00:06:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch RCA 300350

08:27:00 00:04:09 Jerry Herman Mame: We Need a Little Christmas

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:32:00 00:03:41 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748

08:33:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

08:37:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet

New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067

08:59:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

09:11:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

09:31:00 00:03:05 Henry Mancini The Thorn Birds: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

09:41:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

09:47:00 00:05:29 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:07 Traditional Good King Wenceslas

Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422

10:02:00 00:02:06 Traditional Fum, fum, fum

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

10:04:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

10:11:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

10:16:00 00:04:30 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

10:20:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

10:50:00 00:20:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

11:10:00 00:08:21 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers: Processional

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:28:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:32:00 00:00:53 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:33:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:43:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:47:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:49:00 00:03:53 Franz Gruber Silent Night Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:53:00 00:02:18 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

12:00pm WELCOME CHRISTMAS!

A perennial broadcast favorite, it’s an hour of joyful holiday music featuring the Minneapolis-based chorus, VocalEssence, led by the visionary Philip Brunelle.

This year’s concert features a tribute to Dave Brubeck with his classical Christmas cantata La Fiesta de la Posada. Plus this year’s winners of the annual carol contest

with the American Composers Forum. Hosted by John Birge.

14:00 CHRISTMAS VESPERS OF MICHAEL PRAETORIUS

Recorded in 2005 at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire welcome distinguished vocalists

and Apollo’s Singers for Vespers Services for Advent and Christmas as they might have sounded in 1621

14:00:00 00:40:47 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 "A Lutheran

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

14:43:00 00:33:44 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 "A Vespers

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

15:19:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

15:25:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269

15:30 ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

A brand new version of the annual rendition of the famous poem, read by five of Robert Conrad’s grandchildren:

Sarah Bachman (13), Christian Conrad (13), Amy Klimkowski (9), Aaron Bachman (11), Jonathan Klimkowski (7)

Fennell Symphonic Winds conducted by Frederick Fennell ELF CD 1018

ANDERSON: Sleighride

ANDERSON: A Christmas Festival

REGENY-SHAYNE/CACAVAS: Do You Hear What I Hear/Snow Bells

LANG: Twas the Night before Christmas read by Robert Conrad

16:00 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS 2014

A music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England.

The 30-voice King’s College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music

with “Pipedreams” host, Michael Barone

18:00 BW MEN’S CHORUS HOLDAY CONCERT

A repeat airing of the live broadcast from Thursday, December 4th in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater

here in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:42 Victor Hely-Hutchinson A Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

19:28:00 00:26:11 William Henry Fry Santa Claus Symphony

Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057

20:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Handel’s Messiah

Recorded in Severance Hall on December 4, 1965, Robert Shaw conducts with soloists Janice Harsanyi and Lorna Haywood, sopranos;

Florence Kopleff, alto; Seth McCoy, tenor and Thomas Paul, bass

22:30 POLISH CHRISTMAS CAROLS

22:30:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

23:00 AN ANONYMOUS FOUR CHRISTMAS

The legendary Anonymous 4 sings medieval music from England, France and Spain that praises the Virgin Mary.

The devotional songs come from the Codex Las Huelgas, Montpellier Codex, and Cantigas de Santa Maria.

Anglo-American ballads such as the Cherry Tree Carol and A Virgin Unspotted add a homespun seasonal touch.