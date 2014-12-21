Program Guide 12-21-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano – season finale

00:05:00 00:13:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

00:30:00 00:22:37 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G

01:10:00 00:31:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

02:24:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

03:04:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

03:56:00 00:02:48 Traditional The Infant King

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Caroline Ashton, soprano Collegium 111

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow

Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, violin; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14

William Rayer: The Dirac Sea

Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35

Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13)

London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 30:22

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21

Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32

Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01

Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27

John Jacob Niles (arr Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander”

Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket

Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37

05:57:00 00:01:44 William Byrd In resurrectione tua

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas with the Shepherds - The latest from Rory McCleery and the Marian Consort gives us the famous shepherd motet by Jean Mouton and its impact in the 16th century.

06:57:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:02:10 Johann Georg Ebeling All My Heart This Night Rejoices

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503

07:10:00 00:24:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110 "Unser Mund"

Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594

07:38:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4 and Christmas - We focus on Mary, the visitation of the Angel, and Mary’s response and we anticipate the great festival of Christmas.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.

15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts

Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington

Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona

Adieu, notre petite table from Manon by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon

Lebhaft, from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) Op 113 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

Allegro agitato from Cello Sonata in a Op 36, by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]

The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Betsy Burleigh, director

Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 (1917)

Patrick Burke, Bomi Jang, Mathew Rosenblum, Amy Williams & Reza Vali: The Elements (2014) [world premiere]

Bonus: Tom Lehrer: The Elements

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F BWV 1047 (1718)

Andres Cárdenes, violin/conductor; Igor Kipnis, harpsichord; George Vosburgh, trumpet

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind [excerpt] (1977)

John Williams, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:22:41 Various "Christmas with the Academy" Pt. 2

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus Philips 442141

12:35:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

12:48:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

13:01:00 00:02:04 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau

English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Peter Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and Ballet

The Nutcracker Ballet Op 71 (1892)

New York City Ballet Orchestra/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79294 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

15:25:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck

András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

15:42:00 00:12:12 Craig Courtney A Musicological Journey through The 12 Days of Christmas

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:05:00 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

16:13:00 00:31:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

16:49:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre

17:43:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

18:18:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite

David Newman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 88801

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

19:24:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

20:04:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow

Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, violin; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14

William Rayer: The Dirac Sea

Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35

Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13)

London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 30:22

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Heaven Above - we borrow from an international collective of music old and new in celebration of the Christmas holiday

Johann Pachelbel: Prelude on “Vom Himmel hoch”.

Garth Edmundson: Toccata on “Vom Himmel hoch”

Christopher Herrick (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland) Hyperion 66917

Heinrich Scheidemann: Vom Himmel hoch (4 verses)

Joseph Kelemen (2001 GOART/Örgryte New Church, Göteborg, Sweden) Oehms 682

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Vom Himmel hoch (Op 78/20; Op 65/10)

Matalie Clifton-Griffith, soprano; Rachel Gough, violin; Rupert Gough (1931 Compton/Abbey of St. Gregory, Downside, England) Lammas

Georg Vogler: Hosianna.

Jean Sibelius: Give me no splendor Op 1/4 --Peter Mattei, baritone.

Gunnar Wennerberg: Psalm 24

Orphei Dränger/Robert Sund, director; Bengt Forsberg (Bälinge Church, Sweden) BIS 533

Everett Titcomb: Puer natus est

Scott Foppiano (1928 Robert-Morton/Arlington Theater, Santa Barbara, CA) SBTOS 2008

Felix Nowowiejski: Fantasie Polonaise Op 9/1

Felix Raczkowski (1788 Wulff-1968 Kaminski/Oliwa Cathedral, Poland) Olympia 314

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival

Allentown Band/Donald Demkee, director; George Boyer (2002 Allen/Octave Hall, Macungie, PA) Allentown Band 17

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:09:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:15:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:18:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:31:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:37:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:47:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

23:56:00 00:02:07 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong "El noi de la mare"

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404