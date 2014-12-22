Program Guide 12-22-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:18:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Sony 305886
00:23:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
01:06:00 00:36:25 John Rutter "Christmas Day in the Morning"
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
01:44:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242
02:26:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099
02:59:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9357
03:45:00 00:22:15 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
04:09:00 00:30:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Paavo Järvi German Chamber Philharmonic RCA 33835
04:41:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
05:20:00 00:15:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie 2207
05:37:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:52:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
06:15:00 00:12:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
06:30:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
06:40:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017
06:54:00 00:03:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
06:55:00 00:02:31 Pio Carlo Nevi March on Themes from Puccini's "La Boheme"
Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
07:05:00 00:04:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Sonata No. 28 Op 101
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
07:13:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
07:24:00 00:04:19 Sir Arnold Bax Mediterranean
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
07:32:00 00:01:16 John Jacob Niles Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
07:34:00 00:04:09 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
07:43:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger
Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861
07:54:00 00:03:54 Seth Markham Home for Christmas
Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018
08:07:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
08:15:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
08:20:00 00:04:08 Traditional On a Cold Winter's Day
Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325
08:30:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite
Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025
08:36:00 00:02:07 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312
08:40:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352
08:40:00 00:01:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
08:55:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
09:08:00 00:13:05 Giacomo Puccini Capriccio sinfonico
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
09:22:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
09:30:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
09:40:00 00:07:46 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in E flat Op 17
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214
09:50:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music
Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179
09:56:00 00:01:57 Peter Wishart Alleluia, a new work is come on hand
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
10:05:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
10:10:00 00:06:00 William Byrd Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
10:16:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
10:22:00 00:03:17 Pierre Villette Hymne à la Vierge Op 24
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
10:27:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments
Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
10:43:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
10:50:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite
Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
11:12:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
11:23:00 00:02:16 John Henry Hopkins Jr We Three Kings
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:28:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:31:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:42:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:45:00 00:04:10 Anonymous Personet hodie
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:49:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
11:52:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:04:47 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
12:18:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
12:30:00 00:04:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266
12:36:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
12:51:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime
Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major
Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000
13:46:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:40 Elizabeth Poston Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
14:05:00 00:02:43 Herbert Howells A Spotless Rose
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
14:11:00 00:10:23 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in G Op 17
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214
14:24:00 00:06:30 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
14:43:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859
15:13:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680
15:26:00 00:17:25 Leopold Mozart Cassation in G "Toy Symphony"
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 416386
15:53:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:05:05 Teresa Carreño Waltz "Flower Basket" Op 9
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
16:07:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
16:13:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
16:28:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus
Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Mormon Tabernacle Choir Decca 436284
16:33:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy Burning River Brass
Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver 2004
16:41:00 00:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
16:52:00 00:02:56 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
16:57:00 00:02:16 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310
17:05:00 00:04:51 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Medley
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
17:22:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
17:30:00 00:04:35 Harold Darke In the Bleak Midwinter
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
17:40:00 00:03:57 Traditional The First Nowell
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
17:46:00 00:01:46 Traditional A la Nanita nana
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
17:47:00 00:01:31 Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
17:48:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
17:53:00 00:02:56 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma
London Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir Decca 417011
17:57:00 00:02:00 Traditional Joseph est bien marié
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
18:31:00 00:02:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams Wassail Song
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
18:36:00 00:02:52 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English)
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
18:43:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
18:53:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
19:27:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163
19:57:00 00:01:58 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano Eclectra 2041
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
20:10:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998
20:57:00 00:01:58 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Liang Wang, oboe; Glenn Dicterow, violin
21:04:00 00:17:01 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
21:25:00 00:20:00 Christopher Rouse Oboe Concerto (New York Philharmonic Premiere)
21:48:00 00:34:56 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30
22:26:00 00:28:46 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027
23:08:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
23:12:00 00:04:27 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
23:19:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
23:26:00 00:04:15 John Rutter There is a Flower
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
23:30:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
23:36:00 00:26:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027