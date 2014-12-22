Program Guide 12-22-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Sony 305886

00:23:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

01:06:00 00:36:25 John Rutter "Christmas Day in the Morning"

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

01:44:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

02:26:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

02:59:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9357

03:45:00 00:22:15 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

04:09:00 00:30:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Paavo Järvi German Chamber Philharmonic RCA 33835

04:41:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

05:20:00 00:15:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie 2207

05:37:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:52:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

06:15:00 00:12:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

06:30:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

06:40:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

06:54:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

06:55:00 00:02:31 Pio Carlo Nevi March on Themes from Puccini's "La Boheme"

Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

07:05:00 00:04:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Sonata No. 28 Op 101

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

07:13:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

07:24:00 00:04:19 Sir Arnold Bax Mediterranean

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

07:32:00 00:01:16 John Jacob Niles Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

07:34:00 00:04:09 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:43:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger

Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861

07:54:00 00:03:54 Seth Markham Home for Christmas

Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018

08:07:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

08:15:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

08:20:00 00:04:08 Traditional On a Cold Winter's Day

Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

08:30:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite

Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025

08:36:00 00:02:07 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

08:40:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352

08:40:00 00:01:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

08:55:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

09:08:00 00:13:05 Giacomo Puccini Capriccio sinfonico

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

09:22:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

09:30:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

09:40:00 00:07:46 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in E flat Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

09:50:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music

Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179

09:56:00 00:01:57 Peter Wishart Alleluia, a new work is come on hand

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

10:05:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

10:10:00 00:06:00 William Byrd Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

10:16:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

10:22:00 00:03:17 Pierre Villette Hymne à la Vierge Op 24

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

10:27:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

10:43:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

10:50:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite

Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

11:12:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

11:23:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:28:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:31:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:42:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:45:00 00:04:10 Anonymous Personet hodie

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:49:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:52:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:04:47 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:18:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:30:00 00:04:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266

12:36:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:51:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime

Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major

Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

13:46:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:40 Elizabeth Poston Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

14:05:00 00:02:43 Herbert Howells A Spotless Rose

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

14:11:00 00:10:23 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in G Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

14:24:00 00:06:30 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

14:43:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

15:13:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

15:26:00 00:17:25 Leopold Mozart Cassation in G "Toy Symphony"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 416386

15:53:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:05:05 Teresa Carreño Waltz "Flower Basket" Op 9

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

16:07:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

16:13:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

16:28:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus

Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Mormon Tabernacle Choir Decca 436284

16:33:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy Burning River Brass

Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver 2004

16:41:00 00:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

16:52:00 00:02:56 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

16:57:00 00:02:16 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310

17:05:00 00:04:51 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

17:22:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

17:30:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

17:40:00 00:03:57 Traditional The First Nowell

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

17:46:00 00:01:46 Traditional A la Nanita nana

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

17:47:00 00:01:31 Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

17:48:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

17:53:00 00:02:56 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma

London Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir Decca 417011

17:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Joseph est bien marié

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

18:31:00 00:02:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams Wassail Song

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

18:36:00 00:02:52 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English)

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

18:43:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

18:53:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

19:27:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163

19:57:00 00:01:58 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano Eclectra 2041

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

20:10:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

20:57:00 00:01:58 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Liang Wang, oboe; Glenn Dicterow, violin

21:04:00 00:17:01 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

21:25:00 00:20:00 Christopher Rouse Oboe Concerto (New York Philharmonic Premiere)

21:48:00 00:34:56 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

22:26:00 00:28:46 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

23:08:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

23:12:00 00:04:27 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

23:19:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:26:00 00:04:15 John Rutter There is a Flower

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

23:30:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:36:00 00:26:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

