Program Guide 12-21-2014
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano – season finale
00:05:00 00:13:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D
00:30:00 00:22:37 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G
01:10:00 00:31:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra
Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012
02:24:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
03:04:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
03:56:00 00:02:48 Traditional The Infant King
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Caroline Ashton, soprano Collegium 111
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow
Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, violin; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14
William Rayer: The Dirac Sea
Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35
Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13)
London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 30:22
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration
Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas
Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00
Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas
Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00
Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50
Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33
Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16
F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34
Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs
The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22
Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern
Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21
Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren
Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32
Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01
Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27
John Jacob Niles (arr Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander”
Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket
Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37
05:57:00 00:01:44 William Byrd In resurrectione tua
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas with the Shepherds - The latest from Rory McCleery and the Marian Consort gives us the famous shepherd motet by Jean Mouton and its impact in the 16th century.
06:57:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo
Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:02:10 Johann Georg Ebeling All My Heart This Night Rejoices
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503
07:10:00 00:24:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 "Unser Mund"
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594
07:38:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4 and Christmas - We focus on Mary, the visitation of the Angel, and Mary’s response and we anticipate the great festival of Christmas.
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.
15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts
Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)
18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington
Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona
Adieu, notre petite table from Manon by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon
Lebhaft, from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) Op 113 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California
Allegro agitato from Cello Sonata in a Op 36, by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]
The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai
10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Betsy Burleigh, director
Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 (1917)
Patrick Burke, Bomi Jang, Mathew Rosenblum, Amy Williams & Reza Vali: The Elements (2014) [world premiere]
Bonus: Tom Lehrer: The Elements
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F BWV 1047 (1718)
Andres Cárdenes, violin/conductor; Igor Kipnis, harpsichord; George Vosburgh, trumpet
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind [excerpt] (1977)
John Williams, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:22:41 Various "Christmas with the Academy" Pt. 2
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus Philips 442141
12:35:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376
12:48:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
13:01:00 00:02:04 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau
English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Peter Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and Ballet
The Nutcracker Ballet Op 71 (1892)
New York City Ballet Orchestra/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79294 CD)
Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115
15:25:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
15:42:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through The 12 Days of Christmas
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:05:00 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
16:13:00 00:31:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
16:49:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre
17:43:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402
18:18:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 88801
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Heaven Above - we borrow from an international collective of music old and new in celebration of the Christmas holiday
Johann Pachelbel: Prelude on “Vom Himmel hoch”.
Garth Edmundson: Toccata on “Vom Himmel hoch”
Christopher Herrick (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland) Hyperion 66917
Heinrich Scheidemann: Vom Himmel hoch (4 verses)
Joseph Kelemen (2001 GOART/Örgryte New Church, Göteborg, Sweden) Oehms 682
Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Vom Himmel hoch (Op 78/20; Op 65/10)
Matalie Clifton-Griffith, soprano; Rachel Gough, violin; Rupert Gough (1931 Compton/Abbey of St. Gregory, Downside, England) Lammas
Georg Vogler: Hosianna.
Jean Sibelius: Give me no splendor Op 1/4 --Peter Mattei, baritone.
Gunnar Wennerberg: Psalm 24
Orphei Dränger/Robert Sund, director; Bengt Forsberg (Bälinge Church, Sweden) BIS 533
Everett Titcomb: Puer natus est
Scott Foppiano (1928 Robert-Morton/Arlington Theater, Santa Barbara, CA) SBTOS 2008
Felix Nowowiejski: Fantasie Polonaise Op 9/1
Felix Raczkowski (1788 Wulff-1968 Kaminski/Oliwa Cathedral, Poland) Olympia 314
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival
Allentown Band/Donald Demkee, director; George Boyer (2002 Allen/Octave Hall, Macungie, PA) Allentown Band 17
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:09:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:15:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1
Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423
23:18:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531
23:31:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
23:37:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
23:47:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
23:56:00 00:02:07 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong "El noi de la mare"
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404